Should You Steal The Druids’ Sacred Idol In Baldur’s Gate 3? 

Aligning yourself to be good or evil in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be tricky, especially when the latter can net you some exciting rewards and opportunities. An opportunity like this presents itself in the “Investigate the Beach” quest in the Emerald Cove area, where you can steal the Druids’ Idol.

In the quest, the druids perform a ritual that, when completed, can have long-lasting impacts on many characters within the game, including yourself.

The idol in question is the driving force behind the druids, and leaving or stealing it can change the outcome of the ritual. The ritual is being done to permanently close off the Druid Cove area to everyone except for the Druids themselves.

This choice comes at the end of the quest. A character named Mol gives you the option to either steal the druids’ idol or leave it in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Stealing the Sacred Idol in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you accept Mol’s offer to steal the idol, you can swipe the item in two ways. You can either walk up to the podium and grab it. Or, you can take a stealthier approach by concealing yourself with an invisibility spell. When you grab the idol, the druids become hostile and attack you in Baldur’s Gate 3.

If you go with the stealthy option, you will still be stopped by a guard on your way out. A battle will commence there. Both options have an equal outcome. It is important to note that the fight here is extremely difficult. This can quickly result in the death of your party.

You also gain a permanent debuff that provokes enemies to attack you. The debuff is called “Enemy of Justice.” Several quests become unavailable, and the Druids and Tieflings engage in a civil war. This results in massive casualties on both sides.

Furthermore, characters like Sazza, Kagha, and Nettie meet their demise. However, if you survive, you and your team are granted many XP and some good loot. Disrupting the ritual also means that the Druid Cove area remains open to you and the refugees for the rest of the game.

Once the idol is in your possession, you can keep it or sell it to Mol. He gives you a ring granting you +1 on your armor and saving throws.

Not stealing the Sacred Idol

If you want to stop the ritual without stealing the idol and avoid kickstarting a major war, you can take two alternative paths. You can initiate the side quest “Investigate Kagha” or Rescue Druid Halsin “Finding a Cure” in the main quest.

Completing either objective lets you stop the ritual in a much easier way. Following this route keeps Druid Cove open to you and stops the war between the Druids and the Tieflings. It also prevents many important NPCs from dying. Additionally, you’ll retain access to many quests you would have missed by making the Druids hostile. The only thing you miss is the ring you can get from Mol by trading the idol.