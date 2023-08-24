Baldur’s Gate 3 Companion Approval Ratings Guide

Companion Approval Ratings is a system set by Baldurs Gate 3 to increase or decrease your connection with a certain character. Basically, during the BG3, you will get a bunch of dialogues while connecting with all romance options.

You can express positive and negative opinions on the subject using these dialogues. The companion Approval Rating guide will tell you about all the dialogues that you can use to improve your connection with all characters in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Companion Approval Ratings in BG3

Like every action has a consequence, the same things happen in the BG3 Companion Approval Ratings. Whatever action you do in terms of dialogue has a consequence. It can be either positive or negative.

To check the Companion Approval Ratings of your current decision, you can look over to the top corner. You will then find two colors: green for positive and red for negative.

If you make consecutive positive decisions, your Companion Approval Ratings will increase for any character in Baldur’s Gate 3. You need to learn about the nature of the character, and you need to support them that way.

Doing so, you will easily increase the Companion Approval Ratings in BG3. Once you have enough Companion Approval Ratings of a certain character, you will get the option to romance. Do note that each character in Baldur’s Gate 3 has a certain threshold of Companion Approval Ratings. You need to reach it in order to romance.

Baldur’s Gate 3 All Companions Approval

Approval ratings of Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 depend entirely on the decisions. Some actions result in a boost in approval rating with a specific companion, while some can cause the companions to lose confidence in you. You can romance your companions if the approval rating crosses a required threshold.

This guide below enlists all of the companions that you’ll interact with within Baldur’s Gate 3 and what you can do to gain their trust or lose it.

Astarion

To romance Astarion in BG3, you need to gain a high approval rating for him. Below are all the choices that can help you increase or decrease his companion approval rating.

Approval Increase Approval Decrease “Accept Astarion’s apology when you first meet him” “Ask Lae’zel to “say please” “After persuading the Tieflings to let Lae’zel down, betray the Tieflings” “Choosing the attack option when speaking to Taman and Gimblebock” “Tell Shadowheart to keep cautious after speaking with Lae’zel” “Thank Astarion after he says he’ll keep watch” “Persuade Astarion to share his dream and say you’ll “watch his back” “Say your choice, your power after the third dream” “Apologize to Zevlor and say you have other things to do” “Tell Elegis “you’re scared of a few goblins? pathetic.” “Speak to Zorru and let Lae’zel make him bow” “After talking to Zorru, tell Lae’zel she’s a good interrogator” “Allow Arka to kill Sazza the goblin prisoner” “Tell Astarion that the refugees are desperate and will do anything after arka kills sazza” “Tell Auntie Athel about the tadpole” “Use the bard option with Topaz the bird” “Use the intimidate option with Topaz the bird” “Tell Kagha you enjoyed her show” “Kill the Bird Nettie is healing with excessive poking” “Tell Kagha you will fight her when revealing her conspiracy” “When Asharak asks to say a word to the Tiefling children, say “bad news children, you are all going to die” “Tell Auntie Ethel you’re infected by a Mind Flayer parasite” “When Wyll meets Karlach, tell Wyll Karlach is no danger/defend Karlach” “Say “i’ve heard enough, you are not leaving this place alive” to Mizora” “Decline the devil’s offer to remove tadpole” “Tell Astarion “we are not his playthings” after conversation with the devil” “Tell Edowin’s siblings to go fight the Owlbear” “Ask for compensation after helping the gnome in the Windmill” “Intimidate the Ornate Mirror in the Blighted Village into opening” “Open the door to the barn with the Bugbear and Ogre” “Let Astarion bite you” “Support Astarion in the dialogue with the team” “Tell Astarion he can feed on enemies” “Tell Astarion you trust him the night after” “Tell Astarion you don’t wish to die but choose the knife option” “Pass the check to look at the swamp, speak to the Redcaps” “Let Astarion kill the Gurr to the left of Auntie Ethel’s hut” “Say you’re not getting involved when faced with Johl, Damir, and Auntie Ethel” “Emulate the roar of a Mind Flayer while speaking with Lorin” “Give the book to Astarion” “Tell Astarion you have his back if he has yours when asking about Cazador” “Deceive/nature the Goblins and fling poo at them” “Boo at Volo while he sings for the Goblins” “Convince Krolla to give you the Owlbear” “Use Illithid Powers when Krolla refuses to give you money for winning chicken chase “Force Crusher to kiss your foot” “Win the fight against Novice Crusher and then force him to kiss your foot” “Try to kill Novice Crusher after beating him in battle” “Agree to the Loviatar Priests ritual” “Telling Tracker Grikka you can get answers from the prisoner” “Tell Liam “keep trying, you’ll figure it out” when asking about Halsin” “If you saved sazza from the prison, tell Minthara “she is too stupid to understand” “Accept Abdirak’s offer to perform a ritual on you by saying: “all right, why not?” “Tell Roah Moonglow you killed the Zhentarym at Waukeen’s Rest” “Tell Minthara location of grove” “Agree to help Karlach against Tyr Paladins” “Tell Paladin Cyrel you will take the supplies” “Call the artist a slave” “Tell Boooal you are going to kill him and take his power” “Steal the boots of speed from Thulla” “Take Spaw’s side and kill Glut” “State to not use the Tadpole’s powers after the second dream” “Agree to Zevlor to help the Tieflings by speaking to Kagha” “Persuade Kagha to free Arabella” “Convince Kagha to turn against the shadow druids when you reveal her conspiracy” “Insist on helping Mayrina when talking to Auntie Ethel” “Joke about Astarion having a master in the bedroom” “Tell halsin “i’ll deal with this. you get to safety.” after rescuing halsin from the Goblins” “Intimidate spike to tell you the right information” “Buy the artist at Zhentarim Hideout” “Say you regret your choice after the third dream” “While talking to Arabella’s parents (Locke and Komira), promise to help” “Swear to take the Wyvern potion” “Tell Mayrina that Auntie Ethel killed her brothers” “Read the Necromancer Tome from search the Cellar Quest” “Telling the Goblin child eight, “im sorry for your loss” “Accept help from True Soul Gut” “Smear dung on your face when sentinel Olak asks you to” “Rescue Shadowheart from her pod”

Shadowheart

Shadowheart belongs to the Cleric Class in BG3, and to romance Shadowheart you need to make choices that Lae’zel doesn’t like. She loves solving problems without violence, so the following choices will help you gain and lose her approval.

Approval Increase Approval Decrease “Calm the boar near where you recruit Astarion” “Recruit Lae’zel” “Ask Lae’zel to “say please” “Speak to Zorru and let Lae’zel make him bow” “Persuade or intimidate the gang outside” “Tell Auntie Athel about the tadpole” “Use religion to read the book of dead gods” “Say “if we kill Karlach now, will we get rid of you?” to Mizora” “Convince Lae’zel to stand down during before the first tadpole dream” “Support Astarion in the dialogue with the team” “Say you regret your choice after the third dream” “During the talk to Shadowheart about Shar, pass persuasion check and call her religion evil” “Persuade/Intimidate Zevlor and Aradin to stop fighting” “Tell Shadowheart not to prioritize Halsin and take her to the chicken chase area” “Tell Rolan, Lia and Cal to “get out while you can” “After telling Crusher “i’d sooner spit in your face” and winning the fight, help him up” “Show Guex how to fight using athletics check” “Smear dung on your face when sentinel Olak asks you to” “Persuade Kagha to free Arabella” “Agree to kill the one horned Tiefling for the Paladins Andres” “Swear to take the Wyvern potion” “Use the bard interactions to the bird building a nest while using speak with animals” “Tell Arka that her friend needs to be avenged” “Say “you better not lay a finger on Karlach” to Mizora” “Decline the devil’s offer to remove tadpole” “Tell Edowin’s siblings to leave” “Tell Scratch that he can come to your camp if his friend doesn’t wake up” “Crush the Tadpole” “Ask for compensation after helping the gnome in the Windmill” “Ask Shadowheart about her missing memories and show her flowers she likes” “Max approval from the Shar dialogue” “Change subject when Shadowheart has odd magic appearing on her” “Say you’re not getting involved when faced with Johl, Damir, and Auntie Ethel” “Deceive/nature the Goblins and fling poo at them” “Convince Krolla to give you the Owlbear” “Use Illithid Powers when Krolla refuses to give you money for winning chicken chase “Force Crusher to kiss your foot” “Try to kill Novice Crusher after beating him in battle” “Agree to the Loviatar Priests ritual” “Convince Tracker Klagga to give you the poem from the dead dwarf” “If you saved sazza from the prison, tell Minthara “she is too stupid to understand” “Intimidate spike to tell you the right information” “Pass deception check when speaking to the gith” “Succeed the persuasion when talking to the Myconid King” “Tell the restless Myconid the truth about the parasite” “Tell Astarion “you’d better have more to offer than apologies” “Say your choice, your power after the third dream” “After talking to Zorru, tell Lae’zel she’s a good interrogator” “Tell Auntie Ethel you’re infected by a Mind Flayer parasite” “Open the door to the barn with the Bugbear and Ogre” “Tell Astarion you trust him the night after” “Help Auntie Ethel when she’s confronted by Johl and Demir” “Tell Shadowheart not to be hasty and take her, Lae’zel and Astarion to the chicken chase area” “Tell halsin “i’ll deal with this. you get to safety.” after rescuing halsin from the Goblins” “Say you’ll kill the devil to Paladin Anders” “Accept Astarion’s apology when you first meet him” “Persuade the Tieflings to let Lae’zel go” “After persuading the Tieflings to let Le’zel down, betray Lae’zel” “Kill the skeletons and conversation afterwards” “Tell Shadowheart you agree after speaking with Lae’zel” “State to not use the Tadpole’s powers after the second dream” “While talking to Lae’zel after the 1st dream, mention you resisted” “Convince Nadira to give you the soul coin after saving her from the Bugbear assassin” “Persuade Arka not to kill Sazza” “Use the bard option with Topaz the bird” “Tell Kagha “she was just protecting her own.” in dialog afterwards” “In the emerald grove, allow silver to take your scent” “After stopping the ritual, talk to zevlor about it and say “this isn’t my problem” “When Wyll meets Karlach, tell Wyll Karlach is no danger/defend Karlach” “Say “i’ve heard enough, you are not leaving this place alive” to Mizora” “Tell Shadowheart you will never trust the devil after your conversation with him” “Convince the Owlbear not to kill you in its cave” “The first time petting Scratch at camp” “Persuade the Goblins to let you pass in Blighted Village” “Pass Persuasion Check and hire ogres for free” “Ask Shadowheart about shar worship and reassure her” “Tell Shadowheart you don’t care what she worships” “Pass the check to look at the swamp, speak to the Redcaps” “Emulate the roar of a Mind Flayer while speaking with Lorin” “Invite the Owlbear Cub to the camp” “Convince the Owlbear to help you win chicken chase with speak to animals” “Demand Novice Crusher to kiss your foot” “Win the fight against Novice Crusher and then force him to kiss your foot” “Telling the Goblin child eight, “im sorry for your loss” “Telling Tracker Grikka you can get answers from the prisoner” “Tell Liam “keep trying, you’ll figure it out” when asking about Halsin” “Accept Abdirak’s offer to perform a ritual on you by saying: “all right, why not?” “Use Bard Persuade on Rugan to give you their cargo” “Tell Boooal you are going to kill him and take his power” “Steal the boots of speed from Thulla” “Offer to share details of the Nautiloid ship to Omeluum and succeed in performance check”

Gale

In Baldur’s Gate 3 to romance Gale you need to understand his condition and ensure to hate those who make fun of him. He is a kind-heart individual and the following choices can effect your relationship withhim.

Approval Increase Approval Decrease “Calm the boar near where you recruit Astarion” “Accept Astarion’s apology when you first meet him” “Tell Astarion “you’d better have more to offer than apologies” “After persuading the Tieflings to let Lae’zel down, betray the Tieflings” “Deceive the Tieflings to make them leave” “Win the wisdom check and invade Gale’s mind during when asking about his past” “Recruit Lae’zel” “Say your choice, your power after the third dream” “Persuade or intimidate the gang outside” “Apologize to Zevlor and say you have other things to do” “Tell Shadowheart you agree after speaking with Lae’zel” “When Asharak asks to say a word to the Tiefling children, say “bad news children, you are all going to die” “After Gale says “go to hell” respond with “and a good evening to you too” “Say “if we kill Karlach now, will we get rid of you?” to Mizora” “Respect Gale’s privacy when first meeting him and asking him about himself” “Scream at Scratch’s friend’s corpse to prove he is dead” “Convince Lae’zel to stand down during before the first tadpole dream” “Emulate the roar of a Mind Flayer while speaking with Lorin” “State to not use the Tadpole’s powers after the second dream” “Read the Necromancer Tome from search the Cellar Quest” “Say you regret your choice after the third dream” “Give the book to Astarion” “Persuade/Intimidate Zevlor and Aradin to stop fighting” “Choose to trust Gale before revealing his secret/condition” “Agree to Zevlor to help the Tieflings by speaking to Kagha” “Telling Tracker Grikka you can get answers from the prisoner” “Convince Rolan to stay in the druid grove” “Rest in camp then pick flirt option for approval” “Talk to Rolan with Gale and arrange for a meeting with Lorroakan when all of you meet in Baldur’s Gate” “Smear dung on your face when sentinel Olak asks you to” “Recruit Wyll” “Persuade Arka not to kill Sazza” “Show Guex how to fight using athletics check” “While talking to Arabella’s parents (Locke and Komira), promise to help” “Persuade Kagha to free Arabella” “Speak to Kagha after and call her a monster” “Persuade Nettie to give you the antidote of the poison” “Rescue the boy from the Harpies” “Help finish Alfira’s song” “In the emerald grove, allow silver to take your scent” “Convince Kagha to turn against the shadow druids when you reveal her conspiracy” “After stopping the ritual, talk to Zevlor about it and say you will help” “When Wyll meets Karlach, tell Wyll Karlach is no danger/defend Karlach” “Say “you better not lay a finger on Karlach” to Mizora” “Say “i’ve heard enough, you are not leaving this place alive” to Mizora” “Decline the devil’s offer to remove tadpole” “Speculate with Gale about Raphael’s motivation” “Ask Gale how he proposes to deal with the devil” “Attempt to heal the owlbear cub in camp when wounded” “Convince the Owlbear not to kill you in its cave” “Tell Scratch that he can come to your camp if his friend doesn’t wake up” “The first time petting Scratch at camp” “Crush the Tadpole” “Persuade the Goblins to let you pass in Blighted Village” “Change subject when Shadowheart has odd magic appearing on her” “Drink from the well outside Auntie Ethel’s hut” “Tell Mayrina that Auntie Ethel killed her brothers” “Help Auntie Ethel when she’s confronted by Johl and Demir” “Insist on helping Mayrina when talking to Auntie Ethel” “Give Gale any suitable artifact he can consume” “Invite the Owlbear Cub to the camp” “Convince the Owlbear to help you win chicken chase with speak to animals” “Use Illithid Powers when Krolla refuses to give you money for winning chicken chase” “Demand Novice Crusher to kiss your foot” “Force Crusher to kiss your foot” “Win the fight against Novice Crusher and then force him to kiss your foot” “Telling the Goblin child eight, “im sorry for your loss” “Convince Tracker Klagga to give you the poem from the dead dwarf” “Tell halsin “i’ll deal with this. you get to safety.” after rescuing halsin from the Goblins” “Intimidate spike to tell you the right information” “Tell Minthara “i’m also on a hunt, you are my prey” “Use Bard Persuade on Rugan to give you their cargo” “Buy the artist at Zhentarim Hideout” “Tell Boooal you are going to kill him and take his power”

Karlach

Karlach in BG3 is more of an outgoing individual who belongs to the Barbarian class. He likes helping the ones in need. To romance Karlach in BG3, you need to set prisoners free and make the choices that increase her approval rating.

Approval Increase Approval Decrease “Cast speak with dead on the abducted nobleman on the Nautiloid, ask if (confirmed bard/cleric option)” “Persuade or intimidate the gang outside” “Choosing the attack option when speaking to Taman and Gimblebock” “Speak to Zorru and let Lae’zel make him bow” “Persuade/Intimidate Zevlor and Aradin to stop fighting” “After talking to Zorru, tell Lae’zel she’s a good interrogator” “Agree to Zevlor to help the Tieflings by speaking to Kagha” “Allow Arka to kill Sazza the goblin prisoner” “Convince Nadira to give you the soul coin after saving her from the Bugbear assassin” “While talking to Arabella’s parents (Locke and Komira), blame them for Arabella’s situation” “Tell Sazza you will free her” “Tell Kagha “she was just protecting her own.” in dialog afterwards” “Persuade Arka not to kill Sazza” “Swear to take the Wyvern potion” “Show Guex how to fight using athletics check” “Flirt with Mizora” “While talking to Arabella’s parents (Locke and Komira), promise to help” “Say “if we kill Karlach now, will we get rid of you?” to Mizora” “Use the bard option with Topaz the bird” “Let Astarion kill the Gurr to the left of Auntie Ethel’s hut” “Use the intimidate option with Topaz the bird” “Boo at Volo while he sings for the Goblins” “Persuade Kagha to free Arabella” “Telling Tracker Grikka you can get answers from the prisoner” “Speak to Kagha after and call her a monster” “Accept Abdirak’s offer to perform a ritual on you by saying: “all right, why not?” “Help finish Alfira’s song” “In the emerald grove, allow silver to take your scent” “After stopping the ritual, talk to Zevlor about it and say you will help” “When Wyll meets Karlach, tell Wyll Karlach is no danger/defend Karlach” “Say “you better not lay a finger on Karlach” to Mizora” “Say “i’ve heard enough, you are not leaving this place alive” to Mizora” “Tell Shadowheart you will never trust the devil after your conversation with him” “Convince the Owlbear not to kill you in its cave” “Pass Persuasion Check and hire ogres for free” “Pass the check to look at the swamp, speak to the Redcaps” “Tell Mayrina that Auntie Ethel killed her brothers” “Ask Auntie Ethel what she did with their sister” “Insist on helping Mayrina when talking to Auntie Ethel” “Telling the Goblin child eight, “im sorry for your loss” “Tell halsin “i’ll deal with this. you get to safety.” after rescuing halsin from the Goblins” “Accept help from True Soul Gut” “Tell Roah Moonglow you killed the Zhentarym at Waukeen’s Rest” “Buy the artist at Zhentarim Hideout” “Tell the restless Myconid the truth about the parasite” “Give the poisoned gnome antitoxin” “Report details of the event after the Duergar was killed”

Lae’zel is a true warrior in BG3 who loves to deal problems with her iron fist. If you want to romance Lae’zel you need to ensure you never go against her. She is not an option for you if you want to go for Shadowheart.

Approval Increase Approval Decrease “Accept Astarion’s apology when you first meet him” “Tell Shadowheart you agree after speaking with Lae’zel” “Choosing the attack option when speaking to Taman and Gimblebock” “When Lae’zel describes the process of ceremorphosis, choose to try and resist your rising panic” “Praise the value of its wisdom when talking to Lae’zel about the Githyanki library” “Say your choice, your power after the third dream” “Ask Lae’zel her knowledge on the tadpole and mention you will find a cure” “When recruiting Wyll, saying “let us cast this devil back to hell” “Convince Lae’zel to stand down during before the first tadpole dream” “Persuade Arka not to kill Sazza” “State to not use the Tadpole’s powers after the second dream” “Persuade Kagha to free Arabella” “Say you regret your choice after the third dream” “Speak to Kagha after and call her a monster” “While talking to Lae’zel after the 1st dream, mention you resisted” “At the grove, tell Wyll you want to join forces” “Punch Aradin or Zevlor” “Say “if we kill Karlach now, will we get rid of you?” to Mizora” “Apologize to Zevlor and say you have other things to do” “Convince the Owlbear not to kill you in its cave” “Tell Elegis “you’re scared of a few goblins? pathetic.” “Change subject when Shadowheart has odd magic appearing on her” “Speak to Zorru and let Lae’zel make him bow” “Tell Mayrina that Auntie Ethel killed her brothers” “After talking to Zorru, tell Lae’zel she’s a good interrogator” “Let Astarion kill the Gurr to the left of Auntie Ethel’s hut” “Tell Sazza you will free her” “Bring Mayrina back home” “Show Guex how to fight using athletics check” “Telling the Goblin child eight, “im sorry for your loss” “Tell Kagha “she was just protecting her own.” in dialog afterwards” “Smear dung on your face when sentinel Olak asks you to” “Swear to take the Wyvern potion” “Buy the artist at Zhentarim Hideout” “When Asharak asks to say a word to the Tiefling children, say “bad news children, you are all going to die” “Tell Arka that her friend needs to be avenged” “When Wyll meets Karlach, tell Wyll Karlach is no danger/defend Karlach” “Say “you better not lay a finger on Karlach” to Mizora” “Say “i’ve heard enough, you are not leaving this place alive” to Mizora” “Decline the devil’s offer to remove tadpole” “Tell Edowin’s siblings to go fight the Owlbear” “Kill the Owlbear mother and cub” “During the talk to Shadowheart about Shar, pass persuasion check and call her religion evil” “Drink from the well outside Auntie Ethel’s hut” “Say you’re not getting involved when faced with Johl, Damir, and Auntie Ethel” “Emulate the roar of a Mind Flayer while speaking with Lorin” “Deceive/nature the Goblins and fling poo at them” “Boo at Volo while he sings for the Goblins” “Tell Shadowheart not to prioritize Halsin and take her to the chicken chase area” “Tell Shadowheart not to be hasty and take her, Lae’zel and Astarion to the chicken chase area” “Demand Novice Crusher to kiss your foot” “Force Crusher to kiss your foot” “Win the fight against Novice Crusher and then force him to kiss your foot” “After telling Crusher “i’d sooner spit in your face” and winning the fight, help him up” “Telling Tracker Grikka you can get answers from the prisoner” “If you saved sazza from the prison, tell Minthara “she is too stupid to understand” “Tell Roah Moonglow you killed the Zhentarym at Waukeen’s Rest” “Say you’ll kill the devil to Paladin Anders” “Tell Anders you will help Karlach/kill him” “Tell Paladin Cyrel you will take the supplies” “Agree to kill the one horned Tiefling for the Paladins Andres” “Call the artist a slave” “Let lae’zel speak to the Gith” “Pass deception check when speaking to the gith” “Persuade Lae’zel to calm down at camp after meeting the gith” “Tell Boooal you are going to kill him and take his power” “Tell Skickpit to take the lift to the surface after killing his masters”

Wyll

Wyll is a hero in Baldur’s Gate 3. To increase the Wyll companion approval rating and romance Wyll, make choices that make him happy.