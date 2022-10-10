Best Overwatch 2 Team Comps: Top [10]

With many changes and reworks done in the second installment of Overwatch, something that remains constant is challenges and the strive to climb up in ranks. In this Overwatch 2 guide, we’ll be taking a look into the best team comps in the game and why you should formulate them.

Best Overwatch 2 team comps

If you’ve played the last installment of Overwatch, you may already be familiar with how quickly the game throws challenges at you.

To survive, you need to have a team composition that makes sure that it uses the best of its abilities and encounter every threat. A well-composed team is vital to climb ranks or ace the Quick Plays.

Although it can get overwhelming with so many great characters to choose from, some of which have been enhanced and reworked in Overwatch 2, it is still crucial you convince strangers or friends around you to team up with you for comps to get mutual benefits.

Just like the variety of players, there are various comps players can pair and mix-match to create a team that will work better in different situations, areas, and maps.

If you are playing the default role queue in OW2, your team comp will consist of one tank, 2 damage dealers and 3 support characters. There is no such compulsion in open queue but the maximum player count remains 5v5.

Below are some of our best Team Comp recommendations for OW2, mostly based on two to three heroes. You may add, subtract, duplicate, or modify according to your playstyle.

Aggressive-Dominant comp

Tank: Junker Queen

DPS: Genji

DPS: Sojourn

Support: Brigitte

Support: Lucio

Starting strong with our first comp for OW2, we have Junker Queen, Genji, Sojourn, Brigitte, and Lucio.

If you’re well aware of the game heroes, you might be wondering why we don’t have a main tank or healer in this comp, and the answer is that Junker Queen is quite enough.

We’re using her as our main leader of this composition, who’s responsible for giving the group members a speed boost and covering other defense areas. She’s great for protecting the allies alongside preventing the allies from healing through her anti-debuff abilities.

Next on the team, we have Genji. He’s got great mobility when he dashes, and you need to use that to wipe away enemies with low HP.

Pair him up and his ultimate abilities with Junker Queen or Lucio; you’ve got an endgame strategy right there.

Giving us the perfect opportunity to discuss Lucio; he’s a great support that is able to keep himself alive during tough fights. He’s got great wall-climbing abilities and can negate enemies through his sound barrier ability.

Sojourn is our second DPS in this team comp who’s great for one-shot kills and revitalizing herself.

And finally, we’ve got Brigitte, a great queen at strengthening the team with her healing abilities and boosting her team’s offensive and defensive attacks.

Classic 3

Tank: Reinhardt

Tank: Zarya

Support: Lucio

Our second team comp consists of the classic three, Lucio, Zarya, and Reinhardt. We say these are the classic ones due to their cohesiveness and how well they complement each other.

The two tanks synergize immensely well together and give an energy charge. At the same time, Lucio allows this combo to engage and disengage in proactive ways. As a result, this trio can dictate the state of the game and carry the rest of their team.

It’s a shame that this comp can only work in Open Queue but work well it does.

Som- of this- Fist

DPS: Sombra

Tank: Doomfist

Like the wordplay, we did there? Sombra and Doomfist are arguably one of the best heroes to put together and use in your team comp.

They have the best synergy and work very well together. They provide great damage to their enemies, stun them, and disable them. They are a team from hell for your opponents.

With her hacking abilities, Sombra is great at manipulating those with whom she has power over. This ability let her influence the enemies and allows Doomfist to jump in and attack the opponents.

Sombra is notorious for her dirty skill set, but this is what makes her great for us to equip. She also possesses stealthy abilities and debilitating attacks that drain enemies out.

Doomfist, on the other hand, is a highly-mobile frontline tank and can knock away enemies. With good communication, this team comp is undefeatable.

Brawl comp

DPS: Mei

DPS: Reaper

Support: Lucio

Moving forward, we have a Brawl Comp that aims to blow away enemies on the field.

While there are many options for damage heroes, we’ve seen so far that Mei and Reaper complement each other very well.

With her spray weapon and abilities, Mei can slow down enemies and freeze them. While she does that, she creates an opportunity for Reaper to execute high close-range damage output.

This creates great synergy between the two hence making them the perfect damage duo. Reaper, on the other hand, also performs well individually as he’s a shotgun-wielding assassin with the ability to move and destroy enemies.

While they both are great, they still lack abilities when it comes to moving around due to their limited mobility.

This is where Lucio comes to save. He’s a healer who will promote their speed and let them move around the arena with their killer abilities to wipe out the opposition.

Spam ‘Em

DPS: Hanzo

DPS: Junkrat

What’s better than spamming your enemies with attacks before even they get the chance to get close to you? Hanzo and Junkrat make the perfect combo for a Spam Comp that focuses on giving ranged damage and not letting the enemies get close to you.

Hanzo is a bowman with a quiver of enhanced arrows. His abilities and weapons let him focus on providing enemies damage from a distance before they even try involving him in a close or choke combat. While Junkrat, on the other hand, is equipped with a frag launcher and area-denying armaments.

He can explode the enemies from a distance and trap them using steel traps. This man has every attack one needs to ace through any tricky challenge.

Together, he and Hanzo are a dream team as they spam enemies from afar.

Even if somebody gets close, they will have them all drained, which will be easy to wipe away. This combo is perfect and plays well on almost every map.

Dive composition

Tank: Winston

DPS: Tracer

Support: Zenyatta

If you’re a fan of quick kills, and a lot of boom bam, this comp is for you. Dive meta was arguably one of the strongest in the original Overwatch and little remains unchanged in Overwatch 2.

The synergy of this trio is immaculate, and honestly, everything you need to get rid of plenty of enemies, all at once.

Tracer and Zenyatta have great attacking strategies that enable them to target enemies and even get those who may stand their ground against them or kite away.

At the same time, Winston engages the front line and creates space. This combo gives bursting damage that will deal with any enemy that comes their way.

Fantastic 3

Tank: Orisa

Tank: Roadhog

DPS: Mei

This comp consists of Orisa, Roadhog, and Mei. We call them the fantastic three because they perform the best together. Once again this comp only works in open queue due to the tank restrictions.

While Orisa and Roadhog go together like your bread and butter, Mei is the third element adding enough flavor. The two tanks combine abilities and perform well on maps that don’t require much movement.

In contrast, Mei can freeze targets and kill them. Moreover, she can slam other enemies from healing their allies.

Meta comp

Tank: Orisa

Tank: Sigma

Support: Baptiste

Next on the list, we have what we call the Meta comp for Overwatch 2 (for open queue). It is the most powerful composition and has always been a community favorite.

This combo can also be mastered by the low ranks and help create a stable base of shield and space from which your teammates can easily operate.

Sigma’s barrier supported by Orisa’s new changes like the Javelin Spin creates a hard-to-break wall that mitigates pretty much all incoming damage.

Staying behind these two tanks, Bastion can wreak havoc on enemy frontline even outside of his sentry turret formation.

Teamwipers

Tank: Zarya

DPS: Sombra

Tank: Doomfist

Another powerful trio on our list is Zarya, Sombra, and Doomfist, Their sync with each and backup on various grounds is what makes this trio undefeatable and hard to tackle.

They can wipe out the number of enemies when mastered well. They are a disruptive, proactive, and lethal combo.

Sniper duo

DPS: Hanzo

DPS: Widowmaker

Support: Mercy

This double sniper combo in OW2 will eliminate the biggest threats you’ll be facing and ensure you get out of challenging scenarios without having a hard time.

The Hanzo-Widowmaker comp in OW2 is undefeatable on maps with high grounds and performs the best. Mercy, on the other hand, is great for providing this duo with great backup when they deal damage.

Healers

Support: Mercy

Support: Zenyatta

DPS: Soldier 76

This is another high-damage comp that is great for balancing the lack of healing in the team and providing the damage through Zenyatta’s discord and Mercy’s damage boost. Adding Soldier 76 is perfect for fast mobility and self-healing.

Shield Breakers

Tank: Orisa

Tank: Roadhog

DPS: Hanzo

Last but not least, we have the Orisa, Roadhog, and Hanzo. A great trio to break shields, pull enemies, share information, and punish enemies behind corners. They share great synergy and are just what you need in a great comp in Overwatch 2.