Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Level 2 Spells For Each Class

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can use more powerful spells as you level your character up. You will also gain access to different level spell slots. Level 2 spells usually get unlocked with a few levels into your characters. They greatly boost your magical output and are considerably more powerful.

These also need more power to be cast and will need Level 2 spell slots or higher to be cast. Nearly all classes get access to level 2 spells but at different levels. And each class may wield them in different ways.

Best level 2 spells for Bard

The bards are masters of music, poetry, and magic. They use deception and amplification tactics to support their teams and decimate opponents. Their primary ability is charisma which makes sense as they are all performers. That makes them extremely charismatic and smooth talkers.

Spiritual Weapon

Spell Effect Spiritual Weapon Summon a floating spectral weapon that does damage and distracts enemies. Has a range of 18 meters Spiritual weapon spell table

Hold Person

Spell Effect Hold Person Holds an enemy still so they can’t move or react. Attacks made against them from a 3m radius are critical. Has a range of 18 meters. Hold person spell table

Misty Steps

Spell Effect Misty Steps Ability to teleport to an unoccupied space only you can see. Has an effective radius of 18 meters Misty Step Spell Table

Scorching Ray

Spell Effect Scorching Ray Hurls 3 rays of fire that deal 2-12 fire damage each. Has an effective range of 18 meters. Scorching Ray Spell Table

Darkness

Spell Effect Darkness Creates a cloud of thick black smoke that blinds opponents in a radius. Creatures can make range attacks in it or out of it. Has an effective range of 18 meters. Darkness Spell Table

Best level 2 spells for Clerics

Clerics are devotees of a certain deity. They dedicate their entire lives to them and, in return, are granted the power of magic. They are best utilized as a support class. They can buff their teammates as well as render their opponents completely useless.

Flaming Sphere

Spell Effect Flaming Sphere Summons a flaming sphere that damages nearby opponents for up to 10 turns. Has an effective range of 18 meters. Flaming Sphere Spell Table

Aid

Spell Effect Aid Heals allies by 5 points and increases their hit points by 5 temporarily. It has an effective radius of 9 meters. Aid Spell Table

Gust of Wind

Spell Effect Gust of Wind Strong wind current that removes sound and pushes enemies back by 5 meters, knocking them off balance. It has a radius of 12 meters. Gust Of Wind Spell Table

Mirror Image

Spell Effect Mirror Image Creates three illusions that distract opponents. Each duplicate increases your armor class by 3. When you evade an attack, one illusion disappears. This lasts for ten turns. Mirror Image Spell Table

Best level 2 spells for Druids

Druids are warriors who mastered the elemental forces. They share a deep connection with nature and wildlife. They wield their spells as if they are one with the nature of things. This understanding of the nature of elements makes them deadly opponents and very useful allies.

Moonbeam

Spell Effect Moonbeam Summons a beam of light that damages opponents when they enter it. You can move the beam up to 18m by using action. This spell lasts 10 turns. Moonbeam Spell Table

Barkskin

Spell Effect Barkskins Touch a creature to toughen its skin and increase armor class to 16. It can be cast between each long rest. Barkskin Spell table

Enhanced Ability

Spell Effect Enhanced Ability Give Magical enhancements to an ally. They gain an advantage on ability checks. Enhanced Ability Spell Table

Flaming Blade

Spell Effect Flaming Blade Summons a Flaming blade in your hand that deals 3d6 Fire damage. It shines a bright light in a 3-meter radius. It shines dim light in a 6-meter radius. Flaming Blade Spell Table

Spike Growth

Spell Effect Spike Growth Summons Piece of spikes on the ground that do 2d4 piercing damage. These spikes damage opponents when they move through it for every 1.5 meters. Spike Growth Spell Table

Protection from Poison

Spell Effect Protection From Poison Touch a create to grant protection against poison, neutralizes all poison, and grant resistance to poison damage. Protection from Poison Spell Table

Best level 2 spells Sorcerer

Sorcerers are individuals with an innate talent for magic. They are Genius of the Arcane. Born with the ability to wield great magic from the get-go. They use this innate talent to bring powerful spells to bear. They are feared by opponents and loved by their allies.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Cloud of daggers

Spell Effect Clouds of Daggers Conjure a cloud of spinning daggers that does damage to anyone inside. It does 4d4 slashing damage and has an effective range of 18 meters. Sorcerer Spell Table

Hold Person

Spell Effect Hold Person Holds an enemy still so they can’t move or react. All attacks made against them within a 3 meters radius are critical. Hold Person Spell Table

Scorching Ray

Spell Effect Scorching Ray Hurls 3 rays of fire that deal 2-12 fire damage each. Has an effective range of 18 meters. Scorching Ray Spell Table

Mirror Image

Spell Effect Mirror Image Creates 3 illusions that distract opponents. Each duplicate increases your armor class by 3. When you evade an attack, one illusion disappears. Mirror Image Spell Table

Darkness

Spell Effect Darkness Creates a cloud of thick black smoke that blinds opponents in a radius. Creatures can make range attacks in it or out of it. Darkness Spell Table

Web

Spell Effect Web Creates a webbing over 4 meters area. It is flammable and slows enemies down. Web Spell Table

Best level 2 spells Warlock

Warlocks are individuals with nerves of steel. They have made a pact with a deity in exchange for their power. They are charming individuals and wield their borrowed power with all their might. Their powers are slightly different depending on what deity they serve.

Cloud of daggers

Spell Effect Clouds of Daggers Conjure a cloud of spinning daggers that does 4d4 slashing damage to anyone caught in it. Cloud of Daggers Spell Table

Misty Steps

Spell Effect Misty Steps Ability to teleport to an unoccupied space you can see. It has a range of 18 meters. Misty Steps Spell Table

Darkness

Spell Effect Darkness Creates a cloud of thick black smoke that blinds opponents in a radius. Creatures can make range attacks in it or out of it. Darkness Spell Table

Hold Person

Spell Effect Hold Person Holds an enemy still so they can’t move or react. All attacks made against them within a 3 meters radius are critical. Hold Person Spell Table

Best level 2 spells Wizard

Wizards are talented magicians that spend their entire lives learning magic. They have amazing intellectual prowess that helps them learn countless spells by heart. They use their memory and sharp intellect to learn, use and experiment on different magics. Their spell list is the largest of all the magic wielders in BG3.

Flaming Sphere

Spell Effect Flaming Sphere Summons a flaming sphere that damages nearby opponents. This lasts for ten turns and has an effective range of 18 meters. Flaming Sphere Spell Table

Melif’s Acid Arrow

Spell Effect Melif’s Acid Arrow Shoots an arrow that covers the target and the ground in acid. Does 4d4 Acid + 2d4 Delayed acid damage. Melif’s Acid Arrow Spell Table

Mirror Image

Spell Effect Mirror Image Creates 3 illusions that distract opponents. Each duplicate increases your armor class by 3. When you evade an attack, one illusion disappears. Mirror Image Spell Table

Cloud of daggers

Spell Effect Clouds of Daggers Conjure a cloud of spinning daggers that does 4D4 slashing damage to anyone inside. It has an effective range of 18 meters. Cloud of Dagger Spell Table

Gust of Wind

Spell Effect Gust of Wind Strong wind current removes sound and pushes enemies back by 5 meters, knocking them off balance. Gust of Wind Spell Table

Darkness