Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: The Axe From The Lake Walkthrough

The Axe from the Lake is a side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 that becomes available after completing the Laboratories main quest. To start the quest, you need to talk to Zdenyek the Mouth and find the legendary silver axe.

You will need to find the grave of Kuba, the woodcutter, to get the axe. Once you have it, repair it with the help of a blacksmith, and you will get your very own Adorned Axe weapon. This is one of the best axes in the early game that deals a significant amount of damage and can also be used as a shield.

This guide shows a detailed walkthrough of how to get the axe and repair it in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to Start the Quest?

Make your way to the inn in Tachov and look for Hired Hand Zdenyek. You will find him sitting on the benches in the yard of the inn.

FYI Before meeting Zdenyek, head inside the tavern and meet the innkeeper Prochek. He will provide you with more information on Zdenyek.

To make him talk, you need to either offer him a drink, pay him 25 Groschens, or tell him a story.

TIP You can choose to pay him or buy him a drink, but both cost Groschens, and if you don’t have any, you can earn some by playing a quick dice game with Jenovefa outside the tavern. However, the easiest way is to choose the “I know a lot of stories, too” option if you have the required skill check.

After choosing one of the above options, Zdenyek will agree to tell you a story. Make sure to choose the “Something informative” dialogue to gain reputation with him, and he will start telling you the story about two brothers and a silver axe.

Find the Axe from the Story

After Zdenyek completes the story, he will tell you to look for the axe in Rocktower Pond, which is southwest of Zhelejov.

TIP Before heading out to search for the axe, make sure to get a spade. You can either purchase it from Merchant Jurg Thomel in Troskowitz or steal it from a graveyard.

Fast travel to Zhelejov and proceed to the Rockwater Pond Pier. Take the northwest path through the forest, and once you see the pier to your left, turn around and move in the opposite direction, which will lead you to a hill. Head up the hill and you will reach a nest.

Keep moving north, and you will find a grave near the edge of the cliff.

Start digging the grave by pressing the E key. You will get a Broken Round Shield, a Gemstone Silver Ring, Marigold, and a Broken Axe.

Repair the Axe From the Tale

Collect all the items and make your way to Tachov to repair the axe with the help of Blacksmith Radovan or at Zhelejov’s sharpening wheel.

Now, to repair the axe, you will need one Fastening material along with the broken axe.

TIP You can purchase the Fastening material from the blacksmith for two groschens.

How to Repair the Broken Axe at the Smithy?

Place the broken blade on the furnace and use the blows, holding the Q key or Right Trigger to heat it.

When the metal is perfectly heated, it will have a glowing straw color; this is when you must take it out using the X key or Square to inspect it and then press A or Cross to take it to the anvil.

For the next part, you need to hammer the blade. Press the Right Trigger or Left Mouse Button to hammer it. Once you strike the first hammer, slightly move the blade up and down to hammer it even.

Once the blade sparks, balance the pace and hit the remaining part with equal pace. Turn the blade around and hammer it from the other side as well.

When the metal starts to cool, return it to the furnace and repeat the heating and hammering process until the blade is properly fixed. After you have hammered it for the last time, heat it in the furnace again, and then cool it down in the bucket of water.

Adorned Axe Stats

The Adorned Axe has the following stats in KCD 2:

Adorned Axe Stats Stab Damage – Slash Damage 91 Blunt Damage 26 Defence 104

Tell Zdenyek About the Axe

After the axe is fixed, head back to Zdenyek and tell him about it. After talking to Zdenyek, he will tell you to keep the axe, and the quest ends.