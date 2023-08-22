How To Disable The Steel Watch In Baldur’s Gate 3

During the Act III of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will find yourself doing Disable the Steel Watch quest. This quest is the subquest of the “Get Gortash’s Netherstones” quest that Lord Gortash gives you. As you enter the quest, diverge from the audience chamber, head towards Basilisk Gate Barracks via the Main Gate, proceed to the Prison Entrance, and go to the Heapside prison.

You will find a letter giving you more insight into the subquest named “Disable the Steel Watch” in BG3. This will then set the quest’s events discussed in this guide. So without spending any more time, let’s dive right into this!

Baldur’s Gate 3 Disable the Steel Watch walkthrough

Firstly you will have to locate yourself at Steel Watch Foundry in BG3; you may use the Grey Harbour docks waypoint to help you reach the Foundry. Then you may lockpick the main Gate and advance further into the premises.

You will encounter the Steel watchers surrounding the Foundry in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can defeat them or try sneaking past them to the Gate. A cutscene will emerge showing Gondian Lowa asking for ease in her work at the Foundry.

Find and talk to Zanner

To get to Zanner, take a left into the Foundry until you reach the Security office. You have to lockpick it and play the right dice rolls.

Navigate the area, and you will find Zanner Toobin close by. He will brief you about his kind’s families being held captive. You can offer him a helping hand by taking the right options in the conversation; in return, he tells you he’ll help destroy this place.

After that, you will unlock another quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 named “Save the Gondians.” Your objective will be to find the prison and free the prisoners from there.

Find the Prison

After that, take the staircase leading you below in the security office towards the Lab level, where a short battle takes place where you have to kill the armed occupants.

Afterward, locate a “Vessel Identified” document that will clue you into finding the prison. The document lies on a shelf you can find by climbing the ladder near Control Centre Antechamber. Then travel back to Flymm Cargo and kill the enemies that inhabit it.

After that, enter the Cargo and proceed left, and you will find the basement option. Get into the basement. Go straight ahead until you find yourself a submersible. Talk to the character guarding it and convince him to take you to the prison, also known as the Iron Throne.

After taking the submersible, a cutscene shows Lord Gortash warning about the repercussions if we ever go near the Iron Throne in Baldur’s Gate 3. After getting into the Iron Throne, you must save as many hostages as possible by locating and exploring the location, unlocking the doors, and enabling the hostages to dash straight toward the submersible.

However, it is not easy, as multiple Sahuagins will spawn in your attempts to carry the hostages to rescue. They will fight and hinder your cause. You also have to save Duke Ulder Ravenguard in this quest.

After saving as many as possible, you can depart from the Iron Throne. Later a cutscene will play that shows Iron Throne getting destroyed. You may talk to the survivors as well.

Saving the Gondians

Relocate yourself and your party members back to the Steel Watch Foundry. You will find yourself in another battle as the Gondians rebel against their masters. After defeating the opponents talk to Zanner Toobin. He will inform you about the Neurocitor and tell you to lead him there to disable the Steel watch in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Go to the Steel watch chamber by taking the staircase in the Security Office. At the Lab Level, locate Hahns Rives, retrieve the control lever key from his dead body, and unlock the Control Centre Antechamber.

Disable the Steel Watch

Guarding the Chamber is another giant boss known as The Titan. Brace yourself to fight him until he is dead. Defeating him might take a while, but it is achievable. After that, talk to Zanner Toobin.

Then a scene showcasing the destruction of the Steel Watch Foundry will be shown, and you will know that the watch is destroyed.

Should you side with Zanner or Wulbren?

The steel watch in BG3 can be destroyed by either this approach we mentioned, or you can take help from Wulbren, who supplies you with the explosives and makes killing the steel watch a bit easy.