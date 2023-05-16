How To Unlock Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Skyview Towers in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom present players with different types of puzzles that allow them to unlock and access the console within the tower. Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one such structure that tests player’s crafting skills before they can gain access to the tower.

Unlocking a Skyview Tower also unlocks its corresponding Sky Island Area which can only be accessed with the help of the Skyview Tower. You can also use these Skyview Towers to fast travel around the map especially when you are trying to complete shrines.

How to find Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower in Zelda TotK

Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower is in Tabantha Tundra region. As the name suggests, the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower is to the south of Pikida Stonegrove in Zelda TotK and east of Hebra East Summit. The coordinates for Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower are -2318, 3066, 0443.

Tabantha Tundra is the one of coldest regions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. No amount of food can help you survive this harsh weather. We recommend finding some warm clothes and equipping a fire weapon to avoid getting killed by Frostbite.

This area has a lot of Snow Lizalfos which can be killed in one hit with a fire weapon. The path to Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower is marked by a lost Korok and you will be able to see him from a distance.

How to solve Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower can simply be activated by accessing its console. However, reaching the console is a different story altogether. The bridge leading to the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower is broken and there is no way around to reach the top of the cliff.

Link needs to fix the bridge using its broken pieces lying around in the same area. Don’t use more than 5 pieces at one time or Link won’t be able to move them at all.

Connect the hanging end of the bridge to the one on the ground using the Ultrahand ability. Or alternatively, you can half complete it and then climb it using a lot of stamina. As we said before, the choices to approach a problem in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are limitless.

A bonus method, use the Fuse ability to fuse an ancient rocket with your shield. Take out your shield as soon as you reach the broken bridge. This will allow Link to reach the top of the cliff without needing to fix the bridge leading to it. Once you reach the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower on the top of the cliff, interact with its door to gain access to the console.

Activate the console and use the lift to reach the skies. Scan the surrounding area to collect its map and don’t forget to mark a tear location to the Northeast of Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower while you are still airborne.