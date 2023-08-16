How to get Noblestalk in Baldur’s Gate 3 

Of the many useful items you can get in Baldur’s Gate 3, Noblestalk is one of them. It is a mushroom that is part of a side quest that you get from a person known as Derryth. When you take this quest, you are tasked to find her husband Baelen. He has gone missing in the search for this mushroom, and you need to locate him.

But locating him is not easy as this mission is tricky and dangerous. It will take you through the depths of the Underdark.

Noblestalk location in BG3

Head northwest from the Myconid colony in the Underdark, where you will find Greenish glowing mushrooms. These mushrooms emit a toxic gas as soon as you step near them, so be careful. Keep heading down that path, and you will reach an area with a swarm of those toxic mushrooms.

There you’ll find Baelen stuck and very anxious. As you interact with him from a distance, he will warn you about the toxin there. If you have a Misty Step scroll, you can give it to him, and he will teleport to your location safely. He will then reward you.

Now comes the tricky part. There would be a ledge to your left. Jump on it and make your way forward along it. After jumping from ledge to ledge out of the way of those toxins, you will see a blueish glowing mushroom in the corner of the room. Head to the nearest ledge from there by jumping around.

From there, there are two ways you can get it. First, use a Mage Hand and get it to you safely. The other requires you to jump near the mushroom, get it and jump out. Both are equally effective. But the former is a lot safer.

After equipping it, head back the same way using the ledge and that it.

Uses for the Noblestalk in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are two main uses of the Noblestalk in Baldur’s Gate 3. And both are related to quests. One of which is related to Shadowheart‘s quest and restores her memories. This is crucial if you want to romance her.

Restore Shadowheart’s Memories

As you know that Shadowheart has a sort of amnesia. Her memories are locked away due to her oath to the night goddess. But if you give this mushroom to her, and she consumes it, it will return some of her memories.

This will unlock additional dialogue choices in-game. And you will unlock multiple interactions with her. And this will progress the Daughter Of Darkness quest for her.

Deryyth’s quest

Alternatively, you could give the mushroom back to the quest giver. By doing this, she will give you some rewards. You can even get a Tarnished Ring if you pass an intimidation check. But that’s about it.

Alternative use

If you hold on to it, you can sell it to a merchant when you reach Baldur’s Gate. This will fetch you a high price.