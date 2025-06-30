How To Beat Black Knight Edredd In Elden Ring

Black Knight Edredd is a field boss in Elden Ring that you will encounter on your visit to the Fort of Reprimand. A member of Messmer’s elite army, this knight is forever destined to serve and slaughter in the name of Queen Marika.

Black Knights in Shadow of the Erdtree are formidable foes, and the Black Knight Edredd is no exception. In this guide, we will tell you how to find him and give you a proper strategy to take him down easily.

Black Knight Edredd Location in Elden Ring

Black Knight Edredd can be found at the end of the Fort of Reprimand in Elden Ring. This fort is present on Scadu Altus, directly south of the Highland Cross site of grace.

FYI There is a similar version of this boss called Black Knight Garrew, who can be found and fought inside Fog Rift Fort.

Once you reach the fort of Reprimand, you must travel to its rooftops to find a small room where Black Knight Edredd is. Fort of Reprimand is chock-full of Omenkiller and perfume enemies that use fire as their primary weapon.

Black Knight Edredd Stats and Weaknesses

Black Knight Edredd has 9,792 HP in Elden Ring. However, if the Golden Eyed Variant of Black Knight Edredd appears, it will have way more HP than the normal variant.

This boss has 123 Defense and 65 Stance. You can inflict a critical hit on this boss by either parrying its attacks or by breaking its stance.

This boss is weak to Lightning, Poison, Scarlet Rot, and Sleep. It is immune to Madness, though. Black Knight Edredd is Strong against Slash attacks; however, you can deal massive damage to it with Pierce.

Best Build for Black Knight Edredd

Black Knight Edredd is an extremely agile boss who uses Physical attacks with his Twinblades to punish the enemies.

For this fight, we recommend using either a Backhand Blade with Lightning Grease or a Sorcerer build with Ancient Dragon incantations.

Invest heavily in Dexterity for the best build and in Faith stat for the second one. Use a Gravel Stone Seal to further enhance your dragon incantations to deal massive Lightning damage.

Use the Deflecting Hardtear to avoid damage, as we won’t be using a shield for this fight. Equally distribute your Flasks for healing and FP.

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Millicent’s Prosthesis, and Flock’s Canvas Talisman should be your first priority as talismans.

Best Strategy to beat Black Knight Edredd

Black Knight Edredd is a lower-level Crucible Knight who uses Wings to attack its foes. The most common attack of this boss is the Slash Attack, where it swings its Twinblades in an arc.

This attack can easily be dodged by rolling sideways and will give you ample time to land some hits.

The second attack is a jump slam where Edredd jumps into the air and comes down slamming its weapon at the player’s location. Wait for the knight to appear above your head and dodge sideways.

The third attack is a 6-hit combo where the Black Knight Edredd swings his twinblades multiple times. This is a difficult attack to block or dodge if you want to stay away. The best option here is to dive towards the boss with the first attack and strafe to the left.

This way, you will end up avoiding most of the attacks, giving you ample time to punish the boss.

The final attack is also the most dangerous one. Black Knight Edredd summons golden crucible wings and flies towards the players swinging its twinblade. This attack is mostly followed by another attack, so make sure to keep your distance.

Once you understand all of its attacks, all you need to do is simply avoid them and chip away at the boss’s health. This fight will be over sooner than you think.

Black Knight Edredd Drops and Rewards

Upon defeat, Black Knight Edredd drops 80,000 Runes (400,000 Runes in case of golden-eyed variant) in addition to Aspects of the Crucible: Wings ash of war.