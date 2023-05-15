How To Unlock Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is in the East Necluda region. The tower has thorn bushes and scaffolding; you might struggle to find your way in. Like other towers in Zelda TotK, it will serve as a fast travel point and lift the fog of war from the game’s map. After reaching the tower’s location, the hard part is entering it in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and this guide will help you do it quickly.

How to find Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in Zelda TotK

Rebella Wetlands Skytower is located south of Mount Taran and Koto Pond in the East Necluda Region of the Zelda TotK map.

The closest shrine to Rebella Wetlands Skytower is Tokiy Shrine on the north side behind Koto Pond. You should enter the Rabella Wetlands Tower from the south side as the tower is surrounded by water and forest. The south side is clear of obstacles and can quickly enter the region.

The first thing you will notice when you arrive near the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower is that it always rains. Thorn bushes surround the tower entrance, and you cannot pass it. You have to approach the torch under a small shelter. The torch has a flint along with it. Strike the flint with any metal weapon to light the fire.

Now, take out your bow and light an arrow using the fire, or use a fire fruit on the arrow. Shoot the arrow toward the bushes blocking your way toward the tower. The bushes will burn away shortly.

How to enter Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You have to enter the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, but a wall of thorn bushes is on the staircase. The critical problem arises here because it is raining, and whenever you light the bushes with fire, the rain will immediately extinguish the fire. You have to prevent rain from putting the fire off to avoid that.

Some planks and other building materials are on the left side, behind the tower’s entrance. Pick a plank using Ultrahand, change its side to horizontal, and place it on the ground. Take two more planks and place them along the first plank.

Now, pick all three planks using the Ultrahand and place them above the thorn bushes at the Rabella Wetlands Tower entrance in Zelda TotK. This will prevent rain from falling on the bushes. Now, light the bushes with fire arrows and wait a while to let all the bushes burn.

After that, open the entrance door of the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, and inside, you can see a console. Interact with the console to activate the tower for fast traveling and unlock the Lanaryu Region of the Zelda TotK map.

This is how you can locate and activate the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.