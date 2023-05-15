How To Unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Popla Foothills tower is among the 15 Skyview Towers in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, unlocking which grants access to Sky Islands as well as a new fast travel spot. Like the other Skyview Towers, Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom requires solving a “puzzle” to enter and unlock the tower door.

As the name suggests, Popla Foothills Skyview Tower is within Popla Foothills region, near the Popla Foothills Excavation Point. The Popla Foothills tower is located next to Deya Lake, North of Farosh Hills and northeast of Lake Hylia. The coordinates for the Popla Foothills tower location are 0605, -2226, 0051.

Approaching this tower is surprisingly easy, but as expected of Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom, there is a twist ahead. You are unable to unlock the Popla Foothills tower right away.

How to enter Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

While other Skyview Towers in Zelda: TotK require a bit of work to do before they can be unlocked, the Popla Foothills Tower offers the players direct access to its entrance. However, unlocking the Popla Foothills tower involves going to a nearby well and saving a stranded boy who will be shouting for help.

Exit the tower and make your way to the well right beside the stairs leading to the tower. On the inside of the underground well, you can loot a treasure chest (optional, not necessary), which grants you a sword. Now Fuse any weapon with a boulder and tear open the rock wall ahead. It’s time to move further down for reaching the tunnel (Popla Foothill Excavation Point).

In the tunnel path, you will see a boy named Elmerson who is trapped behind the metal gate for some reason. The machine that operates the tower is broken and we need Elmerson’s expertise for unlocking it, as he knows its mechanics due to being a tower technician himself.

Stand on the pressure button/ plate beside the barred gate to set Elmerson free. Now use the Ascend ability of Link to emerge out of the tunnel and reach the ground level. Head to the tower and wait until our NPC friend also reaches there. He will then repair the Popla Foothills Skyview tower apparatus, and you will be free to activate it without any problem.