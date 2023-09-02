The wicked half-elf rogue is one of the most significant characters in BG3. Astarion can accompany you as your party member as early as act one of Baldur’s Gate 3 and has the most ending options. You can recruit Astarion when Nautiloid hits the Beach and asks for help.

The Companion quest of Astarion spans all three acts of BG3 and holds out well till the end. There are multiple Astarion endings in BG3 due to the diversity that Larian Studios offers this game.

We will review every pivotal scenario and the possibilities they accumulate towards All Astarion Endings in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Astarion Suck your blood ending

This will happen early in Act One of BG3. As you rest in your camp, you will shortly find Astarion trying to bite your neck with his vampire teeth clawed out. This is a necessary halt in the companion quest of Astarion as it can either lead towards a happy path or escalate to one of the brutal BG3 Astarion Ending.

Allow Astarion to suck your blood

This will propel you to a brighter path as it increases Astarion’s Approval rating, and he leaves with confidence and happiness.

Denying him to suck your blood

This will then carry forward a potential ending of Astarion as you are given a melee attack option to showcase you driving a knife deep inside his chest. Astarion succumbs to his injury and does not complete the thought that he tried to say with shock on his face.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Or you can tell him to leave the camp, resulting in him permanently leaving your party. Either of the options acts as a Baldur’s Gate 3 Astarion, Ending one being bitter while the other having blood.

BG3 Helping Astarion to kill Cazador ending

After the blood-sucking part, the companion quest progresses. Soon, Astarion will tell you about his master and his cruelty, and you are given two choices as to what to do with the situation.

Helping him to kill Cazador

If you agree, it increases Astarion’s Approval rating and can ultimately strengthen your relationship with Astarion as the quest progresses.

Refuse to help him kill Cazador

If you refuse, he will prompt you again sometime later to help him, but if you don’t act on it, He will massacre Cazador and then succumb to tears falling from his eyes. This leads to him leaving your party permanently and stands out as a deserted ending.

Astarion’s Ascension Ending

A conclusive point in the questline of Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3 will feature him trying to do the ritual named Ascension that comes off at the sacrifice of many creatures. Whether you allow this to happen or not, Cazador will die, but one side of this choice leads to a potential end in Astarion’s companion quest.

Persuade him against the Ascension

If you pass the relevant persuasion checks, he will kill Cazador regardless but will not leave your party at any cost.

Support him for the Ascension

Doing so will cause him to ascend and become more evil and sinister. This will also be a nail in the coffin for the 7000 vampire spawns. It ultimately ends in you battling Ulma in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Fate of the Spawns in BG3

The following pivot in the companion quest of Astarion has a requisite that you had not allowed him to Ascend. This will further branch into two possibilities, one with the disintegration of seven thousand souls or one that is much more humane than that.

Killing the spawns

If you choose to kill the spawns, that shall be done. This concludes with Ulma being happy but Astarion’s Sibling and your party members being unhappy. This is the most slaughtering ending out of all Astarion Endings in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Depending on the gameplay choices, you can have several possible endings for Astarion in BG3.