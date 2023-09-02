Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge Origin Guide

At the start of Baldur’s Gate 3, you can choose from several storyline paths of different characters. Unlike other characters with predefined appearances, Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge is the one you can build to your liking.

The Dark Urge campaign will start with a haunted background and no memory of its past. The goal of its story is to prevent evil thoughts, aka Dark Urge, from conquering his mind and discovering what happened in its history.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge Walkthrough

Before you start your campaign with BG3 Dark Urge, it is essential to notice that this campaign will be very different and horrible.

During your Dark Urge playthrough in BG3, you will murder some of your companions by following the intrusive thoughts of Dark Urge. It is not the right start for beginners. The developers have recommended playing the Dark Urge after you have completed the whole game once.

After starting the game, you will watch a cutscene in which you will be taken by the Mind Flayer and wake up in the Nautiloid. After a short exploration, you will meet Lae’zel and Shadowheart.

Your first objective will be to get out of the Nautiloid. After a short combat, you will try to connect Nautoloid’s Nerves, which will be interrupted by a dragon’s attack and cause you to fall on the Ravaged Beach.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

From here, your BG3 Dark Urge companion quest starts. Below are the following highlights of the Dark Urge quest:

Dream about the Dark Urge

After you wake up in the Ravaged Beach, you must explore and gather supplies for your survival. The BG3 Dark Urge intentions will now emerge from time to time and thrive for blood. Shortly after, you will spend a night at a camp.

Recruit Alfira The Tiefling

During your night at the camp, Alfira the Tiefling will appear and ask you to join the party. Accept her offer and let her sleep and take a long nap. After you wake in the morning, you will find out Alfira’s body has been torn, and she has been murdered.

Here, at this point, you can do three things:

Hide the Body of Alfira

the Body of Alfira Clean up the Blood

up the Blood Confess that you murdered her to your companions

Meeting with Sceleritas Fel

At the camp, you will encounter Sceleritas Fel. He will describe himself as your servant. He has suspicious behavior and will tell a lot about you.

Firstly, he will praise you for murdering Alfira. Then he will answer you about your sudden murderous and evil actions. According to him, you will lose control of your mind whenever you fall asleep, and the BG3 Dark Urge will take control, killing your companions.

He will refuse to tell you anything about your past. After you finish the cutscene, you will be rewarded with The Deathstalker Mantle.

Isobel and the Last Light Inn

This is the most essential part of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge playthrough. Sceleritas Fel will tell you that you are destined to kill Isobel the Cleric, the guardian of The Last Light Inn. Here, at this point, your decision to kill or spare her will decide the fate of Dark Urge.

If you kill Isobel, the BG3 Dark Urge will ultimately control your mind, resulting in your evil being. This will also result in the death of The sleeping soldier. Dammon, the Blacksmith, will also be killed, and Karlach’s Heart cannot be repaired.

Furthermore, Jaheira will turn against you, and you will have no choice but to kill her. Also, if you kill Isobel, you will transform into a slayer monster. You must save Isobel from being killed by your Dark Urge at all costs.

Battle against the Dark Urge

This part will only occur after you save Isobel at the Last Light Inn. Sceleritas Fel will tell you that you must kill your romancing partner in your sleep, i.e., Shadowheart or Karlach.

This will be when you can defeat your BG3 Dark Urge or lose control. Defeating the Dark Urge: You can beat the Dark Urge by waking your romancing partner when you sleep, preventing your evil thoughts from killing her.

This will make your partner trust you, and she will assist you further. You must save her three more times, and The Dark Urge will be defeated.

Losing Control of the Dark Urge

Suppose you failed to control BG3 Dark Urge and kill your romancing partner in your sleep. It will bring an end to your character.

After your companions, Lae’zel and Karlach, come to know that you have murdered your partner. They will start to fight you, and you cannot defeat them. Hence resulting in your character’s death.

The Truth about the Dark Urge

After defeating the BG3 Dark Urge, Sceleritas Fel will be upset with your decision to resist it. During this point, you will learn that the Dark Urge character is a Bhaalspawn, a special murderous species in Baldur’s Gate 3.

During this time, Jaheira will also learn the truth about you. You can convince her you are doing your best to prevent evil thoughts.

A Sacrificial Offering

When you visit the Lower City, you will meet Sarevok, who is the leader of the Murder Tribunal, and he is also a villain from Baldur’s Gate 1. After your encounter with Sarevok, you can have three choices:

You can kill Valeria while offering Jaheira in the hands of Sarevok.

You can kill Valeria by lying to Sarevok that Jaheria is your butler.

You can kill Sarevok in the Throne Room.

Battle with the Betrayer

After encountering Sarevok, you will face off with Orin the Red in the Undercity Sewers. You will fight Orin the Red, who is just like you, another Bhaalspawn.

You will learn that Orin and BG3 Dark Urge were from the exact origin, but Orin betrayed you, resulting in your capture by the Mind Flayer.

Bhaal’s decision

After you defeat Orin the Red, you will meet Bhaal, who will offer you his blessings.

Accepting Bhaal’s Blessings

If you accept his blessings, you will receive the Slayer Form if you haven’t received it before. But, your companions will disagree with your decision and turn against you. This is because they have fought Bhaal’s forces in the past.

Rejecting Bhaal’s Blessings

If you reject Bhaal’s Blessings, he will instantly kill the Dark Urge in BG3. But worry not; the Withers will aid and revive you to continue your campaign. You have to reject Bhaal’s Blessings to complete your Dark Urge playthrough.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge Rewards

Once you have completed the BG3 Dark Urge playthrough, you will be rewarded with the following items: