Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower Solution

Unlocking a Skyview Tower, once it has been found, allows Link to not only scan the ground area of Hyrule, but he can also scan the corresponding area of the Great Sky Island. Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower is among the ones that don’t give you any hint and instead try to mislead you with ambiguous dialogues. But don’t worry, we are here to help you in finding and activate the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower.

How to find and enter Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda TotK

Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower is in the West Necluda region. The exact location of the Sahasra Skyview Tower is marked on the map and it is North of Mable Ridge and South of Sahasra Slope. You can glide South from Morok Shrine to reach Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower.

Upon reaching the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom, you will meet a Rito named, Billson. Apparently, he is there to fix the Skyview Tower’s console but he can’t get in. The sliding door that leads to the tower won’t budge at all. Billson will tell you that he is tired of all the exertion, and he will only attempt to open the gate again if Link finds him some tasty mushrooms from the cave nearby.

Strangely, no matter how many times you talk to him, he won’t take any mushrooms from your inventory. Turn back from the main door and drop down to the lower hill leading to the Skyview Tower. You will notice a glowing Bubbul Rabbit in the area.

Follow it to discover Sahasra Slope Cave which is your gateway into entering Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda TotK.

How to solve Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Sahasra Slope Cave is full of Blue Horriblins and breakable boulders. Use your fire arrows (apply fuse on fire plant) to bring down those irritating foes. One very important piece of advice. Don’t waste your Bomb Flowers. They are very costly (12 Poes each) and extremely rare to come by.

Sahasra Slope Cave has a lot of Rusty Claymores. Take them and fuse them with stones. Destroy the boulders by hitting them with your fused rock sword.

There is a hidden small room on the right side of the cave. Enter it and you will find a Bubbul Toad hanging from the roof. Kill it to obtain a Bubbul Gem. No matter how much you explore this cave, you won’t find a single tasty mushroom that you can offer to Billson.

From the area where you found the Bubbul Gem, use the Ascend ability. This will allow Link to enter the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. Talk to Billson and he will be surprised by your arrival time and ask you to look for anything stopping the Sahasra Skyview Tower door from opening.

Remove wooden sticks stuck at both sides of the door. This will allow Billson to enter the Skyview Tower and fix its console. Use the console to activate the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower and ride its elevator to be thrown in the air. While you are gliding back down, scan the area to unlock the map of West Necluda and find another Tear location in the surrounding area while being airborne.