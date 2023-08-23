How To Free Shadowheart In The Nautiloid In Baldur’s Gate 3

Shadowheart is one of the companions you will get early on in BG3. She belongs to the Cleric class and has an Illithid worm in her head, the same as you. You will first interact with Shadowheart in the starting moments of the game, where you will need to free her in Baldur’s Gate 3.

She will be stuck inside a pod, and you can free her from there. If you do not free her, she gets upset the next time you meet her. The problem is that you cannot open the pod conventionally. You will need a special item to do so, but that item will not be anywhere you can see.

Freeing Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3 explained

Freeing Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3 is straightforward. But there are steps to it. First, find Shadowheart’s pod, located on the upper floors of the Nautiloid ship, in the upper-left corner.

Once you reach there, you will need an Eldritch rune to free her from the pod. To get the eldritch rune, head into the adjacent room/ chamber and follow these steps.

Loot the bodies, and you will find the key in one.

Use the key to loot the chest in the same location. The Eldritch rune will be in there.

From there, head on back to Shadowheart.

Interact with her pod’s terminal.

Then, choose the Illithid wisdom option. This will start a roll for you. Once you pass it, Shadowheart will be free.

Alternative method

There is an alternative method of rescuing her as well. If you have a Wizard on your team or are playing a character with an Arcana proficiency, you can hack the terminal. This hacking process will require you to pass a few checks. But after passing them successfully, Shadowheart will be free in Baldur’s Gate 3.

But this only works if you have Arcane proficiency with a character. If you want to try this out, make sure to Quick Save beforehand. As to avoid any unwanted consequences.