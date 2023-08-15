Baldur’s Gate 3 Enter Overgrown Ruins Puzzle Solution

The Overgrown Ruins holds many secrets, but entering this area can be tedious for many in Baldur’s Gate 3. So during Act 1, you will be tasked with venturing to this area to explore the Dank Crypt present there.

This is vital because by getting to this place, you will be able to find a very important NPC character known as Withers. This way, you need to gain access inside the Overgrown Ruins. So for you to reach this particular place, we have devised this guide to inform you about all the locations.

You can unlock any of these to access the Dank Crypt inside the Overgrown Ruins in BG3.

All locations to enter the Overgrown Ruins in BG3

So if you want to enter the Overgrown Ruins location in Baldur’s Gate 3, we have all four areas to explore. These include:

Beach Door (South entrance) Chapel Door (North entrance) Ruins (Through the Hatch on the east side) Chapel floor (Hole)

Beach

As mentioned above, you will come across the Beach Door at the south entrance of Baldur’s Gate 3 Overgrown Ruins. So when you land on the beach, Shadowheart will join you as your teammate. But first, you need to save her from the pod, which is located on the crashing ship. Then you can proceed directly towards this giant door, but you will find it locked.

The difficulty may arise in unlocking this door as you will have the option to lockpick it. This, however, will not be that easy. So before trying this entrance, you need to include Astarion in your party because his lockpicking skill will come in handy in this situation.

Next, you can review your inventory and use Thieves Tools to unlock this door. Once you successfully do that, you can enter the place. You can then continue on the path ahead. You will finally reach the Dank Crypt.

Chapel

So if you had no luck with the Beach door entrance, you could travel north of the Overgrown Ruins to reach the second door entrance. Here, you will come across a group of Bandits on whom you can work your (Intimidation, Persuasion, or Deception) skills. If matters worsen, you can kill them to proceed onward in Baldur’s Gate 3.

So whatever method you choose, you can finally reach the Chapel Door at the north entrance in BG3. Moreover, you also need to note that you will also find the bandits on the other side of this entrance. So when you reach the door, you will find yourself in a conversation with a Bandit.

Here you will have to work on two methods. The first involves the deception skill, where you fool the Bandit to open the door from that side. However, if this scenario doesn’t work out, you can lockpick the door from your end by using the Thieving Tools and then proceed to kill the Bandit on the other side in BG3.

Inside you can make your way through the Chapel’s Basement next and use the darkness to your advantage to eliminate the Bandits there using stealth. This way, you will reach two doors ahead; the one on the right will be locked, so to unlock that, you can go through the door ahead and go behind the giant statue there.

You will find a secret lever you can interact with there, but you also have to pass a perception check there. Once you do that, you can unlock the other door and make your way directly to the Dank Crypt in BG3.

Hatch

You can try your luck on the hidden entrance, which will come as unlocking the Hatch door, residing at the Northeastern end in Baldur’s Gate 3.

To reach this area, head east from the Chapel entrance and go directly towards the end of the Roadside Cliffs. Once you reach the end, you can simply climb down using the Knotted Roots to the lower rocky area. From there, you will have to continue a short distance until you finally reach the wooden Hatch at the end there.

As this will be locked like the rest of the entrances, you can use the Thieves Tool to lockpick it. You can easily unlock this hatch and then jump down to enter the pathway. Following this pathway, you can enter the Overgrown Ruins and go directly to the Dank Crypt in BG3.

Hole in the Chapel’s Ruins

If you have tried the three entrances above and still have not made it inside the Overgrown Ruins, you can always force your way inside. However, this doesn’t mean attacking the entrance doors, as that won’t do much for you. Instead, you can head to the center area, where some bandits are waiting. Use your deception skills on them; if that doesn’t work out, kill them to avoid the nuisance.

After that, make your way to the other end of the stairways. There you will find a large boulder hanging vertically by a rope. As it turns out, the bandits would use it to open a hole, but you could finish the job. So you can use any ranged attack and target the rope to drop the giant boulder in Baldur’s Gate 3.

After you have done that, the boulder will have a large hole in the ground for you. So jump down and follow the path through the basement there, and this way, you can reach the Dank Crypt inside the Overgrown Ruins in BG3.