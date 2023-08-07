Baldur’s Gate 3 Owlbear Boss Guide

The Owlbear is a territorial creature in Baldur’s Gate 3 that is not associated with any quest. What that means is you can only fight her when (and if) you find her during the first act.

The Owlbear can be pretty hostile to anyone that dares enter her territory, but you do not necessarily need to kill her. You are going to have multiple choices after engaging her that lead to different outcomes.

Below are those choices, their outcomes, and most importantly, how to defeat the Owlbear if you have set your mind to do just that in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to find Owlbear

You can find the Owlbear on the eastern part of the Blighted Village during Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3. Make your way into the forest and reach the Cave Mouth which is located right next to the river.

However, do not go in just yet. Cast the Divination spell on your self to be able to speak with animals. This level 1 spell will allow you the freedom to communicate with different beasts and animal species in Bladur’s Gate 3.

Once you have cast the spell on your spellcasters, you can head inside and talk to the Owlbear.

Owlbear dialogue options

The main purpose of the Owlbear is to protect her cub and during the cutscene, her cub reveals itself from the dark. Since the Owlbear is territorial, each negative decision you make will commence the fight.

Here are some of the dialogue options you can make during your interaction with the Owlbear in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Leave the cave

You’re injured – there is still half a spear lodged in your head.

Just allow me to leave. I am no threat to you or your cub

Threaten the Owlbear

You’re injured – there is still half a spear lodged in your head.

Come, then. Once I’ve plucked you, I’ll have your cub for dessert.

As you threaten the Owlbear, she gives you a chance to leave her cave. However, if you approach her despite her warnings, you will commence the fight. Once the fight is over, you will again have a few choices to make.

Kill the Cub

Attack.

Killing the Owlbear’s cub will end its suffering instantly and he will not live with the death of his mother.

Spare the Cub

Let the creature live

Sparing the Cub’s life will allow you will witness it feasting on his own mother’s corpse. Later during Act 1, you will encounter it at the Goblin Camp. He acts as a replacement for a chicken in the Chicken Run contest. If you manage to find the game, you can transfer the Cub to your own camp.

How to defeat Owlbear in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before starting the fight with Owlbear in her cave, you must cast spells such as Bless to gain additional offensive and defensive abilities. You must also cast the Mage Armor Spell for extra armor.

Since the fight occurs inside her cave, most heroes without the ability to fight in the dark will have some issues. For that purpose, you can use Dancing Lights to illuminate the inside of the cave.

After heading inside, Owlbear closes the gap between you and herself. If she manages to do so, she will eat a chunk out of your health easily.

To avoid situations like these, you must start the fight by performing a surprise attack. This provides you an extra turn where you can bring down a large portion of the Owlbear’s health in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Continue circling the boss and attack her with bows. You can also use Guiding Bolt to gain an upper hand on the next Attack roll.

Due to the boss not being able to perform ranged attacks, make sure that you can your allies are positioned at least 10m away from the boss’s range. Continue following this process until you have defeated Owlbear.

Owlbear rewards and loot

After defeating Owlbear in BG3, you will receive additional XP for your courage in slaying the beast with ease.

Regardless of your efforts, the boss is supposed to die either by you or the pack of goblins that will raid the cave. Furthermore, you can loot the nest to acquire the Owlbear egg and The Oak Father’s Embrace.