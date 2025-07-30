Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Wedding Crashers Walkthrough

The “Wedding Crashers” is one of the main quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that requires you to meet Lord Von Bergow. To do this, you must first find a way to get into Semine’s grand wedding.

There are two ways you can gain access to the wedding: either by following the Blacksmith Radovan questline or the Miller Kreyzl questline. If you’re looking for an easier way, we recommend going with the Blacksmith option.

How to Start the Wedding Crashers Quest in KCD 2?

After completing the Laboratores quest, speak with Bara, and she will give you two options that will begin the “Wedding Crashers” quest. You can either progress through the Blacksmith of Tachov or Miller of the Lower Semine questlines and enter the wedding in Semine.

FYI If you choose the Miller opportunity, then once you complete the quest, you will automatically gain access to the wedding, whereas if you select the blacksmith questline, you can only trigger the Wedding Crashers by choosing to go.

Getting a Wedding Outfit

Before triggering the quest, you first need to get a wedding outfit and shoes. You can either purchase the outfit or steal it from Tailor Bartoshek.

TIP You can also loot the outfits from dead NPCs or rob rich passerby NPCs.

Head to the tailor’s shop during the day, and you can talk to him and purchase the clothes. But if you want to steal the clothes, you can either break into the shop at night while the tailor’s sleeping or, if you’re doing it in the daytime, simply crouch while no one’s around and throw a pebble from the window.

Wait for the tailor to turn around, then sneak inside, steal the things you need, and get out of the shop as quickly as possible.

TIP Make sure the clothes you steal are not in armor and have 15 charisma points. But if you are buying the outfit, do ask the tailor if it’s good enough for the wedding. You can boost charisma by adding a fancy hood or mantle, headwear, or gloves to the outfit. If you have clothes that are not in armor, you can also clean or repair them to prepare them for the wedding.

Going to the Wedding by Helping Blacksmith Radovan

Radovan is the first blacksmith you encounter in the game. The blacksmith can be found in the northwest of Troskowitz in the middle of the small town of Tachov. Once you get to the blacksmith, offer to help him, and he will ask you to forge him a hunting sword as a test. This will initiate “The Blacksmith’s Son” side quest.

TIP You can get the material from the chest in the blacksmith’s forge.

The Blacksmith’s Son Quest

To forge the sword, follow these steps:

Grab the material from the wooden chest near the furnace. Take the metal and heat it by poking it around for some time, then work the bellows by pulling the lever. Take the metal out of the fire and examine if it has a straw color, then put it back and heat the entire metal piece to the same color.

Once the entire piece is in straw color, take it to the anvil while it’s hot and start hammering it. Strike the hammer hard, and the metal will throw out sparks; this is the hit you must have throughout the sword. If you maintain the consistency of hits, Henry will hum out a tune, which is a good sign. Continue striking evenly on both sides. When the sword is cooled down, heat it again and continue hammering. When Radovan tells you the sword is finished, stop hammering and temper the blade by heating it one last time and quenching it in cold water.

After forging the sword correctly, you will become Radovan’s helper; this is when you ask him for a more interesting job. The blacksmith will send you to Semine to find his lost cargo, and this will trigger “The Jaunt” quest.

The Jaunt Quest

To start the Jaunt side quest, you must reach Semine. Semine is found on the southwest side of Troskowitz. Once you reach Semine, the first thing you must do is defeat Jurko in a fistfight, then meet Gnarly and Lord Semine in the courtyard.

Follow Captain Gnarly and Lord Semine to find the missing cargo. For this, your main stop will be at the crossroads by Apollonia near Troskowitz. Once everyone stops, dismount your horse, turn around, and you will find a charcoal bag.

Head northwest from the bag, and you will find the lost cart on your west side. Go back to the Lord and the captain and bring them back to the cart.

Once the cart is found, follow Lord Semine to look for bandits in the camp and attack them. After defeating everyone, take the cart back to the Radovan and take the Hermit’s quest from him before asking him to attend the wedding.

The Hermit Quest

For the Hermit’s quest, you must head to Troskowitz and talk to Innkeeper Betty in the Tavern to initiate the Invader quest. The main goal of this quest is to get the Hermit’s sword.

FYI To continue on the Invader’s Quest, you must invest in stealth and thievery skills.

Invaders’ Quest

To start the Invaders’ quest, talk to Betty, open the map, and you will find a marker north of Apollonia. Make your way to the marked spot and head west from the creek on the small animal trail.

When you get to a small path between two large rocks on the northwest side, get on foot and walk between them. Move southeast, and you will find an exit in the area leading you to a hidden path that will take you to Hermit’s House.

You will find the Hermit sleeping, and if you have high stealth skills, you can rob him quicker, whereas if you have no thievery skill, robbing will be hard. You will be looking to get the books he possesses to get his diary and read it.

After reading the diary, your map will update with a new marker for a grave on the west side of the previous marker. The grave will be under the double-birched tree. The sword will be placed on his grave; simply pick it up and take it back to the blacksmith.

The blacksmith will give you the materials to forge the sword. Once the sword is done, you can ask Radovan to take you to the wedding.

FYI Radovan will tell you that you need a fancy outfit to attend the wedding, so make sure you have it before taking on the side quests.

Going to the Wedding Through Miller Kreyzl Option

Make your way to the inn near the blacksmith and participate in fights after completing the “Wine, Women, and Blood” side quest. The innkeeper will tell you about Kreyzl in Lower Semine, in the southwest region near a creek.

You will find Kreyzl in his house; if not, then search for him on the small bridge near the water. Once you find Kreyzl, offer to help him, and this will trigger the Materia Prima quest.

Materia Prima Quest

The main objective of this quest is to retrieve a document. Initially, Miller will ask you to carry sacks of flour in exchange for a groschen. But after helping with a few sacks, talk to Kreyzl once again and offer to help him. Kreyzl will ask you to visit Rathaus in Troskowitz, next to a tavern, and retrieve a document from the chest there. However, first, you must steal Kreyzl’s clothes from the bathhouse.

TIP Complete the optional training of lockpicking and pickpocketing.

Remember that if you try to bargain for the clothes with Dorothy in the bathhouse, she will ask for 199 groschens, so you can either pay and get the clothes or steal them from the chest in the loft.

Once you have the clothes, head to the tavern in Troskowitz to steal the document and take it back to Kreyzl. After the document, Kreyzl will give you another side quest, the Forbidden Fruit, which you must offer to accept.

Forbidden Fruit Quest

In this quest, you must help the gravedigger, but first, you must find a saltpetre pit. To do this, you must meet Bonnie to collect information. Make sure to collect Eyebright and Sage herbs on the way to give to her.

Bonnie will tell you about the gravedigger who is in the cemetery beyond Troskowitz near the Apollonia Rocks. However, make sure to get meat as an offering for him.

You will find the grave different in his hut, hand him the meat, and travel with him. He will task you with finding the carcasses. In the end, you will be assigned the task of dealing with the greengrocer’s dog; you can either kill the dog or save it and lie to the gravedigger. Once he buries all the carcasses, you will get saltpetre. Head back to Miller to start the last quest, Opus Magnum.

Opus Magnum Quest

In the quest, Miller will ask you to find a book, perfume, and a companion for the wedding. First, make your way to the bathhouse to clean yourself up. On the way to the bathhouse, you will encounter an officer who will try to arrest you. Make sure to surrender first, then agree with him to avoid paying a fine or getting punished.

Once the bath is done, make your way to innkeeper Betty to buy Mintha perfume from her or steal it. If you’re aiming to steal, wait for Betty to sleep, get the keys from her, and open the lock to get the perfume.

After the perfume, head to Tailor Bartoshek’s shop and steal a dress for the companion. Head to the shop at night, steal the keys from the tailor while he’s asleep, and access the private area of the shop to get the dress.

When you have the dress, head to the nomad’s camp and look for Enneleyn near Horsecarts. Once you find her, ask her to accompany you, and she will agree. Give her the dress and perfume, then ask her to go to the wedding, but make sure you have got your wedding outfit before asking her.

Head to the Wedding in Semine

When you finally arrive at the wedding, you must find a way to meet Lord Von Bergow, but as he will be late, you can partake in small activities. These are just for fun and don’t have any impact on the quest itself. But it is a good opportunity to mingle with the crowd and have some fun. It is a party after all. You can do:

Ask Dabrouvka to Dance Head outside the courtyard, and you will find Innkeeper Betty, who will ask you to dance with her daughter, Dabrouvka. If you agree to do this, it will increase your reputation with her and praise her dancing skills to secure your chances of romance with her. Get a Gold Badge by Winning in a Dice Game Enter the barn near her to find Rodovan playing with Bailiff Thrush. Talk to the bailiff and agree to play dice with them for the gold badge. For this, you must win against Rodovan, Emmerich, and Ulrich. FYI: You can challenge them as many times as you want, and each time you lose, you must have a drink. Challenge Young Lord Semine to a Duel Make your way to Captain Gnarly to start the sword-fighting duel. Accepting the challenge will increase your reputation with Captain Gnarly. However, make sure not to injure him. You can also challenge Lord Semine to a duel after this. Prevent the Gamekeeper Vostatek from Getting Drunk Meet the gamekeeper Vostatek and agree to keep an eye on him so he doesn’t get drunk, to increase your reputation with him. To complete this objective, you must visit him frequently and prevent him from drinking till the wedding begins. Talk to Svatya The first objective is to talk to Svatya Thrush, the bailiff’s son. You will find him standing near the fire pit, chatting with another NPC. During the conversation, Svatya will challenge you to talk to Myshka and win her over. Take the challenge, and you will earn his respect. Head to Myshka You will find her in the company of another NPC. Now remember, if you choose to leave her, you will gain a reputation with her, and she might get a chance to dance with you. If you do this, you will get another task from Svatya. But if you try pleasing her, you will lose your reputation with her. Talk to Lord Semine For the next part, head to Lord Semine to deal with the beggars at the gates. You will find him sitting on the bench with company under the shade. Note that if you talk about giving the beggar alms, it will decrease your reputation with him. Once you are done talking to Lord Semine, head out to meet the guard. Feed the Beggars The guard will tell you that the beggars will only leave if you give them food. Note that you cannot steal the food from the open, but you must get it from the pantry, which will be a difficult task as Cook Dorothy guards it. You can either use Myshka’s help to lure Dorothy out of the kitchen or steal food from the tables and ask her to refill them. Once Dorothy is out of the kitchen, steal all the scraps from the pantry and feed them to the beggars. Talk to Moravians Meet the Moravians in the inner courtyard and make sure not to disagree with them, or else you will lose your reputation with them. Talk to Jurko and agree to fetch him some wine from the cellar. Take the quest from him and head inside the dungeon to talk to the guard. Trick the guard by asking him to have a drink so he can leave the room, and you can steal the wine. Once you have the wine, give it to the Moravians. Find the Young Man Dressed in Yellow (Blacksmith Radovan Path) If you have chosen the Blacksmith path, after a few objectives, Radovan will inform you that he lost it, and you must help in find it. Make your way to the barn and upstairs to interrogate Hans. Hans will tell you that Svatya took the sword, and you will find him drinking near the entrance of the barn. Threaten Svatya with punishment, and he will tell you that he threw the sword in the pond. Grab the sword from the pond and deliver it to Radovan to complete the objective. Find the Young Man Dressed in Yellow (Miller Path) If you come to the wedding through Miller Kreyzl’s version, then you will get this task from Chamberlain Ulrich to find the man in the yellow shirt who took away Miss Kvyeta (Enneleyn). Make your way to the upper section of the barn, and you will find Hans talking to her. Talk to Enneleyn about the chamberlain and take the ring from her to return it. Once you’re done talking to her, head back to the chamberlain and tell her the lady isn’t coming back, but it will lose your reputation with him.

The Wedding Starts

The wedding will start after some time, but Vonn Bergow doesn’t show up. Once the wedding is completed, you can only leave the wedding after congratulating the newlyweds. Head inside the cell, and you will find the bride crying. You can choose any dialogue option, and it will only start a fight, which will complete the Wedding Crashers quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.