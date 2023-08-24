Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyll Companion Guide

Baldur’s Gate 3 features many warlocks during the game’s storyline, and Wyll is one of them. As a warlock class character, you can build Wyll for a close combat fighter for the party. Wyll can cast Cantrip spells such as Fire Bolt, making him an excellent spell caster.

Not only that, but the spells he cast have high durability, meaning that Wyll will never miss a target in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to recruit Wyll in Baldur’s Gate 3

To recruit Wyll, you must first meet him at Druid Grove. After getting there, you will find Wyll inside The Hollow region teaching kids. Doing so, you will get the option in the dialogue to recruit Wyll. Once you ask him, he will easily say yes and be added to your party as a companion.

How to romance Wyll in BG3

Wyll can be romanced by increasing the Companion Approval Rating. This can be done at the campsite, where you both will hang out after finishing the quest named Save the Refugees. Once you have enough Companion Approval Rating, you can romance Wyll after asking him for sex.

How to raise Wyll approval rating

To improve the Companion Approval Rating of Wyll, you need to choose the right dialogue with him. For that, you first need to research the nature of the character and choose only the one that the character likes.

As Wyll always likes to do things by the books, you must choose the dialogue that prevents any shortcuts and evil doings. Always choose dialogues that follow moral values; you can quickly improve the Companion Approval Rating for Wyll.

Best build for Wyll in Baldur’s Gate 3

When making a build for Wyll, the first thing is choosing the subclass. As Wyll belongs to the Warlock class, you will have options to choose from one of the listed subclasses:

The Fiend

The Great Old One

The Archfey

The best option here is to choose The Fiend subclass for BG3 Wyll. Using the spells, this subclass will provide Wyll with heavy damage to the enemies. The Fiend also allows you to tank the damage from opponents by wearing heavy armor.

After the subclass, you will then get the option to choose the Warlock Pact for the Wyll in BG3. The best choice here is to select the Pact of the Blade. This warlock will allow Wyll to deal heavy damage and work as a close combat fighter.

Wyll companion quest walkthrough

The companion quest for Wyll in BG3 consists of two parts. During the first quest, Wyll wants you to find the Karlach. You can kill Karlach after finding him here, but later, you cannot recruit Karlach to the party. To prevent that, you must convince Wyll that he is one of us and can work as an ally.

After the first quest, you must finish another companion quest for the Wyll in BG3. You must find the Spike in the Shattered Sanctum part of the Goblin Camp. Finishing the quest will require you to complete another couple of orders from Wyll. After doing so, you will finish the Wyll companion quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.