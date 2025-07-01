Elden Ring: Belurat Gaol Complete Walkthrough

Belurat Gaol is an optional dungeon in Elden Ring exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This sinister place is hidden beneath Belurat Tower Settlement and is used as a torture chamber by the Hornsent to hurt shamans of Bonny Village.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Belurat Gaol and find every single item inside it. Before starting the journey, make sure that you are at least Scadutree Blessing level 10 with a fully upgraded Backhand Blade or Blasphemous Blade to take down the enemies easily.

Belurat Goal Location in Elden Ring

Belurat Gaol is a mini dungeon that can be found near the southeastern base of Belurat Tower Settlement. To reach its entrance, start from the Scorched Ruins site of grace in the Gravesite Plains.

Go north to reach the Greatbridge North site of grace, north of the Three-Path Cross. Turn west from the Greatbridge and go through a small lake, full of scorched enemies.

FYI Beware of a dragon that will ambush you in this area.

Keep going west until you reach the wall of Belurat Tower Settlement. There is a small opening in this area leading to the Belurat Tower Gaol in Elden Ring.

Path to the Site of Grace

From the entrance of the Belurat Gaol, turn right and go down the stairs. Follow the path, and it will lead you to the Belurat Gaol site of grace.

Go outside the door and then turn left. Go down the stairs carefully, as there is an enemy hiding in a room to the left. It will push you off the stairs if you try to run past it.

Defeat the enemy and enter the room to collect 6x Frozen Maggots. Go down further until the end of the stairs. The stairs will break, resulting in a fall. However, you won’t receive any damage from this fall.

Defeat the scorched enemies in this area and turn left to enter another jail cell. Defeat two more enemies and collect 1x Silver Horn Tender from a corpse in the back.

Go out, turn left, and cross the bridge. Defeat two more enemies and collect 4x Frozen Maggots from near the ledge.

Enter the jail cell in the front and jump through the opening to the right. Drop down, defeat more enemies, and enter the next room.

Collect 1x Broken Rune from a corpse present between the tables.

Go outside and collect 1x Thawfrost Boluses from a corpse near the ledge. Turn back and enter another jail cell to the left.

Talk to the jar in this area to get some lore about jar shamans. Go outside and turn right. Enter another jail cell to the right and collect 1x Shadow Realm Rune 3.

Beware of the ambush in this area and kill the shaman enemy.

The Great Descent using Jars

Go outside and look down. You will notice a lot of jars you can drop onto to reach the bottom.

Carefully jump down from one great jar to the next and collect 1x Glass Shard from a corpse hanging on the jar.

Make sure to drop down onto the scaffolding on the other side. Defeat the jar enemies and the shaman on the ledge to collect 1x Hefty Cracked Pot from a treasure chest.

Defeat all the jar enemies before proceeding further. You will be ambushed by two shaman enemies in this area. Defeat them and leave the room.

Drop down onto a bridge right in front. You will be ambushed by three shaman enemies in this area.

Go forward, and the stairs beneath you will collapse. This drop is also planned, and you won’t take any damage from it.

Graveyard of Great Jars

Run through the graveyard of great jars while defeating the jar enemies to collect 1x Lost Ashes of War.

Follow the path to the right to find 2x Smithing Stone 6.

Follow the path to the right once more to find Greater Potentate’s Cookbook 11. Climb the jars to collect 1x Innard Meat and 1x Hefty Cracked Pot.

Go to the opposite side of the room to collect 2x Hefty Cracked Pot. Leave the area through a small door and kill two more jar enemies to the left.

Turn back and collect 2x Smithing Stone 3 from near a great jar. Run through this area and jump to the other side. This area has three shaman enemies, which are extremely difficult to handle in a small space.

Turn right and drop down onto a large jar. It will act as a lift and take you up. Drop down to another jar to the left. Use the jars as platforms to reach the next area.

Go through the area and climb onto an altar to collect the Greatjar. Turn left and drop down into the graveyard of jars.

Once again, go out and run to the other side. Use the jar as a platform and jump to the platform below.

Jump further down to reach the fog gate of the boss.

Defeat Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze Boss

Enter through the fog to encounter the Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze boss. He is a humanoid enemy that uses a sword imbued with magic. This boss has a lot of fast attacks that inflict Frostbite on players.

Keep your distance and use jump slam attacks on the boss. Make sure to use Fire and Lightning attacks to deal more damage.

Once defeated, the boss drops Demi-Human Swordmaster Yosh’s ashes. This also marks the end of Belurat Gaol in Elden Ring. Use the teleport point to return to the entrance of the goal.