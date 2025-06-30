How To Get And Craft Silver Pickled Fowl Foot In Elden Ring

Silver Pickled Fowl Foot is an important item in Elden Ring that increases your Discovery by +50 for the next 3 minutes (180 seconds). Farming plays an important role in Elden Ring, and a lot of armor pieces and weapons are locked behind it.

However, most items that can be farmed have an extremely low drop rate of 2-8%. Which means for every 100 points in Discovery stat, you have only 2-8% chance of getting those items.

You can increase your Discovery stat by investing in Arcane stat, which feels useless for builds that rely on other skills like Strength or Dexterity. For this purpose, you can always use a Silver Pickled Fowl Foot right before you start farming to massively boost your Discovery instantly.

In this guide, we will tell you how to find this item and how you can craft it with a simple recipe.

Up to 7 Pickled Fowl Foot can be obtained from the base game of Elden Ring, while 3 can be obtained from the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

You can obtain the first two pretty early in the game. As soon as you reach the First Step site of grace (the first site of grace in Limgrave), turn back and go behind the building.

You will notice a large broken pillar near the ledge. Look carefully down the ledge to notice a platform you can land on. Interact with the corpse there to collect 2x Silver Pickled Fowl Foot.

Once you obtain the Rusty Key and open the door above the wine cellar in the Stormveil Castle, go above and defeat the enemy near the door. Interact with the corpse to collect 1x Silver Pickled Fowl Foot.

Once you reach the Academy of Raya Lucaria’s graveyard, cross the hanging bridge and kill one zombie and two dogs guarding an item. You can interact with it to obtain 1x Silver Pickled Fowl Foot.

Go to the cemetery outside Leyndell on Altus Plateau. One silver pickled fowl foot can be obtained from a corpse there.

One more can be found behind an illusory wall in Sage’s Cave. Follow our detailed guide to access and complete this mini-dungeon.

Go to the broken bridge south of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Drop down to the lower section with the help of Torrent. Interact with the item to collect another Silver Pickled Fowl Foot.

You can purchase three from the Gatekeeper Gostoc in the Stormveil Castle after unlocking him as a merchant. For this purpose, you must follow and complete his quest.

One can be looted from a body in Castle Ensis’s alleyway, and two can be collected from Shadow Keep.

As Silver Pickled Fowl Foot is a limited item, while it is needed almost infinitely for farming purposes, this makes it an extremely important item.

Luckily, you can craft it by finding the Missionary Cookbook 3 in Elden Ring. To find this cookbook, go to the Smoldering Church in the northwest region of Caelid. Once you find the cookbook, the recipe to craft the Silver Pickled Fowl Foot will be unlocked.

3x Rowa Fruit . An extremely common item in the Lands Between. Specially in the plain areas like Limgrave.

. An extremely common item in the Lands Between. Specially in the plain areas like Limgrave. 1x Silver Firefly . It can be farmed indefinitely from the Siofra River region.

. It can be farmed indefinitely from the Siofra River region. 1x Four-Toed Fowl Foot. It can be farmed from the penguins near the shores infinitely.

With the recipe unlocked and the required items available, you can craft an infinite amount of Silver Pickled Fowl Foot in Elden Ring.