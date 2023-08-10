Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a lot of classes and races for the players to choose from. One of the most enticing classes, the vampires, is somehow sadly missing. Despite the fact that there is no vampire class to choose from, you will still come across a vampire NPC, Astarion, which makes you wonder if you can become one in BG3.

Charming and with the aura of an aristocrat, Astarion uses his vampiric abilities in the game prompting the question “Can we become a vampire too in BG3 just like Astarion?”. To find the answer to this question, we invite you to read our guide below.

Can you become a vampire in Baldur’s Gate 3?

So, the question remains “Can you become a vampire and obtain vampiric abilities in BG3?”. We didn’t want to disappoint you, but the answer is a resounding NO. The vampire class or its abilities are not available to players in BG3 in any way or form.

No matter how much you are inspired by the outlook of Astarion and enamored with his bloodsucking abilities, you are never converting into a full-fledged vampire in BG3. However, there are a couple of ways you can mimic Astarion’s ability, aka Vampire Bite. This skill allows you to do 2d4 damage to your enemies and you will gain the same amount of health back.

After you recruit Astarion and he moves to your camp, he will attempt to drink your blood at night without your permission. Once you wake up, allow Astarion to continue with his bloody endeavor and let him bite you. However, don’t allow him to drink you dry. Doing so will not only let you gain Vampire Bite ability temporarily but will also strengthen your bond with Astarion (to progress his romance).

Or you can defeat the Hag, Auntie Ethel, during Save Mayrina quest and then loot her abode. There is a special potion called A Mother’s Loathing available in her lab. This potion gives you Vampiric Bite ability that is almost the same as the one you get from allowing Astarion to drink your blood.

Why can’t Astarion make you a permanent vampire in BG3?

Like us at the beginning of Baldur’s Gate 3, you must be scratching your head at the question. If Astarion is a vampire and you let him bite you, why don’t you become a vampire in BG3?

The answer is simple. Astarion is a half-vampire and not a true one. He became a vampire when his master bit him (a true vampire). But Astarion never managed to drink his master’s blood to become a true vampire himself. Despite the one possessing vampiric abilities, Astarion is unable to bestow them on players.

With the help of this guide, you will be able to mimic a vampire but unfortunately can’t become one yourself in BG3.