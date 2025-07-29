Where to Find Herb Paris in KCD 2?

Herb Paris is a useful ingredient for making poison, healing, and sleeping potions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. If you’re doing the Mice questline, you might need this guide to direct you to the correct place you need to visit to get this herb.

You can either purchase the herb from vendors for a few groschen or collect it for free from the bushes in the forest. Once you get the herb, make sure you use it quickly or dry it if you don’t intend to use it any time soon, or else it will go bad. This guide details the best places to visit to get Herb Paris in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Where to Buy Herb Paris in KCD 2?

Head north from Trosky Castle into the forest, and you will find Herbalist Barnaby’s Garden. Walk outside the hut toward the fenced area, and you will find a garden filled with different herbs, along with Herb Paris. This place respawns the herbs every 5-10 days, so you can revisit to farm the herbs found here.

TIP It will cost you 0.3 Grochens to purchase Herb Paris from Herbalist Barnaby. But if you don’t want to spend money on buying it, then we recommend waiting till nighttime and letting the owner head home. This is when you can raid the garden while the herbalist sleeps.

The next place to visit to get the herb is Apothecary Emerich, located west of the main town of Troskowitz. You will find Emerich sitting outside his shop or inside. You can talk to him and pluck herbs from his garden.

Where to Get Herb Paris for Free in KCD 2?

If you’re in Troskowitz, head southeast, and you will get to Roman’s house. Search his house and you will get some Herb Paris.

For the next spot, head south of Tachov and follow the trail into the forest. Take the path heading up the waterfall, and you will find a broken tree fallen on the ground surrounded by green bushes. This is where you will find the herb growing on the ground, near the tree’s roots.

TIP If you exit the town from the south, walk straight into the densely covered tree area to your south, and you will find some herb paris growing on the ground there. You will find the herb growing near large trees throughout the forest.

Uses of Herb Paris

Herb Paris is used as an important ingredient in poisons like Lullaby and Dollmaker, which are used to incapacitate enemies or force them to stay neutral. You can also add the herb to the standard Savior Schnapps recipe and create Henry’s Savior Schnapps.