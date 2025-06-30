How To Get Black Flame’s Protection Incantation In Elden Ring

Black Flame’s Protection is a defensive incantation in Elden Ring. A spell used by Godskin Apostles, this incantation summons the black flame from within to grant its caster maximum protection.

However, it all comes at a cost. As Black Flame doesn’t play nicely with divine flasks, the caster suffers a penalty when drinking from them.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the Black Flame’s Protection incantation in Elden Ring and how you can use it to maximize your advantage during combat scenarios.

Black Flame’s Protection Location in Elden Ring

Black Flame’s Incantation in Elden Ring can be obtained by talking to Sir Gideon Ofnir at the Roundtable Hold once you acquire both pieces of the Haligtree Secret Medallion and visit Miquella’s Haligtree.

Select “About the Secret Medallion” dialogue option, and after telling you about it, Gideon Ofnir will give you Black Falme’s Protection incantation in Elden Ring.

To reach Miquella’s Haligtree, you must acquire two halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion.

The Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right) can be obtained by talking to Albus at the Village of Albinaurics in the southwest of Liurnia.

To obtain the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Left), reach the Mountaintop of Giants by completing Leyndell and defeat Commander Neil in Castle Sol. Go to the top of the castle and open the treasure chest to obtain it.

Return to the Grand Lift of Rold and hoist the Secret Medallion. It will take you to the Consecrated Snowfield.

Solve the puzzle of Ordina Liturgical town to gain access to Miquella’s Haligtree in Elden Ring.

Doing these steps will unlock the dialogue option with Gideon Ofnir that you can use to acquire the Black Flame’s Protection spell in Elden Ring.

Black Flame’s Protection Stats and Uses

Black Flame’s Protection is an incantation, which means it requires a Sacred Seal and Faith to cast. This spell requires 30 Faith and 13 Stamina per cast, in addition to 1 spell slot.

You must first prepare this spell at a site of grace like any other spell in the game. Black Flame’s Incantation increases physical damage negation by 35% in PVE and 15% in PvP.

FYI Black Flame’s Protection incantation belongs to the Black Flame spells category, which is exclusive to Godskin Apostles in Elden Ring.

However, this amazing increased physical defense comes at a cost. You will now receive 20% less healing from any flask. This effect can be mitigated by using Crimson Amber Medallion, which increases the restoring capability of the Flask of Crimson Tears.

The best thing about Black Flame’s Incantation is that it stacks multiplicatively with Golden Vow. This means you get up to 59% increased defense against all sorts of physical attacks after using these two incantations.

As Black Flame’s Protection is a defensive body buff, it can be used with any build that uses Faith and incantations