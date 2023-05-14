How To Get The Glide Armor Set In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

While you can definitely use a paraglider to go from one Sky Island to the next in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you require a decent amount of stamina to use it. That is where the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Glide armor set comes in.

With the glide armor, you don’t have to worry about losing your stamina and the armor set also allows you better maneuverability and speed while gliding. The Glide armor set allows you to glide between island as well as on the Surface layer of Hyrule, thus giving you another option to use besides the paraglider.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Glide armor set location

The three pieces of glide armor set are on three different sky islands in Zelda TotK. For each of them, you must complete a mini-game to get each item of the glide armor set. Thankfully the mini-games that you must complete for the glide armor are the same so once you complete one, the rest will be easy.

So, without any further ado, let’s get started and explain how you can get the complete glide armor set in Zelda TotK.

Where to get the Glide Armor mask

You must travel to Valor sky island to participate in the mini-game. Since it is sky island, you cannot walk or swim to the island. Travel to Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, east of the Nydra snowfield. Get in the tower which will send you up in the sky.

Use the paraglider and move in a northeast direction to land on a small island. From this island, hop on in the airship and continue moving in the northeast direction. Once you see an island with a pond below, drop down to land in the pond.

Talk to the Steward Construct ahead, who will give you a mini-game. The mini-game involves you dropping down from a tower and maneuvering yourself to pass through the green rings. The first attempt will be a practice. The second attempt must be done within the time limit. Complete the course in time to receive the glide mask as a reward.

Where to get the Glide Armor shirt

The next island you need to go to for the Glide armor shirt is Courage sky island. Travel to Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, west of the Royal Ancient Lab ruin. Hop on the tower and blast off in the air. Maneuver yourself to the southwest direction in the air and land on Courage sky island.

The rest of the process is the same; activate the game for practice, talk to the Construct to attempt the game again within a time limit, complete the game and get a glide armor shirt.

Where to get the Glide Armor tights

The next and last piece of the glide armor is the tights. Travel to the Thyphlo Ruins tower and get blasted off in the air. Manuever yourself in a south direction to land on Bravery sky island.

Activate the game for a practice session, talk to the Construct to attempt the game within the time limit, complete the game, and receive the glide armor tights as a reward. Choose each piece of glide armor from the inventory to wear full glide armor set.