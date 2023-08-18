Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Level 2 Spells For Each Class

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can use more powerful spells as you level your character up. You will also gain access to different level spell slots. Level 2 spells usually get unlocked with a few levels into your characters. They greatly boost your magical output and are considerably more powerful.
These also need more power to be cast and will need Level 2 spell slots or higher to be cast. Nearly all classes get access to level 2 spells but at different levels. And each class may wield them in different ways.
Best level 2 spells for Bard
The bards are masters of music, poetry, and magic. They use deception and amplification tactics to support their teams and decimate opponents. Their primary ability is charisma which makes sense as they are all performers. That makes them extremely charismatic and smooth talkers.
Spiritual Weapon
Spell
Effect
Spiritual Weapon
Summon a floating spectral weapon that does damage and distracts enemies. Has a range of 18 meters
Spiritual weapon spell table
Misty Steps
Spell
Effect
Misty Steps
Ability to teleport to an unoccupied space only you can see. Has an effective radius of 18 meters
Misty Step Spell Table
Scorching Ray
Spell
Effect
Scorching Ray
Hurls 3 rays of fire that deal 2-12 fire damage each. Has an effective range of 18 meters.
Scorching Ray Spell Table
Darkness
Spell
Effect
Darkness
Creates a cloud of thick black smoke that blinds opponents in a radius. Creatures can make range attacks in it or out of it. Has an effective range of 18 meters.
Darkness Spell Table
Best level 2 spells for Clerics
Clerics are devotees of a certain deity. They dedicate their entire lives to them and, in return, are granted the power of magic. They are best utilized as a support class. They can buff their teammates as well as render their opponents completely useless.
Flaming Sphere
Spell
Effect
Flaming Sphere
Summons a flaming sphere that damages nearby opponents for up to 10 turns. Has an effective range of 18 meters.
Flaming Sphere Spell Table
Aid
Spell
Effect
Aid
Heals allies by 5 points and increases their hit points by 5 temporarily. It has an effective radius of 9 meters.
Aid Spell Table
Gust of Wind
Spell
Effect
Gust of Wind
Strong wind current that removes sound and pushes enemies back by 5 meters, knocking them off balance. It has a radius of 12 meters.
Gust Of Wind Spell Table
Mirror Image
Spell
Effect
Mirror Image
Creates three illusions that distract opponents. Each duplicate increases your armor class by 3. When you evade an attack, one illusion disappears. This lasts for ten turns.
Mirror Image Spell Table
Best level 2 spells for Druids
Druids are warriors who mastered the elemental forces. They share a deep connection with nature and wildlife. They wield their spells as if they are one with the nature of things. This understanding of the nature of elements makes them deadly opponents and very useful allies.
Moonbeam
Spell
Effect
Moonbeam
Summons a beam of light that damages opponents when they enter it. You can move the beam up to 18m by using action. This spell lasts 10 turns.
Moonbeam Spell Table
Barkskin
Spell
Effect
Barkskins
Touch a creature to toughen its skin and increase armor class to 16. It can be cast between each long rest.
Barkskin Spell table
Enhanced Ability
Spell
Effect
Enhanced Ability
Give Magical enhancements to an ally. They gain an advantage on ability checks.
Enhanced Ability Spell Table
Flaming Blade
Spell
Effect
Flaming Blade
Summons a Flaming blade in your hand that deals 3d6 Fire damage. It shines a bright light in a 3-meter radius. It shines dim light in a 6-meter radius.
Flaming Blade Spell Table
Spike Growth
Spell
Effect
Spike Growth
Summons Piece of spikes on the ground that do 2d4 piercing damage. These spikes damage opponents when they move through it for every 1.5 meters.
Spike Growth Spell Table
Protection from Poison
Spell
Effect
Protection From Poison
Touch a create to grant protection against poison, neutralizes all poison, and grant resistance to poison damage.
Protection from Poison Spell Table
Best level 2 spells Sorcerer
Sorcerers are individuals with an innate talent for magic. They are Genius of the Arcane. Born with the ability to wield great magic from the get-go. They use this innate talent to bring powerful spells to bear. They are feared by opponents and loved by their allies.
Cloud of daggers
Spell
Effect
Clouds of Daggers
Conjure a cloud of spinning daggers that does damage to anyone inside. It does 4d4 slashing damage and has an effective range of 18 meters.
Sorcerer Spell Table
Web
Spell
Effect
Web
Creates a webbing over 4 meters area. It is flammable and slows enemies down.
Web Spell Table
Best level 2 spells Warlock
Warlocks are individuals with nerves of steel. They have made a pact with a deity in exchange for their power. They are charming individuals and wield their borrowed power with all their might. Their powers are slightly different depending on what deity they serve.
Best level 2 spells Wizard
Wizards are talented magicians that spend their entire lives learning magic. They have amazing intellectual prowess that helps them learn countless spells by heart. They use their memory and sharp intellect to learn, use and experiment on different magics. Their spell list is the largest of all the magic wielders in BG3.
Flaming Sphere
Spell
Effect
Flaming Sphere
Summons a flaming sphere that damages nearby opponents. This lasts for ten turns and has an effective range of 18 meters.
Flaming Sphere Spell Table
Melif’s Acid Arrow
Spell
Effect
Melif’s Acid Arrow
Shoots an arrow that covers the target and the ground in acid. Does 4d4 Acid + 2d4 Delayed acid damage.
Melif’s Acid Arrow Spell Table
Gust of Wind
Spell
Effect
Gust of Wind
Strong wind current removes sound and pushes enemies back by 5 meters, knocking them off balance.
Gust of Wind Spell Table
