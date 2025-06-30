How To Get Dryleaf Arts In Elden Ring

Dryleaf Arts is a new weapon in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This weapon belongs to a brand-new category called Hand-to-hand arts.

Dryleaf Arts can’t be obtained in conventional ways. To acquire this weapon, you must progress Dryleaf Dane’s quest to the point where you challenge him with a gesture. Once challenged and defeated, he will drop this weapon. Let us help you find it and teach you to craft a deadly Dexterity build around it.

Dryleaf Arts Location in Elden Ring

Dryleaf Arts can be obtained by winning a duel against Dryleaf Dane at the Moorth Ruins Cross in Elden Ring.

However, to initiate this battle with Dryleaf Dane, you must first reach the Highroad Cross site of grace on Scadu Altus. It is the first grace you will come across after going through the Castle Ensis.

From this site of grace, collect a note called Monk’s Missive and a gesture called May the Best Win. Now go back to the Moorth Ruins Cross site of grace and use the gesture in front of Dryleaf Dane.

This will initiate a duel, and Dryleaf Dane will get aggressive. He uses melee attacks that are extremely fast and difficult to dodge. Once you defeat Dryleaf Dane, he drops the Dryleaf Arts weapon.

Dryleaf Arts Stats and Requirements

Dryleaf Arts is a Strength/Dexterity-based weapon that requires 8 Strength and 8 Dexterity to use. It has D scaling with both stats.

This weapon belongs to the Hand-to-Hand Art category and has a unique weapon skill called Palm Blast. This skill uses 14 FP and can be used to push enemies away with a blast from the palm of the user.

You can change this skill with a compatible Ash of War. However, you can’t apply any magic or grease to this weapon. Dryleaf Arts can be upgraded to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones.

At its base level, this weapon does 86 Physical damage, which can be increased up to a maximum of 210. This weapon weighs 1.0 and can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game. We strongly recommend against selling this weapon as it can only be obtained once per playthrough.

Best Build for Dryleaf Arts in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Dryleaf Arts weapon with Keen affinity. As this is an endgame build with a level 180 character, distribute your skill points as follows.

Vigor : 60

: 60 Mind : 32

: 32 Dexterity : 80

: 80 Faith: 30

Use a fully upgraded Frenzied Flame Seal to cast the following incantations.

Equip the following Talismans to make this build even better.

Blue Dancer’s Charm . Increases attack power by 15% with low-weight equipment.

. Increases attack power by 15% with low-weight equipment. Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman . Vastly increases the defense against physical attacks.

. Vastly increases the defense against physical attacks. Shard of Alexander . Increases the attack power of skills by 15%.

. Increases the attack power of skills by 15%. Godfrey Icon. Increases the attack power of your charged skills and spells by 15%.

Use any armor set that keeps you within a light equipment load so you can benefit from the blue Dancer’s Charm.

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Opaline Hardtear . Increases defense against all types of attacks.

. Increases defense against all types of attacks. Stonebarb Cracked Tear. Allows you to break the enemy’s stance easily.

With this Dryleaf Arts’ best build, you can easily defeat any boss or enemy in the game. As this build relies primarily on attack, you must be extra agile while avoiding enemies’ attacks. Make sure to remember their attack patterns and then take them down with this amazing Hand-to-Hand weapon.