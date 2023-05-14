How To Unlock Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower is one of many towers that you need to solve and activate to unlock the entire map in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This is an activity that you will be familiar with if you are returning from the first game, Breath of the Wild.

The following guide will tell you the location of Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, and how to reach and solve the tower in the game.

Where to find Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom

If you have already unlocked the Lookout Landing Tower, you only need to travel northwest to reach Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom as shown on the map below.

Either that or you can use your in-game map to reach coordinates -1901, 1243, 0297 to unlock the tower and in turn, unlock the entire Hyrule Ridge region for both land and sky.

How to solve Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower

There are no prerequisites to unlock Lindor’s Bow Skyview Tower. It can be unlocked upon entering.

Although there are no prior conditions that need to be fulfilled before unlocking Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, there is a slight trick to how you can enter the tower. The Skyview Tower is located inside a pond, on top of a giant rock.

You will need some roundabout way to reach the top of the rock because Link isn’t very great at swimming and climbing right after taking a dip because he can quickly run out of Stamina. There are a few ways by which you can reach the tower.

The first and simplest way is by making a bridge out of all the wooden planks placed at the Hudson Construction Station right beside the pond. Use Ultrahand ability to pick up the pallets and connect them end-to-end to make a bridge.

You will need at least four of them. Once you have made the bridge, you can pick it up and rest one end against the rock and the other one on land. From there, you can simply walk across and get to the tower.

There are a few other ways by which you can get to Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. A fun way is by using Zonai Fans. These fans are dropped by Gacha Machines, found in the Sky Islands.

Simply, place the fan on the ground, hit it with any of your weapons and the wind will chuck you into the air. From there, you can use your paraglider to glide toward the tower.