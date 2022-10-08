How To Unlock Heroes In Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 promises a massive roster of playable heroes, each featuring a unique kit with special abilities and ultimates designed for a specific role.

It is going to take you a lot of time to go through every single hero in the game to determine which one suits your playstyle. That is going to be the case for both returning and new players since all of the heroes from Overwatch 1 went through some changes in Overwatch 2.

However, most of the heroes in Overwatch 2 are going to be locked at the start. You will need to invest gameplay hours into the sequel to unlock all of them. The following guide will tell you how.

The starting (free) heroes in Overwatch 2

Not all of the heroes are locked in the sequel. That would make it impossible to play the game when you jump in the first time.

Overwatch 2 has around a dozen heroes that are always going to be free. New players can cycle through them to get to know the game and complete their weekly challenges to earn some Overwatch Coins. Do note that all of these starting heroes are from Overwatch 1. You will not get free access to the new heroes.

Below are the starting or free heroes at your disposal in Overwatch 2.

  • Lucio (Support)
  • Moira (Support)
  • Mercy (Support)
  • Pharah (Damage)
  • Reaper (Damage)
  • Reinhardt (Tank)
  • Orisa (Tank)
  • Soldier 76 (Damage)
  • Tracer (Damage)
  • Widowmaker (Damage)
  • Winston (Tank)
  • Torbjorn (Damage)
  • Zarya (Tank)

How to unlock heroes in Overwatch 2 

Coming to the heroes that need to be unlocked, all you have to do is to play a certain number of games in any of the available modes of Overwatch 2.

Blizzard Entertainment has kept the unlocking process fairly simple. Kiriko, the new hero, is, however, locked behind the battle pass. Consider that to be the case for every new hero and battle pass in the future.

Below are the number of games that you need to complete to unlock all of the heroes in Overwatch 2.

Hero Role # of Games needed to unlock
Genji Damage You need to complete 1 game
D.VA Tank You need to complete 2 games
Cassidy Damage You need to complete 3 games
Ana Support You need to complete 4 games
Hanzo Damage You need to complete 9 games
Junkrat Damage You need to complete 12 games
Roadhog Tank You need to complete 15 games
Symmetra Damage You need to complete 20 games
Zenyatta Support You need to complete 25 games
Bastion Damage You need to complete 30 games
Sigma Tank You need to complete 40 games
Ashe Damage You need to complete 50 games
Brigitte Support You need to complete 60 games
Mei Damage You need to complete 70 games
Doomfist Tank You need to complete 85 games
Baptiste Support You need to complete 100 games
Sombra Damage You need to complete 115 games
Wrecking Ball Tank You need to complete 130 games
Echo Damage You need to complete 150 games
Kiriko Support Unlocked Once Reached tier 55 of Battle Pass

