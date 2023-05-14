Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Geoglyph Locations

Similar to captured memory of BOTW, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom also has players running around and finding missing memories. This time, however, the flashback memories are collected from pools of Dragon’s Tears. These Zelda Tears of the Kingdom tears are actually puddles found within Geoglyphs on the ground which can only be seen clearly from the sky.

In these Zelda TotK Geoglyphs there are several tear-shaped designs but you need to find the one that looks filled. This is where there is an actual puddle on the ground created by the Dragon’s Tears. The moment you examine them a cutscene will start.

There are 12 Dragon’s Tears out of which you need to find 11 by exploring the map. The 12th Dragon’s Tear will reveal itself once you find all the other 11 Dragon Tears. Although it can be a bit tricky to find the exact location of the Geoglyphs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the real challenge starts when you have to find the Dragon’s Tear in a huge drawing with other Tears.

In the guide below we will mention the location and coordinates of each Dragon Tear to make it simple for you so, you don’t get lost when finding these Geoglyphs along with the Dragon Tears.

Zelda TotK Impa and the Geoglyphs quest

It all starts when you complete the tutorial and receive your paraglider, you will be directed to northwest of Lookout Landing, near Serenne Stable where you will find Impa.

Taking to her will initiate the Impa and Geoglyph Quest in which Impa will take you into the sky in her hot air balloon and you will see the first Geoglyph; the Zonai. You can use the Purah Pad Camera to locate the Dragon’s Tear that is in the upper right Tear and the coordinates to the Tear are (-1411 0496 0124).

After examining the Tear, the main quest The Dragon’s Tears will start. For this quest, you will have to find all the remaining Dragon’s Tears scattered across the various Geoglyphs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Geoglyph and Dragon’s Tears locations

The Dragon’s Tears is a long quest and spans a sizeable amount of the game so you will gradually go through these areas where the geoglyphs and dragon’s tears are. However, if you are interested in getting the Master Sword early, you can focus on this quest and rush it. Finding all the Dragon’s Tears will spawn the Light Dragon and allow you to grab the Master Sword.

Geoglyph location #1

The first Geoglyph is the Zonai and the location along with the Coordinates is mentioned above. You will get this as part of the quest so don’t worry about finding it.

Geoglyph location #2

The Second Geoglyph is the Temple and it is located southeast of Hebra Mountains and East of Rito Village in Tabantha Hills. The Dragon Tear is right in the middle of the upper head of the Temple and the coordinates for the Dragon Tear are (-2553 1887 0319).

Geoglyph location #3

The Third Geoglyph is the Purah Pad and it is located in West Eldin Canyon, northeast of Hyrule Field. The Dragon Tear in this Geoglyph is right in the middle of the Switch and the coordinates for the Dragon Tear are (1828 0734 0090).

Geoglyph location #4

The Fourth Geoglyph is the Curling Dragon and it is located southeast of Hyrule Field, near Batrea Lake. The Dragon Tear is on the southwest corner hidden between the trees and the coordinates are (0694 -1312 0053).

Geoglyph location #5

The Fifth Geoglyph looks like a kneeling figure. It is located in the southeast of Guerdo Highlands this Geoglyph is printed on a mountain and the Dragon Tear is on the shoulder of the Warrior. The coordinates for the Dragon Tear are (-3178 -1702 -0419).

Geoglyph location #6

The Sixth Geoglyph is the Lady/ Queen Sonia Geoglyph and it is located northeast of Guerdo Highlands, in the Illumeni Plateau. The Dragon Tear in the Geoglyph is between the two small upper circles and large lower circles. The coordinates for the Dragon Tear are (-3096 -0077 0211).

Geoglyph location #7

The Seventh Geoglyph is the Dagger Geoglyph and it is located in the southeast corner of the map, southeast of East Necluda. The Dragon’s Tear on this Geoglyph is on the cross guard of the Dagger, the one that points North toward the Palmorae Beach. The coordinates for the Dragon Tear are (3352 -3569 – 0005).

Geoglyph location #8

The Eighth Geoglyph is the Birth of the Demon King Geoglyph and it is located North of Tabantha Tundra, northeast of Hebra Mountains. The Dragon Tear in this Geoglyph is found on the West edge of the Diagram and the coordinates for the Dragon Tear are (-1863 3619 0237).

Geoglyph location #9

The Ninth Geoglyph is the Sacred Stone Geoglyph and it is located East of Lanayru Great Spring. The Dragon Tear is found on the East side of Geoglyph in the raised rocky area. The coordinates for the Dragon Tear are (4468 -0306 0075).

Geoglyph location #10

The Tenth Geoglyph is the Shrine Geoglyph and it is located North of Faron Grassland. The Dragon Tear on this Geoglyph is found in the left hand of the Shrine. The coordinates for the Geoglyphs are (-0649 -2683 0068).

Geoglyph location #11

The Eleventh Geoglyph is the Master Sword Geoglyph and it is located northeast of the Great Hyrule Forest. The Dragon Tear on this Geoglyph is found on the tip of the Sword. The coordinates for the Dragon tear are (0892 29448 0363).

Geoglyph location #12

Once you collect all 11 Dragon’s Tears, a cutscene will play in which a Dragon will fly in the sky while dropping a tear and that tear will drop in the Rist Peninsula, East of East Akkala Plains. Collecting the 12th and last Dragon’s Tear will complete the main quest The Dragon’s Tears Quest.

There is a total of 18 memories and out of 18, 12 are found in the Dragon’s Tears quest. The other 6 can be found by simply progressing in the main story.