How To Defeat Malus Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3 

Malus Thorm is a mini-Boss that you will face in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3. He is located in the House of Healing in the Shadow Cursed Lands. This is an area north of the Moonrise Towers.

He is a part of the Art Callugh questline. Once you start the quest, you must approach the House of Healing. And once you reach there, you can defeat him, but it will not be an easy fight.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers multiple ways to defeat your enemies. The same is true for Malus Thorm, as you can defeat him in two ways. But first, you will need to find him.

Malus Thorm Location in BG3

Malus Thorn can be found at the House of Healing. There, he will be conducting surgery on a patient with his assistants. Start from the Reithwin Town Waypoint and then proceed northeast. The location is right there; you will arrive in a few seconds.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Malus Thorm Fight Guide

If you have opted for the conventional method, you should be prepared. Malus Thorm is a strong boss with a devastating set of abilities. Furthermore, the assistants are also very annoying to fight as they tend to run around.

Conventional method for defeating Malus Thorm in BG3

But before you start to fight him, you must remember that he is resistant to Slashing Damage, Bludgeoning Damage, Piercing Damage, and Fire Damage. So you will need to use other types of damage to defeat Malus Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Defeat the nurses

Your focus should be on defeating the nurses first and foremost. As they can heal and support the boss during battle. Defeat the four sisters first, then move to the boss. But be aware, as the sisters will also resist the following damage types.

Necrotic damage

Fire damage

Focus on Malus Thorm

After defeating the sisters, you can focus your party on the boss. Radiant damage is best here since Malus Thorm and his nurses are all undead. Shadowheart is the companion to use in this battle because she has Cleric spells. If your main character also belongs to the Cleric class, they can use these spells.

After that, keep attacking him, and use Witchbolt and ice-based spells to damage. But beware; after he goes below 40% health; he will start to multi-attack. Keep your weak characters away from him and use your tanky characters, such as Lae’zel or Karlach.

Using this method, you will make short work of him quickly. But be careful when fighting him, as he is a tough opponent.

How to defeat Malus Thorm without fighting

You must pass certain dialog checks to defeat Malus Thorm without fighting. These dialog checks are hard, so make sure to save beforehand quickly.

Step 1

When the dialogue starts, you are given your first option. Select the “A student. Yes, please do enlighten me” option. Doing this will trigger the series of dialog options needed to defeat him without fighting. Beware, as failing checks in the conversation will lead to a fight.

Step 2

After this dialog, he’ll go on for a bit. Then you will be presented with four additional options. You can proceed with the Investigation or Religion options further down the line. They will lead to the same conclusion. You will need to pass a dice check of 14 to succeed.

Step 3

After passing the check, you will be offered another dialog option. Select the first one, “The blades are uneven. Effective surgery will require further training”. After this, he’ll get a bit confused and dazed in his thoughts. Select the “Why not have them test the skill on each other?” when the next prompt comes up.

If you pass, the nurses will kill each other.

Step 4

Alternatively, you can select that Intimidation option and pass a roll of “18”. Doing this, the self-proclaimed doctor will fling the corpse out of the chair and lay on it himself. Then the nurses will proceed to kill him. The nurses will then flee, and you can easily loot the corpse and continue.