Baldur’s Gate 3 Astarion Approval Rating Guide

Astarion is a High Elf Rogue you encounter as soon as you start your journey in the lands of Baldur’s Gate 3, so getting his approval is a plus for you. You will find him shortly after the Nautiloid crashes on the beach.

He will ask for your help at first, then lure you with his manipulative tactics. Astarion can be acquired as a companion shortly after, provided you allow him to join your party. As you progress into each act of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will find yourself doing a companion quest of Astarion, engaging in conversations and assisting him through hurdles.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, these acts can also directly affect the spectrum of Astarion Approval Rating. If you raise your companion’s approval high enough, you can romance Astarion.

How to gsin Astarion approval in BG3

Astarion is a character that harbors evil factions mostly. Doing things that incline more towards evil will certainly raise Astarion’s approval rating bar for your character. To get to his good side and strengthen your relationship with him, you will find yourself doing acts that can be questionable regarding ethics as well.

Following are the acts that will let you get Astarion’s Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Allowing him to suck your blood might sound creepy, but Astarion is also a vampire.

Being Supportive towards him and his kind. Showing kindness towards and agreeing with him can raise your rank in his eyes.

Aiding the Goblins when you can, as he holds high regard for Goblins that are considered evil by others.

Doing selfish acts, showing bravery, belittling, and insulting others can also raise Astarion's Approval in BG3 as he finds these acts pleasing.

Advancing in his companion quest and supporting him throughout the acts of BG3.

Astarion finds using Mind Flayer’s tadpole powers beneficial. You have to align with his thoughts and opinions. This can also elevate his approval further.

Astarion Approval down choices

On the contrary to the evil spectrum, Astarion can find certain acts displeasing as well. He despises acts that show heroism and actions that carry altruism. The acts below can take you to the end of Astarion’s Approval rating and deem it unlikely for you to romance him. We will go through Astarion Approval Down choices.

Following are the acts that end up as Astarion Approval Down choices in BG3: