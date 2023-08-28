How To Win Akabi’s Game In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Circus of the Last Days in the Rivington area of Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with a lot of interesting characters. Talking to them can lead you to new quests like finding Dribbles the Clown, figuring out if the companion you like is destined for you, or take part in minigames to win rewards. One of those NPCs is Akabi, a Djinni, who hosts a spin-the-wheel minigame and promises great rewards if you can win Akabi’s game in Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, what you probably don’t know is that the Baldur’s Gate 3 Akabi’s game is actually rigged. The Djinni Akabi is cheating and you can’t win the game no matter how good your roll is. Unless you figure out how he is cheating. That is where we come in to help you win Akabi’s game in BG3.

Where to find Akabi the Djinni in BG3

You can find the location of Baldur’s Gate 3 Akabi the Djinni in the village of Rivington on the north side, where you see Circus of The Last Days at the coordinates X:-69, and Y:-73.

Once you start Act 3 of BG3, simply walk along the path till you reach the Rivington waypoint i.e. entrance of the town. Turn left from there and keep going forward towards the Lower City. You should see Circus of the Last Days on your left. At its entrance will be a gatekeeper holding the leash of a monster.

Enter through the gate and make your way to the south part of the Circus, where you will be able to find Akabi the Djinni who has a setup of spin the wheel game.

Should you spin Akabi’s Wheel of Wonders?

Once you start playing Akabi’s Wheel of Wonders in BG3, you will realize that you are just getting invaluable prizes. Each time you spin the wheel, it brings you a loss of 500 gold and you end up with worthless junk. You will get to know that this game is rigged without even passing a Perception check.

If you confront and accuse Akabi that he is cheating, he will not agree and transform your character into a cheese wheel and close his game which we do not recommend.

How to win Akabi’s jackpot in Baldur’s Gate 3 to get Nyrulna Legendary Trident

In order to stop Akabi from cheating and win his game in BG3, you need to steal something from him. You have to use Sleight of Hand to pickpocket the Djinni Ring. This ring is being used to manipulate the game. To do that, enter stealth mode and walk behind Akabi. He will not turn around so you can safely pickpocket him and get the ring.

Make sure you select the character with the highest DEX and Sleight of Hand proficiency if you wish to succeed in stealing Akabi’s ring in BG3. Once you have taken the Djinni Ring from Akabi, you can take part in the Wheel of Wonders game again.

Now, you spin the wheel by spending 500 gold and then you win the game with Jackpot. Akabi claims that you have cheated and then he teleports you to a jungle that is occupied by numerous dinosaurs.

How to exit the jungle and return to Circus of the Last Days

The dinosaurs will hit you hard and will not be affected by your damage as they are damage-resistant. On top of that, these dinosaurs do not give any reward as you defeat them. It is best that you just avoid them and continue on the path to leave the area.

Travel southwest until you reach a cave. Enter the cave, collect the loot inside, and then exit from the east side to follow a new path. Keep following the path till you reach the edge of the cliff and on the other side, you can see a portal.

Use the Feather-Falling spell or potion to jump and make your way to the portal without taking fall damage. However, before you enter the portal, look at the chest next to it. This chest is what contains the big prize you were after all along.

Lockpick the chest with a DC20 roll and you will get Nyrulna Legendary Trident in BG3 as a reward. If you don’t have lockpicks, you can carry the chest in your inventory and open it later. Once you have the trident or chest in your bag, interact with the portal to exit back to Circus of the Last Days. You have successfully won Baldur’s Gate 3 Akabi’s Jackpot and your reward is a legendary weapon.