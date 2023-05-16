How To Unlock Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom are a real test of patience and intelligence. They are located at the far extremes of the map, with dangerous treks leading to them. Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is the only easy Skyview Tower in terms of both the journey and solving its puzzle.

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda TotK requires the minimal use of Ascend and Ultrahand abilities to manipulate the ancient structures around it. Its only challenge comes in the form of a few weak soldier constructs and Billson, who always tries to make the puzzles more difficult with her ambiguous dialogues. But fret not, like always we will help you to activate this Skyview Tower

How to find Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda TotK

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is above Great Hyrule Forest region. As you can see on the map above and as the name suggests, Thyphlo Ruins tower is within the Thyphlo Ruins in Zelda TotK. These ruins are found North of Lake Mekar. Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower’s coordinates are 0344, 3133, 0180.

Thyphlo Ruins is the calmest region in all of Hyrule. You don’t need any additional gear to access its Skyview Tower. However, the only place from where you can access Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is either Tabantha Tundra (coldest region) or Eldin (hottest region), so prepare accordingly by increasing your heat and cold resistance.

How to activate Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Upon reaching the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom, you will once again encounter the Rito engineer, Billson. She is there to fix the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower but is unable to identify the main problem. According to Billson, the console is in working order so there must be something wrong with the tower itself. She is the same ambiguous irritating Rito who never helps.

To find the actual problem with the Thyphlo Ruins tower, go outside and locate some floating ancient platforms. These are placed at regular intervals from each other and can be moved using Ultrahand ability. You can climb the lowest platform by using Ascend ability. Or simply climb a ruined building nearby and make your way to the top of that platform.

How to lift the platform above Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower

You will find a couple of ancient rockets lying on the top of the platform. Link needs to reach the top of the tower to find the culprit stopping the tower from activating. There are two solutions to this problem. First, attach the rocket to the platform in an upright position and hit it.

This will activate the rocket and it will pull the platform way above the top of the tower. Jump from the platform and use your paraglider to reach the top of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower.

Secondly, you can fuse the rocket to your shield and use it to reach the top of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower. In both cases, you will find another platform placed on the top of the Skyview tower, blocking the opening for its lift. To activate the tower, Link needs to remove the platform with the help of Ultrahand.

Once again, you can achieve this task in a variety of ways but let us guide you in the simplest manner possible. Keep in mind you can’t move an object on which you are standing, from the platform stopping the opening of the tower drop down to the top of the tower. This is a very small area where Link can barely fit.

Now move the platform using Ultrahand and remove it from the Thyphlo Skyview Tower’s top. Drop down with the help of your glider and talk to Billson again. She will tell Link that the console is fixed. Interact with the console to activate the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower.