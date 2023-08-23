Baldur’s Gate 3 Legendary Items Locations Guide

Legendary Items in Baldur’s Gate 3 are perhaps one of the most unique items you can find in the game. These items provide you with additional buffs, amazing stats, and best of all, possess great special effects. You can use these items to complete several boss fights with ease.

However, due to their rarity, it is quite challenging to find them without going through several obstacles in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will likely have to fight a number of difficult enemies or solve puzzles to get your hands on them.

Where to find Legendary Items in BG3

You will find Legendary Items in Baldur’s Gate 3 after a bit of struggle. However, once you do acquire them, you will gain an upper hand against your opponent in each fight. You can get rewarded with special buffs such as Invisibility or even Stun Immunity. This will help you complete certain quests and objectives easily.

The Blood of Lathander

The Blood of Lathander is one of the best Legendary Items you will acquire in Baldur’s Gate 3. It provides you with special effects such as the Lathander’s Blessing, and Lathander’s Light. Using Lathander’s Blessing, you will regain additional hit points when at long rests.

The Lathander’s Light helps you see in the dark. Additionally, you will receive a weapon enchantment of Sunbeam. This is a level 6 Evocation Spell in Baldur’s Gate 3.

It is a Legendary Mace and you will find it during the early stages of your main quest. You will this weapon in the Inquisitor’s chamber. There are two statues in the room. However, the door leading to the next area is locked. You will unlock the door by turning the statue on the left to the northern direction while the other statue must face south.

Once you have placed the statues in the given directions, the door will open. You must continue to head down the Secret Stairway leading to the Secret Chamber. Here you must solve a puzzle by destroying the Blue Shards in the area.

After you have taken care of each Shard, simply head to the coordinates X: 1069 Y: -781. Furthermore, you must place the Drawnmaster’s Crest on the Crest Panel. This will reward you with the Blood of Lathander Legendary Item in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Name Stats The Blood of Lathander 1D6 + Strength Modifier/+3 Bludgeoning Blood of Lathander basic stats

Selune’s Spear of Night

The Selune’s Spear of Night is one of the most versatile Legendary weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3. It possesses special effects such as the Selune Blessings and Darkvision. Selune Blessings helps it pass Perceptions Checks and gain additional proficiency with the Wisdom Saving Throws. Additionally, it grants you Weapon Enchantments such as Moonbeam, and Moonmote.

You will find this Legendary Spear during Shadowheart’s quest called ” The Chosen of Shar.” During this quest, you must save Nightsong and Isobel’s life. Doing so will reward you with Selune’s Spear of Night in Baldur’s Gate 3.

To reach the location, you must head over to the Gauntlet of Shar at the coordinates X: -733 Y: -710. Follow the staircase down to the Silect Library in the western part of the area. Once you have entered the Library, kill all the Justiciar Avengrer and open the locked gate by pressing the button on the eastern platform.

Search the rows of books to find The Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger. Place the book onto the Riddle of the Night and open the path ahead. You will find Selune’s Spear of Night in the central part of the Treasure room on a tray statue.

Name Stats Selune’s Spear of Night 1D6 Piercing (One-hand)1D8 Piercing (Two-hand) Selune’s Spear of the Night table

Shar’s Spear of Evening

The Shar’s Spear of Evening is a Legendary Spear in Baldur’s Gate 3. This spear provides you with two special effects such as Shar’s Blessings and Blind Immunity. Using Shar’s Blessings, you can gain additional proficiency with the Wisdom Saving Throws. Using Blind UImmunity, you will avoid being blind. Furthermore, you gain a weapon enchantment of Shar’s Darkness which is a Level 2 Evocation Spell in BG3.

This Legendary Spear is found in the same location where you found Selune’s Spear of Night during Shadowheart’s quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. After finding Shar’s Spear of the Evening, bring it to the Shadowfell. However, instead of saving Nightsong’s life, you must choose to let Shadowheart kill Nightsong and get rewarded with the Shar’s Spear of Evening.

Name Stats Shar’s Spear of Evening 1D6 Piercing (One-hand)1D8 Piercing (Two-hand) Shar’s Spear of Evening basic stats

Nyrulna

Nyrulna is a Legendary Magical Weapon in Baldru’s Gate 3. This weapon provides the wielder with Zephyr Connection and Veil of the Wind. Using Zephyr Connection, the weapon flies back to you once thrown. It deals Thunder damage when you throw it at range. Finding Nyrulna is one of the easiest tasks in Bg3.

Simply head over to the Rivington and find the genie known as Pickpocket Akabi. He is found at the Circus of the Last Days. Once you have found him. play the Spin the Wheel game. However, being a genie, Akabi is not playing fairly as there is a glint in his beard that prevents you from hitting the Jackpot.

To win the game, you must use one of your team members to steal his Ring and ask for a re-spin. This will allow you to hit Jackpot and you will be teleported to the Jungle (coordinates X: -1552 Y: -1460). Head up the cliff and follow it to the north of the Jungle.

Reach the far end of the area till you find a portal ahead. Jump onto the other side and find a chest near the Portal. Open the Chest to loot the Nyrulna Legendary weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Name Stats Nyrulna 1D6 Piercing (One-hand)1D8 Piercing (Two-hand)1D6 Thunder Nyrulna basic stats

Crimson Mischief

Crimson Mischief is one of the Shortswords found in Baldur’s Gate 3. This Legendary weapon provides special effects of Prey Upon the Weak, Redvein Savagery, and Crimson Weapon. Using Prey Upon the Weak, you will deal additional Piercing damage to the target.

Redvein Savagery helps you deal with additional Piercing when performing an Advantage Attack. Lastly, Crimson Weapon will allow you to use an Ability Modifier when you perform an attack with your off-hand weapon.

You will find this weapon at the Temple of Bhaal during the Get Orin’s Netherstone quest. This dungeon is located the at Undercity Ruins and reaching there will be a bit challenging as you will have to make your way through the Lower City Sewers to reach the waypoint. After entering the temple, Kill Orin to acquire the Crimson Mischief Legendary Weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Name Stats Crimson Mischief 1D4 Necrotic1D4 Piercing (conditional)1D6 Piercing Crimson Mischief weapon basic stats

Bloodthirst

Bloodthirst is a Legendary Dagger in Baldur’s Gate 3. This Dagger allows you to use Improved Critical, Exploit Weakness, and True Strike Riposte as its main special effects. Improved Critical reduces the number of rolls needed for a Critical Hit. Exploit Weakness is used to deal Vulnerability to Piercing Damage.

Lastly, True Strike Riposte helps you gain a True Strike. You will find this Dagger at the same location where you found Crimson Mischief, at the Temple of Bhaal during Get Orin’s Netherstone quest in BG3. Simply defeat her to collect the Legendary Item.

Name Stats Bloodthirst 1D4 +2 Piercing +2 Weapon Enchantment Bloodthirst weapon basic stats

Duelist’s Prerogative

Duelist’s Prerogative is a Legendary Rapier in Baldur’s Gate 3. This weapon grants you the Elegant Duellist and Withering Cut special effects. You can use Elegant Duellist to receive a DC 19 whenever your off-hand is empty. On the other hand, the Withering Cut deals additional Necrotic damage when hit by a melee attack.

To acquire this Legendary Item, you must head over to the Basilisk Gate and talk to Lora to start the “Save Vanra” quest in BG3. Furthermore, you must craft the Hag’s Bane by helping Mayrina at Old Barlow’s Place. After the crafting is completed, head over to the Blushing Mermaid and talk to Captain Grizzly. She disappears after you confront her.

Therefore, a battle will commence which you must complete. Afterward, follow Auntie Ethel into her lair. She is found in her basement where you must throw the Hag’s Bane you crafted on her. Lastly, you must kill Auntie to receive the Duelist’s Prerogative Legendary item in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Name Stats Duelist’s Prerogative 1D8 Piercing 1D4 Necrotic duelist’s prerogative item basic stats

Orphic Hammer

The Orphic Hammer is a Legendary Warhammer in BG3. This Item provides you with the Class Action called the Unshackling Strike along with a +3 Weapon Enchantment. Using the Unshackling Strike, you can remove the Restrained, Paralysed, and Stunned conditions from a character. You will find this Item during the “Save Hope” quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

This weapon is located at Raphael’s Archive in the House of Hope in Avernus. However, acquiring it can be a bit challenging as it requires you to find the password from Raphael’s Room. Head back to the Archive and provide the password to unlock the Orphic Hammer.

Name Stats Orphic Hammer 1D10 (1D8) + Strength modifier +3 weapon enchantment Orphic Hammer basic stats

Balduran’s Giantslayer

Balduran’s Giantslayer is Legendary Greatsword in Baldur’s Gate 3. This weapon provides you with the Giantslayer special effect. You can use it to gain additional damage from your Strength Modifiers when hit. Additionally, you will receive a Giant Form Class Action and a +3 Weapon Enchantment.

You will acquire this weapon after defeating Ansur at the Wyrmway Rock Fortress (Dragon’s Sanctum). However, reaching him is not an easy task as it requires you to solve multiple puzzles with the Chamber of Insight being one of them. After completing the puzzles, defeat him to get rewarded with the Balduran’s Giantslayer Legendary Greatwrod in Bg3.

Name Stats Balduran’s Giantslayer 2D6 Slashing Balduran’s Giantslayer basic stats

Gontr Mael

Gontr Mael is a legendary longbow in BG3. This Longbow provides you with Promised Victory, Gontr Mael, and Celestial Haste. Using Promised Victor, you will deal with Guiding Bolt on it. The Gontr Mael will provide additional light while Celestial Haste is a Level 3 Transmutation Spell in Baldur’s Gate 3.

You will find this Legendary item at the Steel Watch Foundry during the Disable the Steel Watch quest. During this quest, you must find the Steel Watcher Titan boss in the basement and defeat him to get rewarded with the Gontr Mael.

Name Stats Gontr Mael 1D8 Slashing+3 Weapon Enchantment Gontr Mael basic stats

Viconia’s Walking Fortress

Viconia’s Walking Fortress is a Legendary Shield in Baldur’s Gate 3. This item allows you to use the Rebuke of the Mighty. Using this special effect, you will deal Force damage when hit by a melee attack. Additionally, you will be able to use Spellguard which is used to provide better results for Saving Throws (for Spells).

You will find this Item as a part of the Shadowheart’s quest in Act 3. Once you are at Lower City, you must complete the Investigate the House of Grief objective during the Daughter of Darkness quest. Simply head inside the Hosue and find Viconia. Defeat her to oot the Shield from her.

Name Stats Viconia’s Walking Fortress +3 AC Viconia’s Walking Fortress basic stats

Helldusk Armour

Helldusk Armour is a Legendary Heavy Armor in Bg3. This Amor provides you with proficiency and with its special effects such as Infernal Retribution and Prime Aegis of Fire you deal burning and are resistant to Fire Damage respectively. Plus, it grants you the Level 3 Transmutation Spell called Fly.

You will find this Item at the House of Hope during the Escape the Deal quest. This will be one of the last side quests in the House of Hope. During this quest, you must defeat Raphael to break the contract and get rewarded with the Helldusk Armour in return. You can teleport to the House of Hope by talking to Helsik at the Devil’s Fee store.

Name Stats Helldusk Armour +21 AC Helldusk armor basic stats

Gloves of Soul Catching

Gloves of Soul Catching are Legendary Golves in Bg3. Using these gloves you will gain Soul Fist and Soul Catching special effects. With Soul Fist, you can deal additional Force Damage while Soul Catching provides additional hit points.

This Legendary item is found at the House of Hope. You will acquire it as a part of the Escape the Deal quest. You will need to defeat Raphael while returning home after saving Home from Prison. However, you must find Helsik at the Devil’s Fee store to help you reach the location by solving Helsik’s ritual puzzle.

Name Stats Gloves of Soul Catching +2 – 20 Constitutions Gloves of Soul Catching basic stats

Helm of Balduran

Helm of Balduran is a Legendary Helmet which you will find in Baldur’s Gate 3. Using this helmet, you will receive Balduran’s Vitality, Balduran’s Favour, and Stun Immunity. Balduran’s Vitality heals you, and Balduran’s Favour provides additional bonuses to your Armor class.

On the other hand, Stun Immunity prevents you from being stunned. You will find this Helmet at the Wrym Rock’s Fortress. It is found along with the Balduran’s Giantslayer after defeating Ansur at the Dragon’s Sanctum.

Name Stats Helm of Balduran Light-weight Helm of Balduran basic stats

Markoheshkir

Markoheshkir is a Legendary Staff in Bg3. This Quarterstaff provides you with Arcane Enchantment and Arcane Battery. You can use the Arcane Enchantment to receive additional bonuses to spell rolls and Spell Save DC. Arcane Battery is used to prevent from being charged to cast any spell. Lastly, it provides the Level 4 Evocation Spell called Kereska’s Favour.

You will find his Staff at Ramazith’s Tower in Bg3. However, reaching it can be a bit challenging. You must head over to the Sorcerous Sundries. Although you can try getting it as a part of the Lorroakan quest, you can easily steal it as well.

Simply head inside the white portal to reach the Ramazith’s Tower. Drop to the lower level of the Tower and break the Arcane Barrier protecting the Staff and loot the Markoheshkir staff in Bg3.

Name Stats Markoheshkir 1D6 Bludgeoning1D8 Bludgeoning Markoheshkir basic stats

Mask of the Shapeshifter

Mask of the Shapeshifter is a Legendary Helmet you will find in Bg3. This helmet provides you with the Level 1 Illusion Spell called Illusion. You will find this Legendary item at the Emerald Grove Campsite. So, simply head east to find a Traveller’s Chest. Loot the chest to acquire the Mask of the Shapeshifter.

Name Stats Mask of the Shapeshifter Light-weight Mask of the Shapeshifter basic stats

The Tharciate Codex

The Tharciate Codex is a Legendary Book in Bg3. This book provides you with the Tharchiate Withering debuff. You can use it to reduce your Constitution. Also, if you remove this debuff, you will receive the Tharchiate Vigour which is a permanent buff. You will find this book after defeating Lorroakan at the Ramazith’s Tower in Bg3.

Therefore, simply head over to the Sorcerous Sundries and travel to the Tower. Afterward, defeat Lorroakan and drop down to unlock the Elminster Vault to get rewarded with the Tharciate Codex.

Name Stats The Tharciate Codex Curses the reader Tharciate Codex basic stats

The Annals of Karsus

The Annals of Karsus is another Legendary book on this list. This book provides you with Scroll of Dethrone which provides you additional Necrotic Damage. The best way I found this book was by defeating Lorroakan Ramazith’s Tower in Bg3. Simply use the Sorcerous Sundries portal to teleport to the Tower. Furthermore, reach the Karsus Vault to get rewarded with the Annals of Karsus.

Name Stats The Annals of Karsus 10d6+20 Necrotic Annals of Karsus basic stats

The Red Knight’s Final Stratagem

The Red Knight’s Final Stratagem is the last Legendary Book found at the Ramazith’s Tower in BG3. It provides you with the Scroll of Artistry of War spell scroll. Using this scroll, you can deal additional Force Damage. However, like any other spell, you can only cast it once.

Also, similar to other Legendary books in the Tower, you must talk to Helsick at the Sorcerous Sundries to grant access to the Tower. Furthermore, defeat Lorroakan and head over to the Sorcerous Vault. Continue forward and find the book inside a case.

However, I found this case locked and had to receive a DC20 on the Sleight of Hand check. Therefore, you must make sure that you receive a DC20 to unlock the case and retrieve the Red Knight’s Final Stratagem in Baldur’s Gate 3.