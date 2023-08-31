Baldur’s Gate 3 Shadowheart Approval Rating Guide

Shadowheart, like others, can be romanced if you have put in effort in raising the approval rating to green in Baldur’s Gate 3. The opinion of the characters is based on the approval rating, which you can check for each character.

These approval ratings can open up more dialogue options, quests, and romancing options, increasing the BG3 overall experience.

Now, read on to find out how you can gain Shadowheart’s approval and what choices can lead to a decrease in her approval of you in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to gain Shadowheart approval in BG3

Shadowheart is a secretive, kind-hearted, and trickster person. She likes actions where violence is avoided as much as possible. Being a trickster, she will want you to use your cunning skills, like Sleight of hands, to resolve the matter without hurting anyone.

You can increase her approval rating by doing the following actions in BG3.

Shadowheart is a secret person and will value players who respect her boundaries. She will tell you more about her background as your approval rating increases. She will, however, encourage curiosity at the right time. You will be rewarded for this in the future.

Shadowheart, despite being a follower of Shar , is a kind and loving person. She appreciates if you don’t harm anyone and help children, pet animals, etc. You can also use this as an exploit to pet your companion dog Scratch many times to increase Shadowheart approval in BG3 to full.

. She approves if you pass skill checks of persuasion, deceit, religion, and insight. All these will find ways to avoid fights as much as possible.

Shadowheart approval down choices

Like many characters in BG3, Shadowheart has a few things she does not like, and her approval will go down if she sees you do them. As mentioned before, she is a loving, caring, secretive trickster, and if you consent to unnecessary violence, she will not approve of your actions.

Now, we will see what choice will put her in a bad mood in BG3.