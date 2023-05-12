How To Get And Use Paraglider In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

One of the most breathtaking and beautiful world design aspects of Breath of the Wild was using the paraglider to traverse the landscape. The paraglider feature returns in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, even better than before thanks to the inclusion and majestic beauty of the Great Sky Island.

If you are excited to get your hands on the paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so you can travel around Hyrule in style, let us help you out.

How to get Paraglider in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Getting the paraglider in Zelda TotK is part of the story. Proceed to complete To the Kingdom of Hyrule quest and talk to Purah. You will automatically get it once you unlock the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and finish the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest.

How to use the glider in Zelda TotK

Using the Paraglider in Zelda Tears of the Kindom is quite simple. Press the Jump key, when Link is in the air which will then make Link glide slowly towards the ground instead of falling at great speed.

However, it’s not necessary to always jump in the air to use Paraglide. You can also enable it when standing in an updraft by double-pressing the Jump. As you do it, Link will use the Paraglide and glide till to the end of the Updraft zone.

Do keep in mind that you need to have ample amount of stamina if you want to cover great distances while gliding. That is why we would recommend upgrading your stamina capacity as soon as possible in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to change glider skins in Zelda TotK

The glider in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers a lot of customization options. Once, you have different skins you can change the appearance of your Paraglider anytime. To do so go to Hateno Village. In Hateno Village, there’s a Dye Shop “Kochi Dye Shop” from where you can change your paraglider design for just 20 Rupees.

Inside the shop, speak to Sayge and choose “Rework the Paraglider” after paying 20 Rupees. This way you can convert your paraglider to your favorite design.

As you progress through Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom you can obtain different Paraglider skins which you can then use to make yourself look unique. Following are the 4 skins revealed so far:

Cece Fabric: To get this complete the side adventure “Team Cece or Team Reede”.

Horse-God Fabric: You’ll get this fabric once you go to any stable and register a horse there.

Sheikah Fabric: To get this fabric, go to Kakariko Village and purchase a piece of armor from any shop there.

Yiga Clan Fabric: We will update this as soon as we get any information about this.

Other than these fabrics, you can also scan Amiibos to get a total of 25 paraglider fabrics in Zelda TotK. Here are all the fabrics you can unlock: