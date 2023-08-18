Where To Find Arabella’s Parents In Baldur’s Gate 3

Arabella is an NPC in Baldur’s Gate 3 that has a knack for finding herself in trouble repeatedly. She is a Tiefling NPC whom you will first encounter in Act 1 at the Druid Grove, where snakes torment her in return for stealing an idol. If you choose to help her there, you will reencounter her during Act 2 in the Shadow Cursed Lands, where Arabella is looking for her parents in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Now it is up to you to end Arabella’s hardships by helping her return to her parents in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Arabella location

You will find Arabella in the Shadow Cursed Lands during Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3, where she will be waiting alone, looking for her parents. Go to the graveyard entrance in Reithwin Town, north of the town square.

You can also reach Arabella by moving west of Mason’s Guild or east from the House of Healing. However, before venturing into the Shadow Cursed Lands to help this little girl, remember that the curse befallen this land as you will need special items (Pixie’s Blessing, Moonlantern) to navigate the region.

Once you spot Arabella in BG3, you will learn she has special powers to help her navigate the land. Arabella will trust you now since you helped her earlier in Act 1 during the snake’s torment. You can tell her that you will look after her parents and send her back to the campsite. This will start the ‘Find Arabella’s Parents‘ quest in BG3.

How to find Arabella’s Parents

Now you must head to the House of Healing to find Arabella’s parents. This infirmary is just west of the Graveyard’s entrance, where you found Arabella.

Head inside, and you will meet Sister Lidwin there, looking after two Tiefling patients. These two will be Locke and Komira, Arabella’s parents in BG3, but unfortunately, they will already be dead when you get there.

Now you will need to return to Arabella in the camp and break the sad news of her parent’s death to her. When you do so, she will not believe you and ask you to leave. Now, you must wait and rest and then speak to her.

This time she will be calm enough to understand you and reward you with ‘Arabella’s Shadow Entangle‘ for helping her. You will also be rewarded with approval from Astarion, Shadowheart, Gale, and Wyll when you tell Arabella about her dead parents in Baldur’s Gate 3.