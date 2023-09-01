Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Loot Locations in Act 1, 2 And 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers you a massive loot pool to benefit from as you pave your way through the main campaigns, side quests, and regional explorations. Throughout your exploration, you will often encounter different types of items, weapons, gears, scrolls, etc. Some of these items can be grabbed incredibly early to give your teammates massive power spikes in BG3.

However, your challenges will also increase as the story progresses from the first Act towards the second and the third. To counter them, you must rely on the Best Loot items you can use in Baldur’ Gate 3.

You may have often skipped out, looking into places where you could have found rare loot items. Worry not, as I have listed all of the best loot items and their locations to give you the advantage of finding them and securing them in BG3.

Jump To:

All loot locations in Act 1

Starting from the first Act, you will find that this act will involve a lot of places for you to discover early on and get the Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Loot Items as well. Furthermore, you will move throughout all 24 locations and can spend time completing those associated quests.

Moreover, you can also simply visit the various NPC merchants who will offer you the best loot at a price in Baldur’ Gate 3. Apart from that, you can do quite a lot of exploration and discover hidden chests that will contain all different types of loot items ranging from uncommon to rare.

Remember that getting the best loot items will benefit your character and boost your companions‘ stats early on. With that in mind, we will jump onto the locations for the Best Loot in BG3.

Nautiloid Ship: Defeat Commander Zhalk

The Baldur’s Gate 3 best loot items that you will get here will include:

Everburn is a two-handed Melee weapon that can be acquired by defeating Commander Zhalk in BG3. It is a great sword to add to your arsenal of weapons, as it provides additional fire damage of (+2d4) on your enemies.

Wilderness, Forest

In this area, you will come across a Scuffed Rock. By moving this rock, you will be able to find a chest. Unlock it, and you will receive an item, which in our case was a Rubs worth Gold (x100). You will also receive Harper’s Notebook, Map, Potion of Speed, etc., in BG3.

Dank Crypt

You need to venture to the Temple where you found Shadowheart in BG3. You need to go to the lower levels to discover the Sarcophagus there. By opening that particular sarcophagus, you will also receive a Versatile Melee Spear named The Watcher’s Guide in BG3. This two-handed weapon will offer skills like Rush and Death’s Promise and increase Shadowheart’s stats.

You can also salvage a very rare Amulet in BG3 inside the Sarcophagus room. This amulet will be known as the Amulet of Lost Voices, and you can also awaken Withers here.

Just Outside Druid Grove

You will acquire the Gloves of Power by salvaging it from the body of the Goblin boss. These gloves will increase Astarion’s stats by increasing the Sleight of Hand by +1 in BG3.

Go to these coordinates (X:170, Y:370) and find a skeleton. Salvage it, and you will receive the Silver Pendant. Next, head to the coordinates (X:80, Y:349) to find a hidden treasure in BG3. Open the chest there to receive the Fleetfingers gloves.

Druid Grove, Traders: Arron and Dammon

You will find a Halfling Merchant by the name of Arron there in BG3. He will offer to sell you the following items:

Gloves of Missile Snarling

Rain Dancer

Ring of Flinging

Dragon’s Grasp

Spelltheif

Hedge Wanderer Armor

You will also come across a Blacksmith named Dammon in this area in BG3. He will offer you some items at a price:

Safeguard Shield: Saving Throw

Saving Throw Hunting Shortbow (Piercing

Moreover, you can also purchase Corellon’s Grace (Bludgeoning) from Auntie Ethel (the Witch Hag).

Druid Grove: Quests and NPCs

You will get the following items:

Shapeshifter’s Boon Ring

The Whispering Promise

Cap of Curing

Ring of Color Spray

Amulet of Silvanus

Komira’s Locket

Wood Woad Shield

Broodmother’s Revenge

Hellrider’s Pride

Sorrow

Robes of Summer

Wyvern Toxin

Owlbear Cave and Reforging the True Soul Spear

The Oak Father’s Embrace

Moondrop Pendant

Vision of the Absolute

Sunlit Wetlands / Putrid Bog

The Sparkle Hands

Gandrel’s Aspiration

Corellon’s Grace

Tarnished Charm

The Ever-Seeing Eye

Staff of Crones

Blighted Village, Cellar, and Whispering Depths

Warped Headband of Intellect

Haste Helm

Very Heavy Greataxe

The Speedy Lightfeet

Spiderstep Boots

Spurred Band

Prisoner’s Robe

Steelforged Sword

Sussur Dagger

Bracers of Defence

Risen Road and Waukeen’s Rest

Sword of Justice

Gloves of Heroism

Shattered Flail

Speedy Reply

Reason’s Grasp

Smuggler’s Ring

The Sparky Points

The Joltshooter

The Spellsparkler

Hamarhraft

Zhentarim Hideout: Trader, Brem

Harold

The Jolty Vest

Giantbreaker

Titanstring Bow

Gloves of Thievery

Rapturing Blade

Abyss Beckoners

Mountain Pass

Githyanki Longsword

Githyanki Greatsword

Githyanki Crossbow

Goblin Camp

Crusher’s Ring

Doom Hammer

Boots of Aid and Comfort

Gloves of Archery

Returning Pike

Swiresy Shoes

Glowing Shield

Defiled Temple / Shattered Sanctum

Absolute’s Warboard

Absolute’s Talisman

Faithbreaker

Assassin’s Touch

Xyanyde

Spidersilk Armor

Boots of Striding

The Watersparkers

Jagged Spear

Blooded Greataxe

Monster Slayer Glaive

Gold Wyrmling Staff

Amulet of Elemental Torment

Bow of Awareness

Ring of Poison Resistance

Worgfang

Beastmaster’s Chain

Linebreaker Boots

Amulet of Selune’s Chosen

Springstep Boots

Gloves of the Growling Underdog

Ritual Dagger

Ritual Axe

Loviatar’s Scourge

Amulet of Misty Step

Friendly NPCs Post Shattered Sanctum

Blazer of Benevolence:

Wapira’s Crown

Underdark

Amulet of the Unworthy

Shortsword of First Blood

Exterminator’s Axe

Drow Studded Leather Armour

Sickle of BOOOAL

Helmet of Autonomy

Phalar Aluve

Helmet of Smiting

The Blast Pendant

The Spectator Eyes

Bloodguzzler Grab

Mourning Frost

Arcane Tower

Skybreaker

Mystra’s Grace

Uncovered Mysteries

Mage’s Friend

Guiding Light

Light of Creation

Club of Hilld Giant Strength

The staff of Arcane Blessing

The Sparkswall

Underdark (Ebonlake Grotto)

The Baneful

Boots of Genial Striding

The Lifebringer

Circlet of Blasting

Sunwalker’s Gift

Cinder Shoes

Psychic Spark

Melf’s First Staff

Amulet of Restoration

Corrosive Flail

Herbalist’s Glove

Ring of Jumping

Caustic Band

Gloves of Hail of Thorns

Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo

Shadow of Menzoberranzan

Boots of Speed

Creation’s Echo

Pearl of Power Amulet

Boots of Stormy Clamour

Ring of Salving

The Shadespell Circlet

Boat Ride from Underdark to Gyrmforge

Shinning Staver-of-Skulls

Bow of the Banshee

Jorgal’s Greatsword

Intransigent Warhammer

Gyrmforge

Dark Justiciar Mail

Sharran Crossbow

The Real Sparky Sparkswall

Armor of Uninhibited Kushigo

Bracing Band

Fetish of Callarduran Smoothhands

Wondrous Gloves

Deep Delver

Disintegrating Night Walkers

Sword of Screams

Ring of Absolute Force

Cap of Wrath

The Protecty Sparkswall

Mace Mould

Scale Mail Mould

Dark Justiciar Helm

Dark Justiciar Mask

Splint Mould

Firestoker

Sentient Amulet

Merregon Halberd

Envoy’s Amulet

Gymforge (Ancient Forge)

Trielta Crags / Rosymorn Monastery

Periapt of Wound Closure

Gloves of Cinder and Sizzle

The Graceful Cloth

Cacophony

Gloves of Baneful Striking

Winter’s Clutches

Boots of Elemental Momentum

Hoppy

Ceremonial Mace

Ceremonial Warhammer

Ceremonial Greataxe

Ceremonial Sword

Holy Lance Helm

Creche Y’llek

Gloves of Dexterity

Knife of the Undermountain King

Daredevil Gloves

Vital Conduit Boots

Defender Flail

Larethian’s Wrath

Unseen Menace

Witchbreaker

Amulet of Branding

Aberration Hunters’ Amulet

Githyanki Shortsword

Ring of Elemental Infusion

Soulbreaker Greatsword

Circlet of Psionic Revenge

Diadem of Arcane Synergy

Strange Conduit Ring

Gloves of Belligerent Skies

The Skinburster

Hoarfrost Boots

The Blood of Lathander

Crossbow of Arcane Force

Ring of Arcane Synergy

Varsh Ko’kuu’s Boots

All loot locations in Act 2

Once you have grabbed the best loot items from Act 1, your story will take a turn in the second act because you will find more intriguing loot items. You will be able to find them at different locations, and although this act may seem small compared to the first one, you will obtain many of the best loot items, including both Rare and Uncommon loot items.

Before we dive into this act, you must remember that you will have to face different choices compared to how you interact with different characters. This way, you can gather the best loot items even if it means you have to side temporarily with characters like goblins who are staunch believers of the absolute.

Hence, we will discuss all the best loot items you can grab at different locations in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Last Light Inn and The Shadowlands

Shield of Devotion

Incandescent Staff

Amulet of the Harpers

Cindersnap Gloves

Gloves of the Balanced Hands

Obsidian Laced Robe

The Mighty Cloth

Yuan-ti Scale Mail

Shadeclinger Armuor

Barskin Armour

Hat of Uninhibited Kushigo

Defender Greataxe

Cloak of Protection

Sword of Life Stealing

Swordmaster Gloves

Darkfire Shortbow

Harmonium Halberd

Charge-Bound Warhammer

Thermodynamo Axe

Sword of Clutching Umbra

Thorn Blade

Flawed Helldusk Armor

Flawed Helldusk Helmet

Evasive Shoes

Cloak of Cunning Brume

Shapeshifter’s Boon Ring

Gloves of the Automaton

Acrobat Shoes

Snowburst Ring

Coruscation Ring

Convert Cowl

Shifting Corpus Ring

Luminous Gloves

Gloomstrand Shield

Frost Prince

Thermoarcanic Gloves

Cruel Sting

Hammergrim Mist Amulet

Ring of Shadows

Ring of Mental Inhibition

Ironwood Club

Ring of Self Immolation

Parent Robe

The Shadowlands: Reithwin Town

Icebite Robe

True Love’s Caress

True Love’s Embrace

Helmet of Arane Acuity

Prisoner’s Gloves

Surgeon’s Subjugation Amulet

Artificial Leech

Syringe

Trepan

Bonesaw

Ritual Dagger of Shar

Twist of Fortune

Ironvine Shield

Rat Bat

Ichorous Gloves

Psionic Ward Armour

Hr’a’cknir Bracers

Watcher’s Shield

Firzu’s Ring of Trading

Strange Tendril Amulet

Bided Time

Eversight Ring

Lightning Jabber

Moonrise Towers

Sharpened Snare Cuirass

Gloves of Crushing

Armor of Devotion

Drakethroat Glaive

Ne’er Misser

Poisoner’s Ring

Ring of Spiteful Thunder

Marksmanship Hat

Haldberd of Vigilance

Gloves of The Duelist

Sentinel Shield

Circlet of Hunting

Boots of Arcane Bolstering

Risky Ring

Ring of Free Action

Robe of Exquisite Focus

Thunderskin Cloak

Hat of Storm Scion’s Power

Grand Mausoleum / Shar’s Gauntlet

Vivacious Cloak

Circle of Bones

Least Expected

Hellfire Hand Crossbow

Dark Justiciar Gauntlets

Boots of Brilliance

Killer’s Sweetheart

Dark Justiciar Half-Plate

Spear of Night

Dark Justiciar Helmet

Nightsong’s Prison

Moonlight Glaive

Invading Moonrise Towers / Necrotic Laboratory

Absolute Protector

Spellcrux Amulet

Myrkulite Scourge

Ring of Exalted Marrow

Infernal Rapier

Blade of Oppressed Souls

Circlet of Mental Anguish

Braindrain Gloves

Ketheric’s Warhammer

Reaper’s Embrace

Ketheric’s Shield

Divine Intervention: Arm Thy Servant

Devotee’s Mace

On the road to Baldur’s Gate

Selune’s Spear of Night

Dream Guardian Defense

Boots of Uninhibited Kushigo

All loot locations in Act 3

Coming onto the Final Act of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will find it relatively shorter than the other two. However, the loot you will acquire while undergoing this act will be immensely powerful, requiring you to reach a higher level to wield it efficiently.

This means the rare and uncommon loot you come across early in the first two acts will take a new turn in Act 3. In the case of the third act in BG3, the best loot you will acquire here will be of Legendary status.

This way, you can also salvage the best amulets, weapons, other gear items, etc., turning you into a formidable force. Below, we will address all the best loot items you can get your hands on in the third act, along with all their locations.

Baldur’s Gate – ‘Rivington’ District

Scarlet Leather Armour

Spaceshunt Boots

Dolor Amarus

Gauntlets of the Warmaster

Horns of the Berserker

Blightbringer

Snow-Dusted Monastery Gloves

Cloak of Displacement

Grab of The Land and Sky

Harmonic Dueller

Voss’ Silver Sword

Thunderpalm Strikers

Nimblefinger Gloves

Martial Exertion Gloves

Swires’ Sledboard

Bonespike Garb

The Dancing Breeze

Stalker Gloves

Elven Chain

Ambusher

Corvid Token

Scabby Pugilist Circlet

Band of the Mystic Scoundrel

Nyrulna

Clown Hammer

Dark Displacement Gloves

Gleamdance Dagger

Bonespike Boots

Baldur’s Gate – Lower District