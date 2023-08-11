Even if you aren’t a fan of animals (what kind of a monster are you?) there is no denying their usefulness in Baldur’s Gate 3. Animals in the wilderness or even within towns and settlements can share a lot of useful secrets or loot items with you if you know how to extract that information. That extraction comes in the form of conversation actually and for that, your character needs to be able to talk to animals in Baldur’s Gate 3.

But I’m not a druid how can I talk or understand wild animals, you may wonder. Well thankfully, there is a handy spell called Speak with Animals in Baldur’s Gate 3 and we are here to tell you all about it.

How to talk to animals in Baldur’s Gate 3

As mentioned before, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Speak with Animals spell lets you talk to any animal you encounter in the world, as long as they aren’t already hostile toward you. This typically applies to docile animals like the dog Scratch, squirrels, and rats, or the Strange Ox.

Simply cast the spell on yourself and you will be able to talk to any animal you encounter and understand them until your next Long Rest.

The ability to talk to animals in BG3 comes through various options but they are all variations of the Speak with Animals spell. If your class or any companion doesn’t have access to Speak with Animals, you can rely on other methods to use the ability. Below we have summarized all the possible ways of communication with animals in BG3.

Use Speak with Animals spell

Speak with Animals is a Divination spell and is one of the level 1 spells that a player can learn. However, only certain classes can learn the spell and use it. These classes are:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Druid

Wildheart Barbarian

Oath of Ancient Paladin

Ranger

Bard (College of Lore/College of Valour)

Warlock

Since this is a low-level spell, you can actually select it during BG3 character creation instead of having to learn it later. However, if you don’t want to unlock it early you can always learn the spell later through scrolls or at level up.

Use Potion of Animal Speaking

Playing a class like the Monk or Rogue? Well, worry not as you can still speak with animals in BG3. All you need to do is get the ingredients and craft the potion of animal speaking. Just like the spell, the effect of the potion lasts till the next Long Rest.

You can also buy the potion from vendors like Aaron in Emerald Grove or Derryth in the Myconid Colony. If you wish to craft it yourself, head to Rosymorn Monastery and the recipe will be on the upper floor.

Transform into an animal

Animals can talk to other animals so it makes total sense that after transforming into an animal as a druid (or using the Wild Shape spell as some other class) you will be able to understand animals.

Choose the Forest Gnome race

Every race in BG3 has its own unique benefits. Drow can see farther in the dark, Tiefling has resistance to fire damage, and so on. The Gnome race’s Forest Gnome subclass already knows the Speak with Animals spell by default, regardless of the class chosen.