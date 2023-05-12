How To Unlock And Use Ultrahand In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shakes up the formula of Breath of the Wild a bit by introducing some new abilities for Link to use, which slightly resemble the Runes from the previous games. One of those abilities, the Zelda TotK Ultrahand, resembles the Magnesis rune a bit but also combines the features of the Fuse system.

With the help of Ultrahand, you imagination is the limit to what you can create in Zelda TotK so let us explain how to unlock the Ultrahand ability in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and then use it.

How to unlock Ultrahand in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The shrines and trials gameplay system of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is kept alive in TotK too. Unlocking the Ultrahand is pretty easy as it is part of the main story of Tears of the Kingdom.

As soon as you successfully complete the Power to Create trial in Ukouho Shrine, the Ultrahand ability in Zelda TotK is unlocked. Ukouho is the very first shrine (found on Great Sky Island) you will visit in the game and involves the use of Ultrahand ability. So the shrine is basically a tutorial on how to use Ultrahand.

How to use Ultrahand in Zelda TotK

You don’t need to be worried about whether using Ultrahand needs deep expertise. Simply press L to enable the ability and select any object of your choice near you. Press A to pick the object up, and place it in your desired structure. If there are several pieces to join, use A again to do so.

Also, keep in mind that not all the materials in the game comply with the Ultrahand ability, and you can have your hands on only some of them.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Although both abilities are similar in action, the scope of the Ultrahand ability in Tears of the Kingdom is much broader than the Magnesis ability of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While Magnesis was limited to metals only, the Ultrahand can access other materials too including metal objects.

Additionally, it is important to differentiate between the new Fuse ability of the game that allows fusing items to produce only new weapons (and not other objects).

The basic use of the Ultrahand ability is to grab any material and move it from point A to point B. You can use it to join different things together and make useful materials of your choice. Ultrahand ability is unique in its vehicle-making technique. You can gather several resources, materials, and spare parts to make new vehicles.

The newly Ultrahand formed vehicles can be both, ones that run on the ground or others that take flight in the air. These vehicles include makeshift cars, Hot Balloons, Fan-powered log boats, and Fan-powered aircraft. Note that Ultrahand needs Zonai Devices for producing new vehicles. These battery-powered devices are found on the Great Sky Island, which also find their use in combat while deploying the Fuse ability of Link.