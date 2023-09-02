How To Get Past The Rubble In Grymforge In Baldur’s Gate 3

During your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3, players get the quest to save the Grymforge Gnomes who are under the tyrannical control of the True Soul Nere. Interestingly, when you visit Grymforge to face True Soul Nere and where the gnomes are being held, you find that there has been a cave-in and True Soul Nere is now trapped behind the rubble. So now to get to the other side and kill Nere, you have to clear the rubble in Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3

How to clear the rubble in Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3

As you explore Grymforge in BG3 and get to the cave-in area where the Duergar are trying to excavate Nere, you can talk to the gnomes who are in miserable condition. Here, you need to talk to Lunkbug, one of the slaved gnomes. Talk to Lunkbug and get him to cooperate with you.

Upon cooperation, Lunkbug reveals that one of the gnomes, Philomeen, escaped and she has Rune Powder Vials on her which can be used to blow away the rubble. These gnomes can’t go themselves to find her to get her help.

Now you have multiple ways to clear the rubble within the Grymforge area in BG3. We have mentioned all those methods below

Using your own Explosives

Before we delve into the whole process of finding Philomeen and getting Rune Powder Vials, let us make clear that the thing you need to clear out the rubble is explosives. If you already have any sort of explosive in your inventory, you can use that explosive to blow away the rubble and clear the path.

As soon as you throw the explosive, the gnomes will run away and the explosion will clear the rubble. Keep in mind that this rubble has HP of its own, and you might need two or three explosives to clear the rubble if you are using your own explosives.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Get the Rune Powder Vials from Philomeen

After players talk to Lunkbug and learn about Philomeen, players need to head back to the docks of Grymforge. Starting from the Underdark-Grymforge waypoint. From here, players need to head north, west of the docks.

After crossing the docks, players can turn left and here, they will find a slaughter site. You find gnomes dead, and Duergar throwing their bodies off the dock in the sea. Pick the lock on the giant iron doors and enter the dining hall.

Inside the dining hall, head to the top left corner of the dining hall, and with your perception, you will find a small button on the wall. Interact with it and you open a secret door that leads deeper into a cave.

Proceed and inside this gate, players can find another gate. Interact with this gate and use Sleight of Hand to unlock the door. Inside, you will find Philomeen. Save here. Trust us.

Philomeen is vividly paranoid and is scared of you. When you talk to Philomeen, players need to be careful. Being paranoid, Philomeen will blow herself away if you rub her the wrong way.

Talk to Philomeen and she will allow you to take only 1 Rune Powder Vial. This is the best you will get so take it and don’t push for more. If you get greedy, Philomeen will blow herself and you with her Rune Powder Vials. That is not what we want. Take your one Rune Powder Vial and be on your merry way.

Head back to Grymforge and make your way to where the rubble has Nere and others trapped. Throw the rune powder vial onto the rubble at the entrance. Now that the area is primed for detonation to clear the rubble in BG3, all the gnomes will run away. Make sure you are at a safe distance and then use a fire arrow or spell to ignite the Rune Powder.

This will trigger a huge explosion and destroy all the rubble blocking your path in BG3. Doing so will free True Soul Nere and then you can decide whether you wish to kill him or help him.