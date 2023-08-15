How to do Non-Lethal Attacks in Baldur’s Gate 3

While playing through Baldur’s Gate 3, there will come some instances where you will need to do some non-lethal attacks to characters. This knocks the character out and does not kill them. There are many situations where you may want to do so.

Perhaps you aggroed someone in a town somewhere and now you have no choice but to fight. Or maybe you are playing through a pacifist run. In any case, non-lethal attacks have their place and use in the game. The question is how you’d do them.

The process of doing so is simple and you just have to select the correct actions in the action bar below. The problem is that these actions are not visible when you look at the action bar and you will need to find them. But first, you need to know how these non-lethal attacks work in the game.

How Non-Lethal Attacks work in BG3

Non-Lethal attacks ensure that the target does not die and is instead knocked out. You need to be up close to the target and ensure you are attacking them with melee weapons. Shooting arrows or casting ranged spells will not help your cause and instead kill the target.

You can toggle them on and off in the Passives tab. While toggled off, the blows you deal will inflict lethal damage on the opponent. But when the option is toggled on, your attacks will deplete your target’s health but they will not be killed. Instead, they will be unconscious.

With the option on, get within a 1.5m radius of your opponent also known as the melee range. Now you strike your opponent without the fear of killing him.

When to use Non-Lethal attacks in BG3:

You will need to be aware of the situation you are in to figure out whether you need to make a non-lethal attack or not.

For example, early on in the campaign when you find Lae’zel after the crash, you may end up fighting her if you roll badly on your checks. If you want her as a companion, use your non-lethal attacks and beat her. She will live and then you can talk to her to recruit her.

There can also be instances where you’re desperate for equipment and supplies and you have to loot it from other people. But being a soft-hearted player, you decide to spare their life. Using a non-lethal attack on any NPC in the game opens up an option to loot them while they’re unconscious.

Let’s say for instance where you come across a party and you want them to see the best side of you. You can choose to deal non-deadly blows to prove you’re not here to fight, but to make peace as killing anyone is never a good first impression.

The Paladin class may also see this action being put to good use. As paladins, you cannot violate your oath which means you cannot act out your murder hobo tendencies. But in some cases, you just need to remove an NPC from your path. So non-lethal attacks in Baldur’s Gate 3 are a good alternative to killing people.