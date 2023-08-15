How To Check Companion Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, your companions can react to your actions throughout the game. Sometimes they like how you handled a problem, other times they may express their displeasure. This affects your relationship with a character and can even affect your romance attempts with them. You can check their approval easily in the game to know where you stand.

Your party members are complex characters with varying beliefs. You cannot satisfy them all since one companion may approve an action while the other may not. So it becomes important to know where each companion stands in terms of approval.

What is Companion Approval in BG3

Your companions have different mindsets and traditions. So, there is a mix of philosophies in the same party and you have to be mindful of them when making decisions. This way you can create a sense of satisfaction among companions.

However, not everyone will be on board with your decisions and may disapprove of your actions. The game keeps track of companion approval in Baldur’s Gate 3 which you can check easily. When you take a certain action that a party member approves or disapproves then you will get a prompt on the top left of the screen.

Alternatively, you check your character’s sheet for their approval level.

How to Check Companion Approval

Keeping track of the status of your companion’s approval is pretty easy in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Go to the character sheet tab in your inventory .

in your inventory Look for the companion whose approval status you want to find out.

On the companion info page, you will see the Approval meter right in the middle.

Note that this is not a binary or numerical approval meter. As such, the approval rating will start from neutral status and then progress to higher or lower levels. If you make decisions a character approves of then their approval meter will move to the right. Otherwise, it will move to the left. You need high approval rating in order to romance a character.