How To Get And Use Divine Intervention In Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can level up your characters and receive mind-blowing power levels, including asking your god to help you via Divine Intervention. This feature, exclusive to the Cleric class, is unlocked after they reach a certain level. If your main character is not a cleric, you can get this power with Shadowheart, a cleric of Shar.

This feature is unlocked when a Cleric reaches level 10. There will be no need for any fancy stuff. Once the level is hit, this feature will automatically appear in your spell book. This feature is a one-time use-only feature. You can only use it ONCE per adventure. If you want to use it again, start a new game and get the required level with a Cleric.

Once you cast it, you can select from four variants. These will grant you different rewards; you can only get one per playthrough.

How to get Divine Intervention in BG3

There are three primary ways you can get this spell.

Your primary character is a level 10 Cleric

Shadowheart in your party reaches Level 10

You or any other character in your class becomes a Cleric using the Multiclassing System and reaches Level 10.

The Divine Intervention is a reward for reaching level 10 with your Cleric Character. To reach Level 10, it is imminent that you shall have to cross many hard tasks. The best way to reach this level is to play your normal game.

Do not get into speedrunning as the level-ups are quite slow, with level 12 being the max you can go. Instead, explore all the game options and take your time. Complete side quests, get into exploration more, and get successful skill checks.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

These are the primary ways you will be able to gain more XP.

How to use Divine Intervention

Divine Intervention is a one-time-only feature in Baldur’s Gate 3. After you use it, it will be permanently erased from your spell book. Using Divine Intervention will give you the choice of selecting one option from the following four. You will cast it normally like you do any spell and then make your selection.

Arm Thy Servant

Golden Generosity

Opulent Survival

Sunder the Heretical

Arm Thy Servant will equip you with the mace melee weapon of your god in the game. This option is the best if you need a high-damaging weapon. It has a very good damage rating at 1d6+6 Bludgeoning Damage and +1d8 Radiant Damage. The weapon also comes with the Healing Incense Aura. This will heal your party members at the start of their turn. This weapon will stay with you like all other normal weapons, so you will not have to return it if that is what you think.

Golden Generosity is best saved for desperation when your party runs out of supplies and potions. This option will reward you with many potions and a vast selection of supplies. However good it may seem, the supplies may eventually run out, so use them in times of difficulty.

Opulent Survival is also a very good choice to go with. This option will resurrect all your dead party members, while the ones alive will receive healing. This is an excellent choice when approaching a party wipe and needing to get your companions back. Although there are other options to revive characters in the game, this can also come in handy when you have exhausted them.

Sunder the Heretical also seems like a good option, as it will deal 80 Radiant Damage to all nearby enemies. If your bad luck will not leave you alone and you get overrun by a horde of enemies, you can use this to clear them out. This is excellent when you are crowd controlled and need some breathing room.

All of the above-mentioned spells are for one-time use only. You can cast the spell, choose your variant, and afterward, the spell disappears forever.