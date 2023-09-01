How To Get Loviatar’s Love Buff In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Loviatar’s Love Buff is a permanent buff upgrade with an excellent game bonus. You can get this buff by visiting the Goblin City Village Headquarters and meeting with a particular NPC character. He will be known as Abdirak, and you must allow him to inflict pain on you if you want to get BG3 Loviatar’s Love Buff.

You will come across this place during your main campaign. You shouldn’t miss getting the Loviatar’s Love buff from here. Looking at the lore related to this buff, you will learn that Loviatar is considered a Goddess. She was known to inflict pain on her followers, who found this process oddly quite satisfying.

Since Loviatar inflicted pain on her followers in the Torture Chambers, following her deed, you will likely find her follower Abdirak there as well.

Obtaining the Loviatar’s Love Buff in BG3

First, you need to find the Shattered Sanctum to obtain the Baldur’s Gate 3 Loviatar’s Love Buff. After that, you need to go to the Torture Chamber and meet with the followers of Loviatar there.

1. Locate the Shattered Sanctum

To acquire the Loviatar’s Love Buff, you must first meet Abdirak in BG3. He will be located in Shattered Sanctum. For that, make your way to the Blighted Village and then head west to reach the Goblin Camp next. You can use your charisma checks along the way to avoid physical confrontation.

You will want to head to the east side of the collapsed corridor in the Goblin Camp. There, you will find a goblin named Spike torturing a victim. You can talk to him first and then pass some persuasion checks. Doing so will give you info from him to reach the Shattered Sanctum at this Goblin Camp.

2. Find the torture chamber

Now that you have located the Shattered Sanctum, you can head towards the Torture Chambers. These are located on the east side of the Sanctum. After entering through the main door, you can take a right turn and head straight.

This way, you must deal with the Main door Guard there. You can persuade the guard to believe you have something important to care for her. You will get past Volo, who will be performing at the center.

In short, you will pass by three potential enemy bosses that you can avoid. Once you have acquired Loviatar’s Love buff in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can test it in a fight against each of these bosses. On the south side, you will find the two Torture chambers. In one of these, you will come across Abdirak in BG3.

3. Interact with Abdirak

This will be an exciting interaction for you. You must play with the guy on painful terms in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will have to use the conversation options until he hits you. For that, you can go through the dialogue options and select the ones we mentioned below:

What do you mean? It’s appalling Clever man. How did you know? And how would you do that? All right, why not?

Then Abdirak in Baldur’s Gate 3 will tell you to go to the wall and face it. Then, he will begin by striking your back with a whip. After the first hit, he will tell you that the pain you suffer will cleanse you, so don’t fight it but rather embrace it. There will be a couple of options for reacting, so you should select either Performance or Intimidation.

Whatever option you select, you have to stick with that throughout this event because the roles will get more challenging and accessible at the end of BG3.

By selecting the Performance check, you need to roll the number on the dice greater or equal to 5 to pass the charisma check, and then he will whip you a second time.

After that, Abdirak will say that pain is proof of life, select the Performance check here, and then roll the dice number greater or equal to 10 to successfully pass the charisma check for the second time in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Then he will whip you a third time and state that you are doing well and not to give in just yet. As usual, select the performance check and roll the two dice to get a number greater or equal to 10 to pass the third charisma check.

Abdirak will strike you for a fourth and final time, after which he will say you bore the pain like a true believer. You can select the option that says, “Thank you, I enjoyed myself.”

He will also mention that Loviatar was impressed by our performance and deemed us worthy of her blessing. You will get the permanent Loviatar’s Love Buff on your character in BG3.

Loviatar’s Love Buff uses in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Loviatar’s Love Buff is instrumental as it gives you a (2-point) gain to all attack rolls in BG3. This means you get to save throws each time, and the effects persist each time the character’s health goes under 30 percent.

You will find it very resourceful in combat against more formidable opponents. What makes this buff even better is that its duration is permanent throughout the game. However, the effects of this buff will only wear off if you end up dying in BG3.

Effects of Loviatar’s Love Buff on Companions

The effects of Loviatar’s Love Buff will apply to the character who endured the pain at the hands of Abdirak. However, once you gain this buff, it will also secure approval from Astarion and Shadowheart. Make sure to include them in your party when you go out to ensure this buff.

Having Shadowheart is even better as it will resonate with her acolyte background. Moreover, you will also see a dialogue box stating that Shadowheart is inspired by her goal, saying that Acolyte: A Kiss Without Mercy is available for her to pursue in Baldur’s Gate 3.