How To Unlock Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom keep evolving and each one presents Link with a new challenge. Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower is on the easier side of things as it doesn’t require you to show either brain or brawn. The only objective of the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower is to check how good Link is at shooting moving objects with arrows.

But this is not what we have in mind. We will additionally teach you to create one of the best fused arrows in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and how you can use it to hit moving objects without worrying about your aim. So, without further ado, let’s shoot some flying monsters.

How to find Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower in Zelda TotK

Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower is in Akkala region of Tears of the Kingdom. The exact location of the Ulri Mountain tower is marked on the map above. The Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower is to the Northeast of Kanalet Ridge and South of Shadow Pass. Its coordinates on the map are 3494, 2020, 0188.

This area is extremely calm, and you can glide East from Mayachideg shrine to reach the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. Beware of a Silver Mobiln in its path, as it can easily kill you with one hit. There are no prerequisites to reach this Skyview Tower, and you don’t need any specific outfit to brace for the weather of the Akkala region.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower solution

Upon reaching the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower in Zelda TotK, Link will find out that the console to activate the tower is missing altogether. You will notice Sawson near the left side of the Skyview Tower’s entrance. Talk to him and he will reveal the purpose of his visit. Sawson was sent here to fix the console, but a flying monster (yellow Aerocuda) snatched it from him.

Sawson will guide Link in the direction of the aforementioned Aerocuda, and request him to take it down to retrieve the console. These yellow Aerocudas can easily be killed with one perfect shot with the arrows.

Wait near Sawson for the monster to arrive at the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower again. Jump from the platform and take out your bow, to slow the time while aiming. Shoot the Aerocuda and run towards where its body fell on the ground.

If you are having difficulty targeting the Aerocuda, combine your arrows with Keese Eyeballs (ZR and D-pad up). This will create a Homing Arrow which will allow Link to take down the yellow Aerocuda even without perfect aim.

Search the area with Ultrahand ability to find the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower’s console. Bring it back to the Ulri tower and Sawson will fix it during a cutscene. Interact with the console after the cutscene to activate the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower.

Get on the elevator to be thrown into the sky to scan the map of surrounding areas. Use your glider to safely make your way back to the ground.