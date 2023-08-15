One of the most powerful weapons in BG3, the Spear of Night is specifically to be equipped on the Lady Shar. The only way to obtain this legendary is to make your way to the Silent Library and complete Trials of Shar

You need to activate the trial which can be done with the help of Shadowheart in your party, as only she has the ability to do it. so it is essential to have her in the party.

If you progress the story and quest line of Shadowheart, she will ultimately transform into a Dark Justiciar. However, she can’t achieve this feat without first obtaining Spear of Night in BG3. You will get to know in this guide how you reach the treasure room to get Spear of Night in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Spear of Night location

Spear of Night is available in the treasure room beside the Faith Leap Trial in the silent library in BG3. The silent library is under the Gauntlet of Shar dungeon in the Thorm Mausoleum. This treasure room, where Spear of Night is hidden in BG3 is located below the other two trials room which are Self-Same trial and Soft-Step trial.

In order to reach the treasure room, you first need to reach the Gauntlet of Shar waypoint. Just close to it, you will find Pedestal in which you can place an Umbral gem. This will open a Traversal Jump platform for the party. Use the platform to reach the trial area.

How to get Spear of Night in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you reach the library, you will encounter a lot of enemies there. You need to wipe out all the enemies to proceed to get the Spear of Night in BG3. You will not be able to use any spell in there as this place does not allow you to cast any magic spell. So, you must use your physical attacks.

Once the enemies are dead, you need to complete Silent Library’s puzzle, Riddle of the Night. There is a gate at the end side of this place. This door is locked which can be opened with Thieves Tools. As you open the door, you will observe a riddle in the middle of the room.

As you interact with the riddle, it will ask you a question. The question is “What can Silence a Nightsong”? In order to give an answer to this question, you need to get a book of Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger. The answer to this question is in this book.

You can get the book by going back to the previous room where you will see some bookshelves. Inside one of these bookshelves, you can find this specific book.

Grasp the book and place it in your inventory and go back in the pedestal to interact with the riddle. Once you answered the question of the riddle with the help of the book, a giant door in front of you will open. Enter inside and you will get your hands on the Spear of Night. Along with Spear of Night in BG3, you will also get Dark Justiciar armor set.

This Spear of Night in BG3 is extremely crucial to Shadowheart’s storyline and will decide how you proceed with whether to kill or save Nightsong.