Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Blacksmithing

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 lets you make your own gear, like swords and tools, through blacksmithing. This allows you to craft your very own items from scratch using metal and recipe books.

The blacksmithing steps are simple: heat the metal until it glows, shape it with a hammer on an anvil, and then cool it in water. Once the weapons are made, you must maintain them to preserve their durability.

Where to Unlock Blacksmithing in KCD 2?

Blacksmithing can be unlocked in the early game once you find the blacksmith’s son in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, head to Tachov, northwest of Troskowitz. You will find Blacksmith Radovan, the first blacksmith, in the middle of the town.

Once you find Radovan, talk to him to begin “The Blacksmith’s Son” side quest, and this is where you will learn the forging skill.

How to Forge a Sword in KCD 2?

Once you have the recipe and required material, go to any blacksmith anvil, and you can start smithing. The first thing to do is pick up the metal and heat it in the forge. To do this, place the metal on the forge, move it on the furnace, and use the blows holding the Q key or Right Trigger to heat it.

Move the metal back and forth to heat it evenly. When the metal is perfectly heated, it will have a glowing straw color; this is when you must take it out using the X key or Square to inspect it and then press A or Cross to take it to the anvil.

The next part involves hammering the metal to make it even. Press the Right Trigger or Left Mouse Button to hammer it, and slowly move the metal piece up and down to hit different spots. Remember to hammer every spot on one side, flip it using the X or Square key, and then repeat the hammering.

TIP If you hit the hammer and the metal sparks, it means your hit was perfect, so balance it throughout the metal. To get sparks, make sure to hit the hammer as hard as you can, and don’t strike the same spot repeatedly. Once you maintain the hitting rhythm, Henry will start whistling a tune, which means you are doing the right job.

After some time, the metal will cool down. At this point, you must take it back to the furnace and repeat the heating and hammering process. When the sword is done hammering, heat it for the last time and put it in the bucket of water to complete the forging process.

TIP If you want to get tier 4 on any smithing, strike 52 full hammer swings, i.e., 26 per side, reheat, and smith on the other side. If you can’t get 52 strikes in one go, reheat metal from tip to bottom to white with +2 full puffs. Eventually, the metal cools a little and becomes red; this is when you will be left with 15 more seconds to hammer it.

Weapon Quality Levels

Each forged weapon has a quality level that defines the damage it can cause and the cost it would sell for. There are three quality levels in KCD 2: Level 1 defines low quality, Level 2 defines medium quality, and Level 3 defines high quality.

The better the quality tier you get on your weapon, the more damage it’s going to do and the higher the price it will sell for. You can get high-quality weapons with higher craftsmanship skills or even rhythmic hammering.

FYI Note that the weapon requirements in terms of strength and agility levels are still going to be the same, no matter the quality tier.

How to Repair Bladed and Pointed Weapons Using a Grindstone

After you have forged your weapons, they may get damaged in battles. You can either spend money to repair them or use a grindstone to fix them. To easily sharpen the weapons, leave the pressure amount at maximum by pressing and holding using the Right Trigger and pressing the Left Trigger repeatedly to spin the wheel.

Now, your main concern is finding the right angle where you will get a white spark from the blade. Note that this will take many tries, and you might even ruin your blade in the process, but the blade is recoverable once you get the right angle.

When you start noticing the damage disappearing, repeat the process on the entire edge of the blade at the same angle, and you will be left with a weapon at full durability. However, if you notice black smoke, change the angle immediately, as it means you are damaging the blade.

FYI You will gain XP in equipment maintenance by repairing weapons using the Grindstone.

When Henry says, “Sharp enough”, this is when you need to stop sharpening it.

How to Repair Armor in KCD 2?

You can’t craft armor in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, but you can either purchase it from merchants, steal it from enemies, or find it in a chest. Just like weapons, armor needs repairing and maintenance to preserve its durability. For this, you can use the following kits:

Tailor’s Kit: This is ideal for repairing clothing pieces.

This is ideal for repairing clothing pieces. Cobbler’s Kit: This is used for repairing footwear.

This is used for repairing footwear. Armorer’s Kit: This is used to maintain the entire armor set.

Each kit comes with a durability value; this means that each repair consumes the kit’s durability, and when it reaches 0, you must buy a new kit.

TIP You won’t be able to repair everything unless you level up your craftsmanship skill. As you level up the craftsmanship, you will become more efficient at blacksmithing, sharpening your weapons, and maintaining and repairing your equipment.

Finding Crafting Recipes

To forge a weapon, you must first get its crafting recipe or a Sketch, which is a blueprint of the crafting process. You will find some sketches as quest rewards or through loot chests, but the reliable way to find them is by going to a blacksmith, talking to them, and checking their Books tab, and you will find sketches.

FYI You can also find hidden sketches in the environment that allow you to craft unique things later in the story.

Once purchased, the sketches can be viewed later in the game from the Crafting Menu or by simply clicking the Forge button.

How to Get Materials for Blacksmithing?

Every recipe requires materials to begin crafting. These materials may be scrap metal, steel, fastening material, iron, or other unique items. The recommended way to get the materials is by purchasing them from blacksmiths, craftsmen, or shops, but note that you can also get them from raiding loot chests and even bird nests sometimes.

FYI You can craft some unique weapons by gathering secret materials and recipes hidden in the environment.

How to Boost Blacksmithing Skills?

The Henry’s Quickfinger Potion increases craftsmanship and thievery by 8 for 1 hour straight. You can get this potion either from the Kuttenberg Apothecary or Aranka. Note that the price of this potion’s recipe varies depending on the merchant you are purchasing it from.

After you have the recipe, you will need to purchase the following ingredients:

Eyebright x2

Valerian x2

Cobweb x1

TIP You can purchase the ingredients from the same merchant you bought the recipe from.

To make the Quickfinger Potion, make your way to the nearest alchemy bench and follow the given steps:

Boil Eyebright and Cobweb in a cauldron for three turns. Add ground Valerian into the cauldron and boil for one turn. Pour the potion to complete the brewing.

Even if your blacksmithing skill is at level 22, with this potion, you can forge high-quality weapons up to level 30.

Best Craftsmanship Perks

Out of the 13 craftsmanship perks present in the game, the following are the ones that truly affect blacksmithing:

Skill Unlocking Level Description Helping Hand Level 8 Repairs by a craftsman will be 20% cheaper Hardened Steel Level 10 Any weapon you forge will have excellent properties and will take damage 20% slower Locksmith Level 12 Boosts thievery skill by free points when you are picking locks Martin’s Secret Level 16 You will be able to forge weapons of the fourth, which is the highest quality (Henry’s Quality) tier. Weapons of this quality cannot be obtained in any other way.