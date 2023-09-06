How to get Silver Sword Of The Astral Plane in Baldur’s Gate 3

Silver Sword of the Astral Plane is a Legendary Greatsword in Baldur’s Gate 3. This weapon provides you additional Psychic and Slashing damage. This is enough to damage the enemy significantly within seconds instantly. It is a slightly heavy weapon and not many can hold it during combat.

You can use the Silver Sword of the Astral Plane to stun your enemies in crucial situations to flee from the scene. This makes it one of the best greatswords to equip in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Silver Sword of the Astral Plane location in BG3

You will find Silver Sword of the Astral Plane in Baldur’s Gate 3 during the Githyanki Warrior quest. During this quest, you must accept Raphael’s deal and offer the Orphic Hammer to Kith’rak Voss to acquire the Silver Sword of the Astral Plane in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Reach the South Span of Wyrm’s Crossing

Start your search for the weapon by heading over to the South Span of Wyrm’s Crossing. Before you reach the area, you must know that this area is only accessible during Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3.

To reach the South Span of Wyrm’s Crossing, you must head to Rivington. This is one of the first areas you will visit in Act 3. Once at the location, go past the South Span checkpoint and find the South Span of Wyrm’s Crossing east of Fraygo’s Hophouse.

Talk to Raphael

As you reach the location, head inside the Devil’s Den and find Raphael and Voss. Talk to Raphael and agree to his deal. Once you have signed the deal you will be contracted to free Orpheus in Baldur’s Gate 3. Accepting the deal will reward you with another Legendary Weapon, the Orphic Hammer. You can use it to deal Bludgeoning damage.

Talk to the Emperor

After signing the deal with the Devil himself, head over to the Upper Floor of Sharess’ Caress and talk to the Emperor. During your conversation with the Emperor, choose the following dialogue options:

I’m just glad to have you back.

It was Raphael.

He knows how to free Orpheus.

I’m not telling you.

You’re the one who is always talking about trust. If you trust me, you’ll stop this right now.

Find Kith’rak Voss

After talking to the Emperor and convincing him to trust you, head over to the other section of the floor and talk to Voss. During your conversation, you must offer him the Orphic Hammer you got rewarded with. and acquire the Legendary Greatsword, Silver Sword of the Astral Plane in Baldur’s Gate 3. Choose the following dialogue choices when talking to Voss:

Show him the hammer.

Ignore the Emperor.

Getting into the Astral Prism will be complicated.

Orpheus sensed the tadpole before, and his guard attacked. Won’t he attack if we free him?

Leave.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Silver Sword of the Astral Plane stats

Silver Sword of the Astral Plane is arguably one of the most potent Legendary weapons you can equip. Below, we have arranged a table to illustrate this Legendary greatsword’s stats in BG3:

Weapon Type Effect Unlockables Silver Sword of the Astral Plane Legendary Greatsword Soulbreaker, Githborne Psionic Weapon, Githborn Psionic Resistance. PommelStrike, Lacerate, Cleave, Soulbreaker Baldur’s Gate 3 Silver Sword of the Astral Plane stats table

Using Soulbreaker, you can cleave your opponent while stunning them in the process. Furthermore, you can use Githborne Psionic Weapon to deal with Psychic damage. Lastly, using Githborn Psionic Resistance, you will gain an advantage in saving throws against psychic damage. Plus, you cannot be charmed.