Overwatch 2 promises a massive roster of playable heroes, each featuring a unique kit with special abilities and ultimates designed for a specific role.

It is going to take you a lot of time to go through every single hero in the game to determine which one suits your playstyle. That is going to be the case for both returning and new players since all of the heroes from Overwatch 1 went through some changes in Overwatch 2.

However, most of the heroes in Overwatch 2 are going to be locked at the start. You will need to invest gameplay hours into the sequel to unlock all of them. The following guide will tell you how.

The starting (free) heroes in Overwatch 2

Not all of the heroes are locked in the sequel. That would make it impossible to play the game when you jump in the first time.

Overwatch 2 has around a dozen heroes that are always going to be free. New players can cycle through them to get to know the game and complete their weekly challenges to earn some Overwatch Coins. Do note that all of these starting heroes are from Overwatch 1. You will not get free access to the new heroes.

Below are the starting or free heroes at your disposal in Overwatch 2.

Lucio (Support)

Moira (Support)

Mercy (Support)

Pharah (Damage)

Reaper (Damage)

Reinhardt (Tank)

Orisa (Tank)

Soldier 76 (Damage)

Tracer (Damage)

Widowmaker (Damage)

Winston (Tank)

Torbjorn (Damage)

Zarya (Tank)

How to unlock heroes in Overwatch 2

Coming to the heroes that need to be unlocked, all you have to do is to play a certain number of games in any of the available modes of Overwatch 2.

Blizzard Entertainment has kept the unlocking process fairly simple. Kiriko, the new hero, is, however, locked behind the battle pass. Consider that to be the case for every new hero and battle pass in the future.

Below are the number of games that you need to complete to unlock all of the heroes in Overwatch 2.