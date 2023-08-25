Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale Companion Guide

The Gale is a charming human companion in Baldur’s Gate 3, worthy of being your party member. Gale specializes in Wizard capabilities, and according to its score points, He holds Intelligence and Constitute as his main abilities, with Dexterity and Charisma right along the edge. Gale can inflict enormous amounts of damage, which gets better as he levels up.

Recruiting him is not difficult at all and does not require you to explore profusely. Fortunately, you can find Gale in Act 1 of BG3. I’ll guide you further about this magnificent companion, so don’t go anywhere and stick right with me.

How to recruit Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

The character is located at the Roadside Cliffs waypoint on the premises of Ravaged Beach. You will find an Ancient Sigil Circle as you navigate the mentioned area.

As soon as you interact with it, you will find a hand reaching out from the portal, asking for your help to pull him towards you. Perform the relevant Dice rolls to achieve this task, and you will see Gale pop out of the Portal. You can then initiate a conversation in which you can involve the topic of the parasite to recruit Gale.

How to romance Gale in BG3

To romance Gale, you need to complete some requirements. Those are completing the quests named Save the Refugees and Rescuing Druid Halsin. Completing these two quests will lead your party to converge at the camp for celebration.

This is the right place and time to talk with Gale if you want to romance him. Remember that you must ensure that the approval rating with Gale in BG3 is high, as it will secure the romance and prevent repercussions.

Keeping these in mind, follow the dialogues in the following order:

I’m sure you’re welcome.

Make merry, just the two of us. What would that entail?

You’re remarkably upfront about your intentions.

You're remarkably upfront about your intentions.

This will ultimately lead to the bedroll with Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to raise Gale’s approval rating

Gale is a kind person who shows affection for animals and does not like chaos. Since Gale does not prefer entropic reactions, I advise you to consider taking ethical actions and treating animals and different creatures with kind-heartedness.

I also suggest you not infiltrate his memories without his consent. You are taking actions backed up by honesty, morality, and swift justice. Gale in BG3 also supports life perseverance, and engaging in conversations that suggest saving lives can aid you in increasing the approval rating.

You can also try engaging in conversations that include magic and getting to know him better, getting you near your objective.

Best build for Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

Gale build specializes in giving significant amounts of damage. This can further be escalated by increasing the field in which he can attack, but keep in mind that he is good at defense. The best subclass that favors the nature of Gale in BG3 is Evocation.

As you level up in this class, you will get more spells, cantrips, and a boost in your overall health. Leveling up on your way will unlock great spells like Fireball, Wall of Stone, etc.

Gale companion quest walkthrough

Gale can be assisted throughout the companion quest by recruiting him and then offering him spells when he unveils his mysterious condition, the volatile magic weaved inside his chest. Doing persuasion checks is encouraged. However, worsening his condition is inevitable, so don’t stress as it is a part of the quest.

This leads you to do the Meeting Elminster quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. The quest’s conclusion leads to Elminster residing in your camp, where you can talk to him and find out Gale’s true intentions. The Elminster then heals him temporarily, and Gale gains another ability called Nethrese Orb Blast.

Shortly, act two of the game ends, and the endpoint showcases a battle with Ketheric Thorm. You can either convince the Gale in BG3 not to go with the initial proposed plan to blow up in the Mind Flayer colony, which leads to a sadistic ending, or go along with this plan.